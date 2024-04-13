Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi - Parkland Saiko-i Parkland
SALAD & SOUP
- Avocado Salad$12.00
Spring mix, cucumber& avocado serve wit ginger dressing.
- Coco Blossom$8.00
Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
- Garden Salad$6.00
Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
- Kani Salad$12.00
Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing
- Lobster & Shrimp Wonton Soup$10.00
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
- Miso Soup$5.00
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions
- Mushroom Soup$5.00
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Signature Sashimi Salad$16.00
Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes
- Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad$15.00
Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce
- Tom Yum Seafood Soup$10.00
Scallops, shrimp, cilantro, squid, mushroom & tamatoes.
- Veggie Tofu Soup$5.00
Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions
SUSHI & SASHIMI*
- --------------
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Conch SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Ebi (Shrimp) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Escolar (White Tuna) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Hamachi Belly SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Hirame (Fluke) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Hotategai (Sea Scallop) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Ika (Squid) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Kani (Imitation Crab) SU$3.00
One Piece per order*
- King Salmon SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Madai (Japanese Snapper) SU$8.00
One Piece per order*
- Masago (Fish Egg) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Otoro SU$12.00
One Piece per order*
- Salmon Belly SU$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Sake (Salmon) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Tako (Octopus) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Tamago (Egg) SU$3.00
One Piece per order*
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Magura (Tuna) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Unagi (Eel) SU$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Uni (Sea Urchin) SU$13.00
One Piece per order*
- Wahoo SU$4.00
One Piece per order*
- ---------------
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) SA$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Conch SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Ebi (Shrimp) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Escolar (White Tuna) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hamachi (Yellowtail) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hamachi Belly SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hirame (Fluke) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Hotategai (Sea Scallop) SA$6.00
One Piece per order*
- Ika (Squid) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Ikura (Salmon Roe) SA$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Kani (Imitation Crab) SA$3.00
Two Pieces per order*
- King Salmon SA$6.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Madai (Japanese Snapper) SA$8.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Maguro (Tuna) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Masago (Fish Egg) SA$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Otoro SA$12.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Sake (Salmon) SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Salmon Belly SA$5.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tako (Octopus) SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tamago (Egg) SA$3.00
Two Pieces per order*
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) SA$4.00
One Piece per order*
- Unagi (Eel) SA$5.00
One Piece per order*
- Uni (Sea Urchin) SA$13.00
One Piece per order*
- Wahoo SA$4.00
Two Pieces per order*
SUSHI APPETIZER
- A5 Wagyu Tataki$25.00
lightly seared sea scallop with uni, truffle wasabi leaf, served with wasabi yuzu dressin.
- Carpaccio
Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic
- Chu Chu Lobster$18.00
Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce
- Escolar w/ Winter Truffle$14.00
Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle
- Foie Gras w/ Eel$20.00
Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard
- Lump Blue Crab w/ Avocado$16.00
- New Tuna or Salmon Tartare$17.00
diced tuna or salmon layerd with wasabi, soy, guacamole, served with chips
- Salmon Sashimi New Style$18.00
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder
- Sashimi 3 Ways$16.00
- Spicy Tuna Biscuit$15.00
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
- Spicy Tuna Gyoza$17.00
lightly fried crispy tuna gyoza, guacamole, and thai chili sauce
