Saigon Blvd
Food
Pho
Saigon Bento
Bowls and Rice Plates
- B- Double Combo "Bun Tom Thit Nuong"$16.00
Rice noodles, bbq pork, grilled shrimp. *Contain peanuts
- B- Triple Combo "Bun Tom Thit Nuong Cha Gio"$18.00
Rice noodles, bbq pork, grilled shrimp, egg roll. *Contain peanuts
- B- Veggie Meat Skewer w/ Veg Eggroll$16.00
Rice noodles, veggie meat skewer (soy protein & king oyster mushroom mix), veggie egg roll (VEGETARIAN) *Contain peanuts
- P- Short Rib Plate w/ Egg Loaf$24.00
Short ribs, egg loaf
- P- Grilled Chicken Plate w/ Egg Loaf$17.00
Grilled chicken, egg loaf
- P- Pork Skewer Plate w/ Egg Loaf$17.00
Pork skewers, egg loaf
- P- Veggie Meat Skewer Plate w/ Veg Eggroll$17.00
Veggie meat skewer (soy protein & king oyster mushroom mix), veggie egg roll. (VEGETARIAN)
- B- Side Of Rice$2.50
Appetizers
- Shrimp & Crab Egg Rolls$12.00
Shrimp & crab wrapped in crispy noodles w/ sweet & sour dipping sauce *Contains wheat, shellfish
- Spicy Wonton (mild)$12.00Out of stock
Chicken dumplings in a sweet and mild chili sauce
- Spring Roll$9.00
Pork, shrimp, lettuce, noodles with peanut dipping sauce. *Contain peanuts
- Soft Shell Crab With Cajun Sauce$16.00
Fried soft shell crab with a cajun dipping sauce
- Tamarind Soft Shell Crab$16.00
Fried soft shell crab glazed with a sweet and tangy tamarind glaze. *Contain peanuts
- Tamarind Prawns$16.00
Wok tossed crispy prawns with a sweet and tangy tamarind glaze. *Contain peanuts
- Vietnamese Sticky Wings$12.00
Wings caramelized in fish sauce, black pepper, chili, and scallions
- Tamarind Wings$12.00
Sweet and tangy wings glazed with tamarind sauce. *Contain peanuts
- Garlic Butter Scallops$24.00
Grilled scallops, garlic, butter aioli
- Saigon Scallops$24.00
Grilled scallops, green onions, peanuts
- Garlic Butter Prawns$16.00
Drinks
- Saigon Signature Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese coffee with hazelnut cream
- Butter Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese coffee with butter cream
- Egg Coffee$6.50
Vietnamese coffee with egg yolk cream. Contain raw eggs. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
- Sugar Cane$7.00
Fresh squeezed sugarcane with fresh tangerine
- Passion Fruit Limeade$6.00
Passionfruit, lime
- Soda Fountain$3.00
Soda selections
- Water Bottle$2.00
Bottle water