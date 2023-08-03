Online ordering now available through Toast!
SubWrap Ca Phe
Subs & Wraps
All-The-Way: Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil, Vinegar, & Oregano
Philly CheeseSteak
$9.50
Classic Philly cheesesteak our style! Ribeye steak served with onions, bell peppers, and white American cheese.
Grilled Chicken
$8.50
Seasoned grilled chicken with onions and white American cheese.
Marinara Meatball
$6.99
Signature marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.
Chicken Salad
$7.50
Marinated chicken breast mixed with mayo and celery.
Tuna Salad
$7.50
Wild caught tuna salad mixed with mayo and sweet pickled relish.
Roast Beef
$8.50
Sliced deli roast beef with white American cheese.
Turkey
$7.50
Oven roasted deli turkey with Swiss cheese.
Ham
$6.99
Deli pressed ham with Swiss cheese.
American
$7.50
Deli ham, oven-roasted turkey, roast beef with Swiss cheese.
Spicy Italian
$7.50
Deli ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola with provolone cheese.
Drinks