- Spicy Tuna Pizza$16.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Taco$12.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$17.00
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
- Bao Bun$12.00
- Crispy Baby Bok Choy$14.00
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
- Crispy Calamari$15.00
- Crispy Eggplant Misoyaki$13.00
- Crispy Tangy Wings$13.00
crispy, sweet, tangy wing, soy&garlic
- Dim Sum Platter$18.00
Crystal Shrimp, Wasabi Pork, wagyu beef, Lobster & Shrimp
- Edamame$6.00
- Gyoza$8.00
Pork or vegetable
- Honey Glazed Spare Ribs$16.00
- Lettuce Wrap$16.00
Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts
- Peking Duck Dumpling$16.00
- Roasted Duck Wrap$16.00
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$14.00
- Spring Roll$6.00
Fried veggie egg roll
- Wagyu Beef Gyoza$16.00
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce
SUSHI BAR ENTREES*
- Lover Boat$75.00
8 Pieces of sushi & 16 sashimi mexican roll & valentine roll
- Osaka Chirashi$28.00
Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice
- Pirate Boat$120.00
24 Pieces of sashimi 12 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, spicy tuna
- Saiko-i Nigiri$31.00
10 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll
- Saiko-i Sashimi$36.00
16 Pieces of sashimi
- Super Poke Bowl$20.00
- Sushi & Sashimi Platter$38.00
5 Pieces of sushi & 10 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll
- Tricolor Sashimi$36.00
- Tricolor Sushi$36.00
CLASSIC
- ------------
- Avocado Roll$8.00
- California Roll$8.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$12.00
- Cucumber Roll$8.00
- Eel & Avocado Roll$12.00
- JB Roll$10.00
- JB Tempura Roll$14.00
- Kampyo Roll$8.00
- Mexican Roll$14.00
- Oshinko Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$9.00
- Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll$9.00
- Shrimp & Avocado Roll$11.00
- Shrimp Roll$10.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
- Spicy Kani Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$10.00
- Veggie Roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$11.00
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
- --------------
- California H/R$9.00
- Chicken Tempura H/R$12.00
- Eel & Avocado H/R$12.00
- JB H/R$10.00
- Mexican H/R$14.00
- Salmon H/R$9.00
- Salmon Skin & Cucumber H/R$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura H/R$12.00
- Spicy Kani H/R$9.00
- Spicy Tuna H/R$10.00
- Sweet Potato H/R$10.00
- Tuna H/R$10.00
- Veggie H/R$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion H/R$11.00
SIGNATURE ROLLS
- ---------------
- Angel Island$19.00
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce
- Black Dragon$19.00
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
- Blue Crab Dynamite$22.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite blue crab & eel sauce
- Dancing Mermaid$17.00
eel,avocado inside, topped with salmon, wasabi ponzu, micro green.
- Eel Lover Roll$18.00
Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura & eel sauce
- Hot N Spicy Yellowtail$19.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, masago, scallion, avocado, jalapeno sauce
- Kiss of Fire$19.00
spicy tuna, avocado, topped with tuna, jalapino. tobiko& sriracha sauce
- Little Tuna Tower$17.00
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
- Lobster Bomb$36.00
Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Lobster Dynamite$30.00
- Lobster Seabass$34.00
- Millionaire$23.00
spicy lobster salad & kani inside, king crab& avocado on the top with eel sauce&spicy mayo
- Mummy$17.00
spicy crunch salmon, aspargus& avocado inside, topped with steam shrimp, spicy crab, avocado, wasabi mayo and mango sauce.
- Naruta$18.00
tuna, yellowtail, cucumbe& seaweed salad, topped wiyth salmon,spicy mayo& eel sauce
- Out of Control$19.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce
- Rocky Mountain$19.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy lobster salad with avocado, masago, eel sauce
- Saiko-i King$24.00
tempura fried alaskan king crab, avocado, kani, shrimp, topped with spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail, spicy thai chili sauce.
- Salmon Crunch$14.00
salmon, cream cheese, scallions, tempura fried& eel sauce
- Screaming Honey$17.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, topped with spicy crab, jalapeno & sriracha sauce
- Sex on the Beach$18.00
shrimp tempura,spicy tuna, wrapped in sesame soy paper, topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, spicy aka sauce
- Sex on the Moon$17.00
- Sexy Lady$19.00
Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa
- Spicy Toro$25.00
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction
- Spider Man$15.00
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce
- Summer Spark$18.00
shrimp tempura, avocado, topped with salmon,spicy tuna, spicy mayo& eel sauce.
