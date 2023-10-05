Drink Menu

Coffee

Latte

$5.75+

Chai Latte

$5.75+

spiced chai latte with milk, iced or hot

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Caramel Macchiatto

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

espresso with chocolate sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50

equal parts espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Americano

$3.50

Espresso and hot water

Espresso

$2.00

Double Shot of Espresso

Drip Brew

$2.25+

regular coffee

Cold Brew

$5.00+

cold brewed coffee

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.50+

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.75+

best of both worlds, espresso w/ chocolate and white chocolate sauce

Cherry Blossom Vanilla

$5.75+

White Chocolate Macadamia

$5.75+

Apple Crisp Latte

$5.75+

The Fallchata

$5.75+

a cinnamon spiced, brown sugar, cold brew filled with our house-made, horchata; topped with a pumpkin sweet cream

The Great Pumpkin Macchiato

$5.75+

a white chocolate & pumpkin sauce layered latte, topped with whipped cream & fall spice!

Sweater Weather

$5.75+

a pumpkin spiced, brown sugar, latte... shaken, not stirred!

Teas, Non-Coffee, etc.

Iced Tea

$3.00+

cold brewed black tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

variety of tea blends

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

chocolate sauce, milk, whipped cream

Vanilla Steamer

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Milk

$1.50+

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hydra Elixers

Passion Tea

$4.50+

Passion Energy

$5.25+

Food Menu

Pastries

Mini Pumpkin Pie

$4.50

Cake Pop

$2.75

Cream and Berry Crossover

$3.75

Donuts

$2.75

White Chocolate Macadamia Cashew

$1.75

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.75

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry muffin with a lemony twist, capped with a streusel crumble

Pumpkin Crumb

$4.50

Pumpkin crumb cake muffin with pumpkin pie spice and maple icing topping

Almond

$4.00

Bagels

Cream Cheese

$3.50

Cream Cheese and Chives

$4.00

Blueberry and Sweet Cream Cheese

$4.00

Nutella and Banana with Candied Pecans

$4.50

Avocado Everything Bagel

$4.00

Avocado Everything Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Flatbreads

Sweet Onion Bacon

$4.50

Ginger Honey, Baked Pears, Feta, Green Onion, Fresh Garlic, Basil

$4.50

Balsamic, Dates, Rosemary, Bacon Crumbles, Feta

$4.50

Honey Balsamic, Feta, Baked Pears, Red Onion

$4.50

Cheese Sauce, Ham, Mozzerella, Spinach

$4.50

Curry Sauce, Chick Peas, Spinach, Garlic, Cilantro, Feta

$4.50Out of stock

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.00

Hot Cheddar Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Cheese and Ham Croissant

$5.00

Cheese Ham and Egg Croissant

$5.50

Cheese and Egg Croissant

$5.00

Nutella Croissant

$3.50

Bacon Crumble, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, and Spinach

$6.00

Sandwiches

Toasted Ciabatta w/ garlic, pesto, mozza, spinach, tomato & turkey

$5.75

Salads

Caprese Salad

$5.00

basil, spinach, tomato, mozzarella, and sweet balsamic dressing

Snacks and Candy

Honey Stix

$1.25