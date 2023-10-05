Saguaro Point Coffee Company
Drink Menu
Coffee
Latte
$5.75+
Chai Latte
$5.75+
spiced chai latte with milk, iced or hot
Matcha Latte
$5.75+
Caramel Macchiatto
$5.75+
Mocha
$5.75+
espresso with chocolate sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
$5.75+
Cappuccino
$4.50
equal parts espresso, steamed milk, milk foam
Americano
$3.50
Espresso and hot water
Espresso
$2.00
Double Shot of Espresso
Drip Brew
$2.25+
regular coffee
Cold Brew
$5.00+
cold brewed coffee
Iced Shaken Espresso
$5.50+
Tuxedo Mocha
$5.75+
best of both worlds, espresso w/ chocolate and white chocolate sauce
Cherry Blossom Vanilla
$5.75+
White Chocolate Macadamia
$5.75+
Apple Crisp Latte
$5.75+
The Fallchata
$5.75+
a cinnamon spiced, brown sugar, cold brew filled with our house-made, horchata; topped with a pumpkin sweet cream
The Great Pumpkin Macchiato
$5.75+
a white chocolate & pumpkin sauce layered latte, topped with whipped cream & fall spice!
Sweater Weather
$5.75+
a pumpkin spiced, brown sugar, latte... shaken, not stirred!
Teas, Non-Coffee, etc.
Hydra Elixers
Food Menu
Pastries
Mini Pumpkin Pie
$4.50
Cake Pop
$2.75
Cream and Berry Crossover
$3.75
Donuts
$2.75
White Chocolate Macadamia Cashew
$1.75
Chocolate Chip
$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin
$1.75
Blueberry Muffin
$4.50
Blueberry muffin with a lemony twist, capped with a streusel crumble
Pumpkin Crumb
$4.50
Pumpkin crumb cake muffin with pumpkin pie spice and maple icing topping
Almond
$4.00
Bagels
Flatbreads
Sweet Onion Bacon
$4.50
Ginger Honey, Baked Pears, Feta, Green Onion, Fresh Garlic, Basil
$4.50
Balsamic, Dates, Rosemary, Bacon Crumbles, Feta
$4.50
Honey Balsamic, Feta, Baked Pears, Red Onion
$4.50
Cheese Sauce, Ham, Mozzerella, Spinach
$4.50
Curry Sauce, Chick Peas, Spinach, Garlic, Cilantro, Feta
$4.50Out of stock
Croissants
Snacks and Candy