- Super Crunch$16.00
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
- Surf N Turf$37.00
- Triole Sexy$17.00
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice
- Tsunami$17.00
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes
- Tuna Lover$19.00
Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
- Valentine$17.00
Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)
CUCUMBER WRAP
FRIED RICE
- Duck Fried Rice w/ Truffle$20.00
- Fried Rice - Beef$15.00
- Fried Rice - Chicken$15.00
- Fried Rice - Egg$13.00
- Fried Rice - Plain$13.00
- Fried Rice - Shrimp$16.00
- Fried Rice - Vegetable$13.00
- House Special Fried Rice$18.00
- Volcano Fried Rice$22.00
Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce
KITCHEN HIBACHI SINGLE
- KH - Kobe A5 Steak$185.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Shrimp$31.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Calamari$26.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Filet Mignon$37.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Scallop$34.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Sea Bass$38.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Duck$33.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Chicken$26.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - NY Steak$31.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Salmon$31.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH - Vegetable & Tofu$23.00
served with mushroom soup and salad, shrimp appetizers, hibachi vege
- KH- Fish Of The Day$38.00
KITCHEN HIBACHI SPECIAL
- KH - Combination Dinner Special$36.00
- KH - Filet & 1 Item$43.00
- KH - Lobster & 1 Item$45.00
- KH- LAND AND SEA$57.00
tender loin & lobster & scallop
- KH - Lobster, Scallop & Shrimp$53.00
- KH - Filet, Shrimp & Chicken$48.00
- KH - Filet & Lobster$51.00
- KH - Filet & Scallop$45.00
- KH - Lobster & Scallop$48.00
- KH - Twin Lobster$54.00
KITCHEN ENTREES
- Crispy Beef w/ Tangerine Peel$22.00
- Crispy Pipa Duck$31.00
Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry
- Crispy Sesame Chicken$19.00
- Eggplant w/ Chicken Meat Sauce$19.00Out of stock
- Mongolian Beef$20.00
Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce
- Pan Seared Chilean Seabass$38.00
Grilled seabass, ginger, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce
- Peking Duck
Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce
- Red Curry
Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper
- Seafood Claypot$33.00
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce
- Signature Lobster Pad Thai$32.00
Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce
- Stir-Fried Chili Paste Chicken Cashew$19.00
asparagus, onions, bell pepper, snow peas &cashew.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken w/ Pomegranate$18.00
tempura fried chicken, bell peppers, pineapple in our special sweet& sour sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken$19.00
RAMEN
- Braised Short Rib$22.00
authentic japanese ramen noodle soup, short rib, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled banboo shoots& fish cake.
- Hong Kong Duck$18.00
- Spicy Seafood$19.00
Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic
- Tonkotsu$17.00
Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots
NOODLE STIR
- Drunken Noodle$18.00
flat rice noodle, sauteed with red onion, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas& spicy basil sauce.Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
- Hong Kong Wok Noodle$17.00
Egg noodles, shiitake mushroom, onions, scallions, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
- Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions & peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
- Singapore Noodle$17.00
- Yaki Udon$18.00
Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
- Yakisoba$17.00
Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$3
WEEKLY SPECIAL
DESSERT
SIDE
- BBQ Sauce$2.00
- Black Rice$3.50
- Brown Rice$2.00
- Extra Pancake$3.00
- Ginger & Scallion Sauce$2.00
- Half Pint Ginger$4.00
- Half Pint Ginger Dressing$4.00
- Jasmine White Rice$1.50
- Pint Ginger Dressing$6.00
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Eel Sauce$0.50
- Side Kimchee Sauce$0.50
- Side Ponzu$0.50
- Side Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Side Steam Noodle$5.00
- Side Steam Veggie$7.00
- Side Stir Fried Noodle$8.00
- Side Stir Fried Veggie$7.00
- Side Wasabi Mayo$1.00
- Side Wasabi Soy$1.00
- Sushi Rice$2.50
- Sushi Sauce$0.50
- Sweet Chili Sauce$2.00
- Taro Chips$3.00
- Teriyaki Sauce$2.00
- Thai Basil Sauce$2.00
- Thai Curry Sauce$2.00
- Truffle Oil$2.00