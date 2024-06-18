Saigon Noodles 2865 AMBASSADOR CAFFERY PKWY #107
Food
Appetizers
Pho
- Pho Small$10.95
- Pho Large$11.95
- House Special Small$11.95
- House Special Large$12.95
- Chicken Pho Small$11.95
- Chicken Pho Large$12.95
- Seafood Pho Small$12.95
- Seafood Pho Large$13.95
- Shrimp Pho Small$11.95
- Shrimp Pho Large$12.95
- Mixed Vegetable Pho Small$9.95
- Mixed Vegetable Pho Large$10.95
- Oxtail Pho Large$15.95
- Tofu Pho Small$9.95
- Tofu Pho Large$10.95
- No Meat Pho Small$7.95
- No Meat Pho Large$8.95
BBH/Hu Tieu
Vegetarian
Vermicelli Bowls
House Special Rice
Grilled Meat Rice
Shaken Rice Plate
Add On/Extra
- Side Rice$2.00
- Side Soup$2.00
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Extra Grilled Meat$4.00
- Grilled Shrimp$3.00
- Poached Egg$2.00
- Mixed Vegetables$2.50
- Oxtail$6.50
- Extra Pho Noodle$2.00
- Extra Vermicelli Noodle$2.00
- Extra Thick Rice Noodle$2.00
- Extra Egg Noodle$2.00
- Extra Clear Noodle$2.00
- Small Pho Broth$6.00
- Large Pho Broth$7.00
- Small Spicy Broth$6.00
- Large Spicy Broth$7.00
- Small Clear Broth$6.00
- Large Clear Broth$7.00
- Small Vegetarian Broth$7.00
- Large Vegetarian Broth$8.00
- Extra Eggroll$3.00
- Extra Grilled Short Ribs$8.00
- Extra Knuckle$2.00
- Extra Quail Eggs$3.00
- Boiled Shrimp$3.00
- Extra Wontons$3.00
- Extra Seafood$6.00
- Extra Eyeround$2.00
- Extra Beef Meatballs$2.00
- Extra Brisket$2.00
- Extra Tripe$2.00
- Extra Tendon$2.00
- Extra Sliced Pork$2.00
- Extra Pork Patties$2.00
- Extra Shank$2.00
- Extra Crabmeat$3.00
- Extra Fishballs$3.00
- Extra Clams$3.00
- Extra Side Vegetable Plate$2.50
- Extra HS Pho Meats$5.00
- Extra Lime $$1.00
- Extra Bean Sprouts $$1.00
- Extra Basil $$1.00
- Extra Jalapeño $$1.00
- Extra Cilantro $$1.00
- Extra Grilled Pork Chop $$6.00
Sauces
Stir Fry Egg Noodle
Beverages
Saigon Noodles Location and Ordering Hours
(337) 456-3317
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 10:30AM