Sailfish Brewing Company - Ft Pierce 130 N 2nd St
TAPHOUSE MENU
PIZZA
CREATE YOUR OWN
HOT HONEY PIZZA
red sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni & arugula finished with hot honey sauce drizzle
PILE ON THE MEAT
red sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, italain sausage, bacon & ham
BUFFALO CHICKEN
mozzarella topped with baked chicken, bacon & cheddar with buffalo & ranch drizzle
TOMMY'S PIE
ricotta base topped with mozzaerella, mushrooms & spinach with balsamic glaze drizzle
THE WORKS
red sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausge, fresh mushroom, black olives, bell pepper & red onion
WHITE CHICKEN PIZZA
ricotta base topped with mozzaerella, baked chicken, sliced tomatoes & spinach.
CRAFT GARDEN
ed sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive & tomato
CAPRESE
olive oil base topped with mozzarella sliced tomato and fresh basil finished with balsamic drizzle
DOG'S BREATH
ed sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni , red onion & garlic
JOSH ALLEN
wing sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, crispy buff chicken and gorgonzola
SEANBOLI
stromboli packed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham & bacon. served with marinara dipping sauce. *no subsituion*
CHEESE PIZZA
Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
SAUSAGE PIZZA
Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese and sausage
HALF & HALF PIZZA
STICKY PICKLE
SHAREABLE
PRETZEL BITES
served with housemade sailfish lager beer cheese
GARLIC KNOTS
hand tied knots brushed with garlic butter. served with marinia.
STICKY TENDERS
chicken tenders chopped and tossed in housemade sweet & spicy sauce. made with tag and release.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
served with a side of marinara sauce
B's BUFF DIP
housemade buffalo chicken dip made with sailfish lager. served with old florida hot n spicy tortilla chips. celery & carrots.
LONGSTREET FISH DIP
locally made smoked mahi fish dip. served with diced tomato, onion and jalapeno & with old florida lime tortilla chips
EDGARTOWN HUMMUS
housemade hummus, served with fresh veggies & old florida orginal chips
BREWHOUSE FRIES
waffle fries with baked chicken, bacon, mozzarella & jalapeno. drizzled with housemade sweet chili garlic sauce
2ND ST GORGONZOLA FRIES
waffle fries drizzled with housemade gruyere cheese sauce. topped with gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, & parsley. finished with balsamic drizzle.
CHICKEN WINGS
fried wings (6) tossed in choice of sauce. served with ranch or blue cheese and veggies. sauce choices: mild, medium, hot, bbq, hot honey, sticky sauce
FLATBREAD
SAUSAGE & ARUGULA FLATBREAD
Ricotta base, mozzarella, sausage, & arugula. finished with balsamic drizzle.
PRETTY PORTOBELLA FLATBREAD
red suace, mozzarella, portobella mushroom, roasted red pepper & fresh basil
MORE MEAT FLATBREAD
red suace, mozzarella, pepperoni, italain sausage, bacon & ham
FUNKY STELLA FLATBREAD
ricotta base, mozzarella, gorgonzola, bacon & spinach. finished with balsamic drizzle
SALAD
SNACKS/SIDES
BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES
SMALL SIDE SALAD
BAKED MAC N CHEESE
OLD FLORIDA CHIPS
Ranch 2oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
Balsamic Vin 2oz
BBQ 2oz
BBQ 4oz
Honey Mustard 4oz
Hot Sauce 4oz
Gruyere 4oz
Beer Cheese 4oz
Marinara 2oz
Marinara 4oz
Balsamic Glaze 2oz
Extra Veggie
Hot Honey 4oz
Spicy Ranch 4oz
HANDHELD
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
baked or crispy chicken in a tortilla wrap with romaine, tomatoes & cheddar. served with side of ranch.
THAI SHRIMP WRAP
popcorn shrimp tossed in a sweet heat sauce
PERFECT PORTOBELLO WRAP
oven roasted portobello mushroom in a tortilla wrap with spinach. roasted red peppers, mozzarella, housemade hummus & balsamic drizzle.