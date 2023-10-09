SALAD & SOUP

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.00

Spring mix, cucumber& avocado serve wit ginger dressing.

COCO BLOSSOM

$7.00

Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing

KANI SALAD

$12.00

Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing

LOBSTER & SHRIMP WONTON SOUP

$8.00

Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions

MISO SOUP

$5.00

Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions

MUSHROOM SOUP

$5.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

SIGNATURE SASHIMI SALAD*

$15.00

Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes

SPICY CONCH & OCTOPUS SALAD

$15.00

Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce

TOM YUM SEAFOOD SOUP

$8.00

Scallops, shrimp, cilantro, squid, mushroom & tamatoes.

VEGGIE TOFU SOUP

$5.00

Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions

SUSHI & SASHIMI*

--------------

AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SUSHI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

CONCH SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

EBI (Shrimp) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

HAMACHI BELLY SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

HIRAME (Fluke) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

HOTATEGAI (Sea Scallop) SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

IKA (Squid) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

IKURA (Salmon Roe) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

KANI (Imitation Crab) SUSHI

$3.00

One Piece per order*

KING WILD SALMON SUSHI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SUSHI

$8.00

One Piece per order*

MASAGO (Fish Egg) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

OTORO SUSHI

$12.00

One Piece per order*

SALMON BELLY SUSHI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

SALMON SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

TAKO (Octopus) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

TAMAGO (Egg) SUSHI

$3.00

One Piece per order*

TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

TUNA SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

UNAGI (Eel) SUSHI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

UNI (Sea Urchin) SUSHI

$15.00

One Piece per order*

WAHOO SUSHI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

---------------

AMAEBI (Sweet Shrimp) SASHIMI

$7.00

One Piece per order*

CONCH SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

EBI (Shrimp) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

ESCOLAR (White Tuna) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

HAMACHI (Yellowtail) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

HAMACHI BELLY SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

HIRAME (Fluke) SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

HOTATEGAI (Sea Scallop) SASHIMI

$6.00

One Piece per order*

IKA (Squid) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

IKURA (Salmon Roe) SASHIMI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

KAMPACHI (Baby Yellowtail) SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

KANI (Imitation Crab) SASHIMI

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

KING WILD SALMON SASHIMI

$7.00

Two Pieces per order*

MADAI (Japanese Snapper) SASHIMI

$8.00

Two Pieces per order*

MASAGO (Fish Egg) SASHIMI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

OTORO SASHIMI

$12.00

Two Pieces per order*

SALMON BELLY SASHIMI

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

SALMON SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

TAKO (Octopus) SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

TAMAGO (Egg) SASHIMI

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

TOBIKO (Flying Fish Egg) SASHIMI

$4.00

One Piece per order*

TUNA SASHIMI

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

UNAGI (Eel) SASHIMI

$5.00

One Piece per order*

UNI (Sea Urchin) SASHIMI

$15.00

One Piece per order*

WAHOO SASHIMI

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

SUSHI APPETIZER

CARPACCIO

Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic

CHU CHU LOBSTER

$18.00

Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce

ESCOLAR WITH WINTER TRUFFLE

$14.00

Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle

FOIE GRAS WITH EEL

$20.00

Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard

MINI WAHOO BLAST

$16.00

seared wahoo with spicy tuna on top, served with Japanese dressing and furikake

NEW TUNA/ SALMON TARTAR

$16.00

diced tuna or salmon layerd with wasabi, soy, guacamole, served with chips

SALMON SASHIMI NEW STYLE

$17.00

Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder

SASHIMI 3 WAYS

$17.00

SPICY TUNA BISCUIT

$14.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo

SPICY TUNA GYOZA

$16.00

lightly fried crispy tuna gyoza, guacamole, and thai chili sauce

SPICY TUNA PIZZA

$15.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce

TASTE OF THE SEA

$20.00

lightly seared sea scallop with uni, truffle wasabi leaf, served with wasabi yuzu dressin.

WINTER FLOUNDER

$15.00

sliced fluke wrap with cucumber & shiso leaf, serve with ponzu sauce, tabasco, sea salt &black pepper.

