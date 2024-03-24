Saitong 244 48th Street
Full Menu
Chef Recommends (Signature Dish)
- "Nakorn" Fish Curry Salad$28.00
Thai southern fish curry mixed with rice and cashew nuts served with mixed vegetables, boiled egg on the side, topped with crispy fish flakes
- "Songkhla" Lagoon Salad$25.00
Steamed rice noodles, bean sprouts, and water spinach with a side of squid pickled, fresh cucumber, fried tofu, crispy curry shrimp, crispy rice noodles, and boiled eggs served with a special dressing
- "Surat" Oyster Omelet$35.00
Pan-fried mixed seafood omelet with sautéed bean sprouts, topped with scallions, served with sriracha sauce
- Black Spaghetti "Pad Cha"$38.00
Mixed seafood stir-fried with black squid ink spaghetti, chili, garlic, ginger root, basil, and young peppers in brown sauce served by a hot pan
- Sai Tong "Chaiya" Pad Thai$38.00
Rice noodles, shallots, chili paste, shrimp, coconut milk, salted egg yolk stir-fried with special creamy coconut tamarind sauce topped with grilled lobster tail and cheese, served with a side of chive, bean sprouts, mango, long bean
Appetizer
- Crispy Vegetable Spring Roll$12.00
Cabbage, carrot, glass noodles, taro, and black jelly fungus served with sweet chili sauce
- Curry Puff$18.00
Ground chicken, salmon, potato, onion, and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish
- Lava Fries$15.00
Served with spicy salted duck egg lava sauce
- Burger Satay$18.00
Grilled marinated pork with cucumber, lettuce, red onion, and peanut sauce in a burger served with sweet cucumber relish
- "Hat Yai" Wings$18.00
Fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce
Soup Bowl
Salad
- Papaya Salad$18.00
Shredded papaya with long bean, cherry tomato, peanut, dried shrimp, and chili lime sauce
- Grilled Pork Jowl Salad$22.00
Long bean with corn salad, cherry tomato, peanut, chili lime sauce, and grilled pork jowl
- Mango Salad$22.00
Shredded mango, shallot, scallion, cashew nut, and grated coconut with spicy lime sauce
- Grilled Salmon Salad$28.00
Lettuce, mixed salad, cherry tomato, shallot, cucumber, shredded purple cabbage, slide red radish with chef's special creamy dressing topped with grilled salmon
Duck
Fish
Vegetarian
- Steamed Chive Pancake$15.00
Served with sweet black chili soy sauce
- Steamed Rice-Skinned Crepe$18.00
Ground peanut paste wrapped with steamed rice skin topped with special black sauce
- Tofu Salad$18.00
Lettuce, mixed salad, tomato, shallot, cucumber, carrot, crispy tofu served with peanut sauce dressing
- Eggplant & Tofu - Cashew Nut$20.00
Onion, bell pepper, scallion, chili paste, dried chili, cashew nut
- Eggplant & Tofu - Garlic$20.00
Garlic, cilantro, and black pepper served on steamed vegetables
- Eggplant & Tofu - Basil$20.00
Long hot pepper, basil, chili, garlic
- Mixed Grains Cakes$18.00
Noodle
- Dry Mixed Noodle$25.00
Steamed rice noodles in special sauce, roasted red pork, pork balls, bean sprouts, chinese celery, and cilantro
- Crabmeat Wonton Noodle Soup$28.00
Yellow egg noodles with lump crab meat, roasted pork, mixed shrimp and pork wonton, and choy sum
- "Bak Kut The" Stewed Pork Leg$25.00
Yellow egg noodles in dark broth with stewed pork leg, enoki mushroom, green leaf, and tofu skins served with spicy chili pickle sauce
- Kua Gai$30.00