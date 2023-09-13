TAPHOUSE MENU

PIZZA

CREATE YOUR OWN

$11.00

HOT HONEY PIZZA

$14.00

red sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni & arugula finished with hot honey sauce drizzle

PILE ON THE MEAT

$16.00

red sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, italain sausage, bacon & ham

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

mozzarella topped with baked chicken, bacon & cheddar with buffalo & ranch drizzle

TOMMY'S PIE

$14.00

ricotta base topped with mozzaerella, mushrooms & spinach with balsamic glaze drizzle

THE WORKS

$16.00

red sauce topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausge, fresh mushroom, black olives, bell pepper & red onion

WHITE CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.00

ricotta base topped with mozzaerella, baked chicken, sliced tomatoes & spinach.

CRAFT GARDEN

$15.00

ed sauce topped with mozzarella, fresh mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, black olive & tomato

CAPRESE

$13.00

olive oil base topped with mozzarella sliced tomato and fresh basil finished with balsamic drizzle

DOG'S BREATH

$13.00

ed sauce topped with mozzarella,pepperoni , red onion & garlic

JOSH ALLEN

$16.00

wing sauce base topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, crispy buff chicken and gorgonzola

SEANBOLI

$16.00

stromboli packed with mozzarella, pepperoni, ham & bacon. served with marinara dipping sauce. *no subsituion*

CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$12.00

Red Sauce base with mozzarella cheese and sausage

HALF & HALF PIZZA

$16.00

STICKY PICKLE

$16.00

SHAREABLE

PRETZEL BITES

$9.00

served with housemade sailfish lager beer cheese

GARLIC KNOTS

$5.50

hand tied knots brushed with garlic butter. served with marinia.

STICKY TENDERS

$9.00

chicken tenders chopped and tossed in housemade sweet & spicy sauce. made with tag and release.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.50

served with a side of marinara sauce

B's BUFF DIP

$14.50

housemade buffalo chicken dip made with sailfish lager. served with old florida hot n spicy tortilla chips. celery & carrots.

LONGSTREET FISH DIP

$16.00

locally made smoked mahi fish dip. served with diced tomato, onion and jalapeno & with old florida lime tortilla chips

EDGARTOWN HUMMUS

$11.00

housemade hummus, served with fresh veggies & old florida orginal chips

BREWHOUSE FRIES

$16.00

waffle fries with baked chicken, bacon, mozzarella & jalapeno. drizzled with housemade sweet chili garlic sauce

2ND ST GORGONZOLA FRIES

$16.00

waffle fries drizzled with housemade gruyere cheese sauce. topped with gorgonzola crumbles, bacon, & parsley. finished with balsamic drizzle.

CHICKEN WINGS

$12.00

fried wings (6) tossed in choice of sauce. served with ranch or blue cheese and veggies. sauce choices: mild, medium, hot, bbq, hot honey, sticky sauce

FLATBREAD

SAUSAGE & ARUGULA FLATBREAD

$9.00

Ricotta base, mozzarella, sausage, & arugula. finished with balsamic drizzle.

PRETTY PORTOBELLA FLATBREAD

$9.00

red suace, mozzarella, portobella mushroom, roasted red pepper & fresh basil

MORE MEAT FLATBREAD

$9.00

red suace, mozzarella, pepperoni, italain sausage, bacon & ham

FUNKY STELLA FLATBREAD

$9.00

ricotta base, mozzarella, gorgonzola, bacon & spinach. finished with balsamic drizzle

SALAD

GORGONZOLA APPLE SALAD

$12.00

LEAFY GREEN SPRING MIX, FRESH CUT APPLES, GORGONZOLA. CANDID WALNUTS & DRIED CRANBERRIES

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

LEAFY GREEN SPRING MIX, CHEDDAR, RED ONION, TOMATO & BELL PEPPER

SNACKS/SIDES

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

SMALL SIDE SALAD

$6.00

BAKED MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

OLD FLORIDA CHIPS

$3.00

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Balsamic Vin 2oz

$0.50

BBQ 2oz

$0.50

BBQ 4oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 4oz

$0.75

Hot Sauce 4oz

$0.75

Gruyere 4oz

$3.00

Beer Cheese 4oz

$3.00

Marinara 2oz

$1.00

Marinara 4oz

$2.00

Balsamic Glaze 2oz

$1.00

Extra Veggie

$1.50

Hot Honey 4oz

$0.75

Spicy Ranch 4oz

$1.00

HANDHELD

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

baked or crispy chicken in a tortilla wrap with romaine, tomatoes & cheddar. served with side of ranch.

THAI SHRIMP WRAP

$14.00

popcorn shrimp tossed in a sweet heat sauce

PERFECT PORTOBELLO WRAP

$14.00

oven roasted portobello mushroom in a tortilla wrap with spinach. roasted red peppers, mozzarella, housemade hummus & balsamic drizzle.

BASKET

BUILD BASKET

$12.00

choice of fried chicken tenders or popcorn shrimp, served with choice of dipping sauce.

NA BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

WILD CHERRY PEPSI

$2.00

STARRY

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.00

GATORADE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWT TEA

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

IBC ROOT BEER (BOTTLE)

$3.00

KID'S MENU

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

BEER MENU

4 PACKS

4PK FISH WHISTLE

$10.00

4PK ELDERBERRY SOUR

$12.00

4PK HARD TEA

$8.99

4PK LAGER

$9.00

4PK SUNRISE CITY

$10.00

4PK CITRUS LAGER

$11.00

4PK LIGHT TACKLE

$11.00

4PK IGUANA SAUCE

$12.00

6 PACKS

6PK LAGER

$10.00

6PK SUNRISE CITY

$11.00

6PK WHITEMARLIN

$10.00

6PK TAG & RELEASE

$10.00

6PK PGA PALE ALE

$12.00

6PK BASIC BEACH

$10.00

6PK FISH WHISTLE

$10.00

6PK OKTOBERFEST

$10.00

MIXED 6 PACK

$12.00

Throwdown Lager Case

$20.00

Barrel Aged Beer (Bottles)

Johnny Rumbleseed BTL

$12.00

Drinkin Thing BTL

$12.00

Whiskey Trip BTL

$16.00

Mocha Trip BTL

$17.00

Low Viz BTL

$17.00