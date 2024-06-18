Saint Elle 1420 3rd Ave South
Beer/Seltzers
- Bud Light 6-pack$11.50
- Michelob Ultra 6-pack$11.50
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 6-pack$8.50
- Narragansett 6-pack$9.50
- DuClaw Regular Beer 6-pack$13.50
- San Miguel Lager 6-pack$13.50
- Yuengling 6-pack$11.50
- SweetWater 420 EPA 6-pack
This highly drinkable extra-pale has fresh hoppy notes of lemon, grapefruit, and pine.$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- SweetWater Gone Trippin' IPA 6-pack$13.50
- Yazoo Pale Ale 6-pack$13.50
- Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA 4-pack
Hazy IPA with heavy citrus notes and piney bitterness$20.00
- Tailgate Peanut Butter Milk Stout 6-pack
A medium-bodied stout with notes of chocolate and coffee, and loads of peanut butter$11.50
- Spicy Ranch Water 6-pack$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Smirnoff Ice 6-pack$11.50
- Craft Beer: Mix 12-pack
A local mix of Tennessee craft beers curated by our in-house beverage team$27.00
Wine
- 4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Suite
Four bottles of bubbly, with an assortment of juices to mix with. Also, for a limited time, enjoy a free 4-pack of St. Agrestis canned Aperol Spritz with purchase. Cheers!$100.00
- WEDDING REHEARSAL TOAST
The Saint Elle will pour a toast for guests at your complementary rehearsal. This service is strictly provided prior to venue rental time, and is priced per bottle. Each bottle serves about 8 toasts.$25.00
- Ployez Jacquemart Brut Sparkling- BTL$60.00
- Hubert Clavelin Brut Sparkling- BTL
Same growing climate as champagne, for half the price! Yum!$35.00
- Les Allies Brut Sparkling- BTL$25.00
- Guidalberto Super Tuscan- BTL
From the famed producer of Sassicaia, this Super-Tuscan is an opulent, fruit forward and classy wine. Great for celebrations.$100.00
- Jordan Cabernet- BTL$75.00
- Rombauer Zinfandel- BTL$50.00
- St. Prefert Chateaneuf de Pape- BTL$45.00
- Domaine Palon Vacqueyras- BTL$25.00
- Seamless Cabernet Sauvignon- BTL$25.00
- 19 Crimes Snoop Dogg Red Blend- BTL$20.00
- Crunchon Pinot Noir- BTL$20.00
- Les Argelieres Pinot Noir- BTL$25.00
- Astoria Cabernet- BTL$15.00
- Bichot Pouilly Fuisse- BTL
High quality Chardonnay from a respected producer in Burgundy, with notes of lemon, white blossoms, and a touch of vanilla.$45.00
- Gobelsburg Gruner- BTL$30.00
- Elena Walch Pinot Grigio- BTL$30.00
- Decoy Sauvignon Blanc- BTL$30.00
- Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc- BTL$30.00
- Cembra Sauvignon Blanc- BTL
A fresh, mineral-driven Sauvignon Blanc from Northern Italy.$20.00
- Dr. Loosen Riesling- BTL$25.00
- Kung Fu Riesling- BTL$15.00
- Domaine Rochette Sauvignon Blanc- BTL$20.00
- Peyrassol La Croix Rose- BTL
The original wine of the Knight's Templar. Bright and refreshing!$25.00
- Los Monteros Brut Rose- BTL$25.00
- Ampelidae Armance Brut Rose- BTL$20.00
Spirits
- Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving$6.50
- Saint Elle Bottled Moscow Mule- Single Serving$6.50
- Saint Elle Bottled Negroni- Two Serving Bottle$7.50
- Saint Elle Bottled Bloody Mary- Single Serving$6.50
- Buffalo Trace 1L$44.99
- Four Roses Bourbon 1L$29.99
- Woodford Reserve 1L$54.99
- Johnnie Walker Red Label 1L$44.99
- Jameson Irish Whiskey 1L$44.99
- Don Julio 1942 750ml$229.99
- Don Julio Anejo 750mL$60.00
- Don Julio Reposado 750mL$55.00
- Don Julio Blanco 750mL$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- Patron Silver 750mL$55.00
- High Noon Vodka Soda- 4 pack$10.50
- St. Agrestis Aperol Spritz- Single Serving
Canned aperitivo cocktail made by Brooklyn-based amaro producer, St. Agrestis.$5.00
- St. Agrestis Aperol Spritz- 4-pack$18.00
- Whisper Creek Spiked Coffee- Single Serving
Locally made "sipping cream" blended with coffee to start your celebrations off right!$5.00