YELLOWTAIL JALAPENO

$17.00

Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce

HOT APPETIZERS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$14.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo

CRISPY BABY BOK CHOY

$14.00

Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

CRISPY TANGY WINGS

$13.00

crispy, sweet, tangy wing, soy&garlic

DIM SUM PLATTER

$14.00

Crystal Shrimp, Wasabi Pork, wagyu beef, Lobster & Shrimp

EDAMAME

$6.00

GYOZA (Steamed or Fried)

$8.00

Pork or vegetable

LETTUCE WRAP

$15.00

Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts

POPCORN CHICKEN

$12.00

ROASTED DUCK WRAP

$15.00

Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle

SHRIMP & VEGETABLES TEMPURA

$13.00

SPICY EDAMAME

$7.00

garlic sauce

SPRING ROLL

$6.00

Fried veggie egg roll

WAGYU BEEF GYOZA

$15.00

Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce

SUSHI BAR ENTREES*

SUSHI & SASHIMI PLATTER

$38.00

5 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll

SAIKOI NIGIRI

$31.00

10 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll

SAIKOI SASHIMI

$32.00

16 Pieces of sashimi

OSAKA CHIRASHI

$29.00

Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice

LOVE BOAT FOR TWO

$66.00

8 Pieces of sushi & 16 sashimi mexican roll & valentine roll

PIRATE BOAT FOR THREE

$98.00

24 Pieces of sashimi 12 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, spicy tuna

SUPER BOAT

$148.00

30 Pieces sashimi, 15 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Crunch Roll, Sex on the beach Roll, Spiderman Roll

TRICOLOR SUSHI

$36.00

TRICOLOR SASHIMI

$36.00

CLASSIC

------------

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.00

CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.00

EEL & AVOCADO ROLL

$12.00

JB ROLL

$9.00

JB TEMPURA

$13.00

KAMPYO ROLL

$8.00

MEXICAN ROLL

$13.00

OSHINKO ROLL

$8.00

SALMON ROLL

$10.00

SALMON SKIN & CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.00

SHRIMP AVOCADO ROLL

$11.00

SHRIMP ROLL

$10.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$11.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$8.00

TUNA ROLL

$10.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

--------------

CALIFORNIA H/R

$8.00

CHICKEN TEMPURA ROLL

$12.00

EEL & AVOCADO H/R

$12.00

JB H/R

$9.00

MEXICAN H/R

$13.00

SALMON H/R

$9.00

SALMON SKIN & CUCUMBER H/R

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA H/R

$12.00

SPICY CRAB H/R

$11.00

SPICY TUNA H/R

$11.00

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$10.00

TUNA H/R

$10.00

VEGGIE H/R

$8.00

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION H/R

$12.00

SIGNATURE ROLLS

---------------

ANGEL ISLAND

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce

BLACK DRAGON

$19.00

Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

BLUE CRAB DYNAMITE

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite blue crab & eel sauce

DANCING MERMAID

$17.00

eel,avocado inside, topped with salmon, wasabi ponzu, micro green.

EEL LOVER ROLL

$18.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura & eel sauce

HOT N’ SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$18.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, masago, scallion, avocado, jalapeno sauce

KISS OF FIRE

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, jalapino. tobiko& sriracha sauce

LITTLE TUNA TOWER

$17.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

LOBSTER BOMB

$32.00

Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce

LOBSTER DYNAMITE

$23.00

MILLIONAIRE

$23.00

spicy lobster salad & kani inside, king crab& avocado on the top with eel sauce&spicy mayo

MUMMY

$17.00

spicy crunch salmon, aspargus& avocado inside, topped with steam shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, wasabi mayo and mango sauce.

NARUTA

$18.00

tuna, yellowtail, cucumbe& seaweed salad, topped wiyth salmon,spicy mayo& eel sauce

OUT OF CONTROL

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce

POSEIDON

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, jalapino inside, topped with pepper tuna, washabi mayo.

ROCK N ROLL

$17.00

fried asparagus, cucumber& spicy salmon inside,topped with lobster salad, spicy crab salad, avocado, wasabi mayo& mangon sauce.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy lobster salad with avocado, masago, eel sauce

SAIKOI KING

$22.00

tempura fried alaskan king crab, avocado, kani, shrimp, topped with spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy thai chili sauce.

SALMON CRUNCH

$14.00

salmon, cream cheese, scallions, tempura fried& eel sauce

SCREAMING HONEY

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, topped with spicy crab, jalapeno & sriracha sauce

SEX ON THE BEACH

$17.00

shrimp tempura,spicy tuna, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy aka sauce

SEX ON THE MOON

$17.00

SEXY LADY

$18.00

Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa

SPICY TORO

$25.00

Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction

SPIDERMAN

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce

SUMMER SPARK

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon,spicy tuna, spicy mayo& eel sauce.

SUPER CRUNCH

$15.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce

TRIOLE SEXY

$17.00

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice

TSUNAMI

$17.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes

TUNA LOVER

$18.00

Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce

VALENTINE

$17.00

Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)

VOLCANO SCALLOP

$20.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

All rolls, no rice, served with ponzu sauce

-------------

CRAB WRAP

$11.00

Kani, avocado

GARDEN WRAP

$10.00

Assorted vegetables

RAINBOW WRAP*

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus

SALMON WRAP*

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

SPICY TUNA WRAP*

$14.00

Spicy tuna, scallions

YELLOWTAIL WRAP*

$14.00

yellowtail, jalapino,shisho leaves.

