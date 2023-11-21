Sahelnom Falafel
Chicken
Falafel
- Falafel Wrap mix$10.00
Falafel with fries, eggplant, tomatoes, parsley, and tahini sauce. All served in a round Arabic bread
- Falafel Wrap$8.00
Falafel with tomatoes, parsley, tahini sauce, and cucumber pickles. All served in a round Arabic bread
- Falafel and Hummus Plate$12.00
Falafel, hummus, tomato, cucumber, mint leaves, and olives. Served with pickles, tahini sauce and bread
- Falafel Singles$6.00
6 pieces of our famous falafels. Served with tahini sauce and pickles.
Beef
Sahelnom Falafel Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 895-1227
Open now • Closes at 10PM