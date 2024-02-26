Izakaya Sakaki
Hot Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
- Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Butter Shoyu Fries$6.00
- Sweet Corn Pancake$8.00
- Cream Croquetto$11.00
- Grilled Edamame$6.00
- Gyoza$9.00
- Ikageso Karaage$11.00
- Japanse Chicken wing$10.00
- Chicken Karaage$9.00
- Takoyaki$10.00
- Shrimp Katsu Sandwich$12.00
- Tempura Set$15.00
- Buffalo Soft Shell Crab$13.00
- Oyster Fry$12.00
Cold Appetizers
- Blue Crab Tartare$18.00
Blue Crab, Mango, Avocado, Yuzu
Blue Crab, Mango, Avocado, Yuzu
- Tuna Ponzu$16.00
Seared Tuna, Ponzu, Micro mix, Chive Oil
Seared Tuna, Ponzu, Micro mix, Chive Oil
- Yuzu scallop w/ ikura$20.00
Scallop, Ikura, Yuzu, Shiso Flower
Scallop, Ikura, Yuzu, Shiso Flower
- Eel w/ Foie Gras$18.00
Eel, Foie Gras, Vinegary Rice, Micro Mix, Eel Sauce
Eel, Foie Gras, Vinegary Rice, Micro Mix, Eel Sauce
- Seared Blue Fin Tuna$18.00
Seared Tuna, Yuzu Salt, Passionfruit Puree
Seared Tuna, Yuzu Salt, Passionfruit Puree
- Mini Sushi Burger (2pcs)$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Ponzu, Furikake
Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Wasabi Ponzu, Furikake
- Shiromi Yuzu$16.00
Madai, Passionfruit Puree, Shiso, Ponzu
Madai, Passionfruit Puree, Shiso, Ponzu
- King Salmon Foie Gras$20.00
King Salmon, Foie Gras, Caviar, Ponzu, Chive Oil
King Salmon, Foie Gras, Caviar, Ponzu, Chive Oil
- Yellowtail Jalapeno$16.00
Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Yuzu Salt, Chopped Wasabi
Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Yuzu Salt, Chopped Wasabi
- Wagyu Uni$28.00
A5 Wagyu, Hokkaido Uni, Caviar, Chopped Wasabi, Truffle Salt
A5 Wagyu, Hokkaido Uni, Caviar, Chopped Wasabi, Truffle Salt
- Egg on Egg$16.00
King Salmon , Quail Egg , Ikura , Wasabi Soy
King Salmon , Quail Egg , Ikura , Wasabi Soy
Regular Sushi Roll
Special Sushi Roll
- Sea King Roll$8.00+
shrimp tempura and cucumber topped w/ eel, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
shrimp tempura and cucumber topped w/ eel, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce
- Tuna 68 Roll$8.00+
tuna, avocado, tempura flake wrapped w/ tuna topped w/ spicy mayo, sriracha
tuna, avocado, tempura flake wrapped w/ tuna topped w/ spicy mayo, sriracha
- Picante Salmon Roll$8.00+
spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeno wrapped w/ torched salmon, sriracha
spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeno wrapped w/ torched salmon, sriracha
- Crawling Crawfish Roll$9.00+Out of stock
avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, topped w/ sriracha crawfish mix
avocado, jalapeno, cucumber, topped w/ sriracha crawfish mix
- Jalapeno Hamachi Roll$8.00+
yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped w/ yellowtail topped w/ jalapeno mousse
yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro wrapped w/ yellowtail topped w/ jalapeno mousse
- Blue Bay Roll$9.00+
tuna, avocado, tempura flake topped w/ torched blue crab mix
tuna, avocado, tempura flake topped w/ torched blue crab mix
- Crazy Dragon Roll$8.50+
eel, cucumber, tempura flake wrapped w/ avocado topped w/ micro mix, tobiko, eel sauce
eel, cucumber, tempura flake wrapped w/ avocado topped w/ micro mix, tobiko, eel sauce
- OG Lobster Roll$10.00+
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ torched lobster mix
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped w/ torched lobster mix
- Green Meadow Roll$8.50+
mango, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, wrapped w/ avocado topped w/ mayo, micromix
mango, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, wrapped w/ avocado topped w/ mayo, micromix
- Salmon Trifecta Roll$10.00+
salmon skin, cucumber, scallion wrapped w/ salmon topped w/ mayo, salmon roe
salmon skin, cucumber, scallion wrapped w/ salmon topped w/ mayo, salmon roe
- Surf & Turf Roll$12.50+
tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped w/ torched A5 wagyu topped w/ chopped wasabi
tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped w/ torched A5 wagyu topped w/ chopped wasabi
- Blazing Tuna Roll$8.00+
- Scorched Scallop Roll$11.00+
Temaki ( Hand Roll )
- Veggie Set (3 pcs)$13.00Out of stock
- Yellow Radish Shiso - Eggplant Tempura Daikon Dashi - Spinach Sesame
- Yellow Radish Shiso - Eggplant Tempura Daikon Dashi - Spinach Sesame
- Ocean Set (3pcs)$16.00
- Tuna Cucumber - Salmon Avocado - Yellowtail Jalapeno
- Tuna Cucumber - Salmon Avocado - Yellowtail Jalapeno
- Shellfish Set (3pcs)$23.00
- Lobster Mayo - Blue Crab Spicy Mayo - Crawfish Sriracha
- Lobster Mayo - Blue Crab Spicy Mayo - Crawfish Sriracha
Sushi / Nigiri (1pc)
Sashimi (2pcs)
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$6.00
- Chutoro Sashimi$20.00
- Otoro Sashimi$22.00
- Salmon Sashimi$4.00
- King salmon Sashimi$7.00
- Hotate Sashimi$7.00
- Botan Ebi Sashimi$8.00
- Hokkaido Uni Sashimi$20.00
- Ikura Sashimi$7.00
- Masago Sashimi$6.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$5.00
- Madai Sashimi$6.00
- Eel Sashimi$5.00
- Kanpachi Sashimi$6.00
- A5 Wagyu Sashimi$20.00
Sushi & Sashimi SETS
Rice & Noodles
Yakitori
- Momo ( Chicken thighs )$3.50
- Sunagimo ( Chicken gizzards )$3.50
- Tebasaki ( Chicken Wings )$4.50
- Butabara ( Pork Belly )$4.00
- Ebi (Shrimp )$3.50
- Shishito Peppers$3.50
- Pork Belly Uzura ( Quail Egg )$4.00
- Negima ( Chicken Thigh with Leek$4.00
- Tsukune ( Chicken Meatball )$3.50
- Pork Belly Tomato$3.50
- Beef Outside Skirt$6.00
- Scallop$4.00
- Brown Mushroom$3.50
- Zucchini$3.50
- Yakitori Set$16.00