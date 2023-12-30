Saigon 88 8785 Center Parkway Unit 100
Food
Specialty Chicken Soups
Topped w/ onions, cilantro and served w/ side herbs/veggies
- #1 Classic Chicken Pho$13.98
Free range chicken w/ choice of bone in or boneless served w/ fresh noodles
- #2 Saigon 88 Special$15.98
Mixed white and dark meat, gizzards, hearts, liver, lime, leaf
- #3 Chicken Egg Noodle$13.98
Free range chicken w/ choice of bone in, or boneless served with egg noodles
- #4 Chicken Clear Noodle$13.98
Free range chicken w/ choice of bone in or boneless served with clear noodles
- #5 Noodles and Broth$10.98
Fresh noodles, chicken broth
Congee
- #6 Chicken Congee$13.98Out of stock
Signature porridge cooked in chicken broth, server w/ Chinese fried doughnuts, and garnished w/ onions, cilantro, shallots, black pepper serves w/ side of chicken salad
- #7 Specialty Congee$15.98Out of stock
Signature porridge cooked in chicken broth, server w/ Chinese fried doughnuts, and garnished w/ onions, cilantro, shallots, black pepper serves w/ chicken innards, chicken salad
- #8 Just Congee$10.98Out of stock
Rice Plates
Signature rice plates served w/ Hainan rice, side of chicken broth, and choice of sauce