FRIED RICE

BEEF FRIED RICE

$18.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$16.00

EGG FRIED RICE

$15.00

FRIED TOFU FRIED RICE

$16.00

HAWAIIAN FRIED RICE

$18.00

shrimp, chicken, calamari, egg& pineapple house curry

MIXED VEGETABLES FRIED RICE

$15.00

SAIKOI SIGNATURE FRIED RICE

$17.00

Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$19.00

STEAM TOFU FRIED RICE

$16.00

VOLCANO FRIED RICE

$22.00

Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce

COMB FRIED RICE

$22.00

HIBACHI SINGLE

KH-A5 STEAK

$130.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- SHRIMP

$28.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- CALAMARI

$22.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH-FILET MIGNON

$37.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- SCALLOP

$31.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- SEABASS

$38.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- DUCK

$30.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- CHICKEN

$24.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- NY STEAK

$29.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- SALMON

$29.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- VEGETABLE & TOFU

$20.00

served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege

KH- Fish Of The Day

$35.00

HIBACHI SPECIAL

KH- COMBINATION DINNER SPECIAL

$33.00

KH- TRIPLE DINNER SPRCIAL

$39.00

KH- FILET MIGNON & ONE ITEM

$41.00

KH- FILET MIGNON & TWO ITEM

$47.00

KH- LOBSTER & ONE ITEM

$47.00

KH- LOBSTER & TWO ITEM

$52.00

KH- 16oz NY STRIP LOIN

$37.00

KH- 16oz FILET MIGNON FEAST

$58.00

KH- LAND AND SEA

$57.00

tender loin & lobster & scallop

KH- TWO 7oz ROCK LOBSTER TAIL

$66.00

KITCHEN ENTREES

PAN SEARED CHILEAN SEABASS

$38.00

Grilled seabass, ginger, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce

SIGNATURE LOBSTER PAD THAI (No Rice)

$32.00

Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce

SALMON KHA POW

$29.00

Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, black bean sauce

RED CURRY

Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper

PEKING DUCK

Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce

SEAFOOD CLAY POT

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce

CRISPY PIPA DUCK

$31.00

Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry

MONGOLIAN BEEF

$20.00

Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce

TERIYAKI WITH SEASONAL VEGGIES

CRISPY BEEF WITH ORANGE AND TANGERINE PEEL

$21.00

STIR-FRIED CHILI PASTE CHICKEN CASHEW

$18.00

asparagus, onions, bell pepper, snow peas &cashew.

SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN WITH POMEGRANATE

$18.00

tempura fried chicken, bell peppers, pineapple in our special sweet& sour sauce

KATSU CHICKEN

$18.00

NOODLE SOUP BOWL

SPICY SEAFOOD

$20.00

Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic

TONKOTSU RAMEN

$18.00

Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots

SHOYU RAMEN WITH SHORT RIB

$20.00

authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.

NOODLE STIR

HONG KONG WOK NOODLE

$17.00

Egg noodles, shiitake mushroom, onions, scallions, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3

YAKI UDON

$17.00

Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3

YAKISOBA

$18.00

Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3

PAD THAI

$18.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions & peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3

DRUNKEN NOODLE

$17.00

flat rice noodle, sauteed with red onion, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas& spicy basil sauce.Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3

WEEKLY SPECIAL

UNI SHOOTER

$15.00

OYSTER SHOOTER

$12.00

SNOW CRAB CRAW

$25.00

KUMAMOTO OYSTER

$24.00

half dozen

MIX OYSTER

$18.00

half dozen

DESSERT

JAPANESE MOCHI ICECREAM

$11.00

FRIED BANANA

$10.00

TEMPURA CHEESE CAKE

$10.00

MATCHA TIRAMISU

$10.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$10.00

ICE CREAM

$7.00

SIDE

BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Black Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Extra Pancake

$3.00

Ginger & Scallion Sauce

$2.00

Half Pint Ginger

$4.00

Half Pint Ginger Dressing

$4.00

Jasmine White Rice

$1.50

Pint Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Steam Noodle

$5.00

Side Steam Veggie

$7.00

Side Stir Fried Noodle

$8.00

Side Stir Fried Veggie

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Sushi Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

Taro Chips

$3.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Thai Basil Sauce

$2.00

Thai Curry Sauce

$2.00

Truffle Oil

$2.00