Sakamoto Japanese Grill & Sushi 2984 U.S. Route 34
KITCHEN
Starts
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$5.00
Deep fried flour sheet wrapped, cabbage, carrots, celery, with side Pinku dipping sauce.
- Philly Crab Egg Roll$7.00
Crab Meat Stick Asparagus Cream Cheese Spicy Mayo on it
- Edamame$4.50
Boiled soy beans with sea salt
- Spicy Edamame$6.00
Boiled soy beans with spicy
- Seaweed cucumber salad$8.00
- Calamari Fry$12.00
Crispy ried calamari With Pinku Dipping Sauce.
- Ika Sansai squid salad$9.00
squid
- Ika seaweed Salad$10.00
ika Sansai and seaweed
- Age Dashi Tofu$7.00
Deep fried tofu in bonito broth With Scallions, bonito flakes.
- Zucchini Fries$7.00
Tempura zucchini with pinku sauce
- Gyoza Dumpling Pan-fried$8.50
Pork dumpling pan-fried or Steamed
- Gyoza Dumpling Steamed$8.50
pork dumpling steamed
- Shrimp SHUMAI Steamed$7.00
Shrimp Shumai steamed with citrus soy sauce OR deep fried with Pinku dipping sauce.
- Shrimp SHUMAI deep fried$7.00
Shumai deep fried with pinku sauce
- Miso Soup Cup$3.50
Miso beancurd soup with scallion, seaweed and tofu.
- Miso soup bowl$5.50
- House Ginger Salad Small$4.00
Iceberg lettuce , carrots. red cabbage, cucumber with house-made ginger dressing.
- House Ginger Salad Large$7.00
Iceberg lettuce , carrots. red cabbage, cucumber with ginger dressing.
- Chicken Miso Rice Soup$8.00
- Spicy Shrimp Miso Soup$8.00
Small Plates
- Jalapeno Bombs$12.00
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna tempura fired with spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura APP$12.00
Deep fried shrimp tempura 3 pieses
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura APP$14.00
3 pieses of shrimp tempura and 4 piese of veggie tempura
- Soft Shell Crab APP$16.00
Crispy Tempura Fried soft shell crab
- Seared Ahi Tuna APP$16.00
- Teriyaki Steak APP$12.00
- Hibachi Steak APP$12.00
- Hibachi Shrimp APP$12.00
- Hibachi Sea Scallop APP$16.00
- YellowTail Carpaccio (Cold)$30.00
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken APP$10.00
- Hibachi Chicken APP$10.00
- Chicken Tempura APP$12.00
Deep fried shrimp tempura 3 pieses
- Chicken & Veggie Tempura APP$14.00
3 pieses of shrimp tempura and 4 piese of veggie tempura
Entrees
- New York Steak 10 oz$28.00
- New York Steak 16 oz$40.00
- Filet Mignon 6 oz Center Cut$35.00
- Filet Mignon 7 oz medallions$35.00
- Ahi Tuna Steak Teriyaki$20.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Glaze$25.00
- Hibachi Chicken$15.00
- Hibachi Steak$19.00
- Hibachi Shrimp$18.00
- Hibachi Scallops$24.00
- Salmon Hibachi$25.00
- Teriyaki Chicken$15.00
- Teriyaki Steak$19.00
- Teriyaki Shrimp$18.00
- Teriyaki Scallops$24.00
- Hibachi Vegitable$13.00
- Teriyaki Vegitable$13.00
Rice & Tempura
- Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
Egg, carrots, onion, zucchini, broccoli
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, scallion.
- Beef Fried Rice$14.00
Beef, egg, carrots, scallion.
- Shrimp Fried Rice$14.00
Fried Rice with 8 jumbo shrimp, egg, carrots, scallion.
- Triple Comb Fried Rice$16.00
Four of jumbo shrimp with chicken, beef, egg, carrots and scallions.
- Shrimp Tempura Dinner$17.00
5 Shrimp Tempura with soy bonito broth.
- Chicken Tempura Dinner$17.00
5 Chicken Tempura with soy bonito broth.
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura Dinner$20.00
5 Shrimp Tempura and 4 veggie tempura with soy bonito broth.
- Chicken & Veggie Tempura Dinner$20.00
5 Chicken Tempura and 4 veggie tempura with soy bonito broth.
- Veggie Tempura Dinner$14.00
Noodles
- Vegetable Yaki Soba$14.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour yellow noodles w/ cabbage, onion, carrots and your choice of protein.
- Chicken Yaki Soba$15.00
- Beef Yaki Soba$16.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Yaki Soba$16.00
- Comb Yaki Soba$18.00
- Vegetable Yaki Udon$14.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour white thick noodles w/ cabbage, onion and your choice of protein.
- Chicken Yaki Udon$15.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour white thick noodles w/ cabbage, onion and your choice of protein.
- Beef Yaki Udon$16.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour white thick noodles w/ cabbage, onion and your choice of protein.
- Jumbo Shrimp Yaki Udon$16.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour white thick noodles w/ cabbage, onion and your choice of protein.
- Comb Yaki Udon$18.00
Stir-fry thin wheat flour white thick noodles w/ cabbage, onion and your choice of protein.
- Shrimp Tempura w/ Udon Soup$17.00
Udon thick white noodle in bonito soy broth with 3 of shrimp Tempura
- Udon Soup w/ Chicken Tempura$17.00
Udon thick white noodle in bonito soy broth with 3 of Chicken Tempura
- Udon Soup w/ Veggie Tempura$15.00
Udon thick white noodle in bonito soy broth with 6 of Veggie Tempura
- Shrimp & Veggie Tempura w/ Udon Soup$19.00
Udon thick white noodle in bonito soy broth with 3 of Chicken & Veggie Tempura
- Chicken & Veggie Tempura w/ Udon Soup$19.00
SUSHI
Signature COOKED Makimono
Signature RAW Makimono
Maki Rolls
- California Maki$7.00
Crab mean stick, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.
- Spicy Crunch Cali$8.00
- Snow Crab$8.00
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$9.00
- Spider Maki$13.00
- Spicy Tuna Maki$9.00
- Spicy Philly Crab$8.00
- Philadelphia$9.00
- Bagel Maki$9.00
- Spicy Veggie Crunchy$7.00
Mi
- California Maki$7.00
Crab mean stick, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds.
- Chicken Tempura Maki$8.00
- Crab Mango$8.00
- Crunchy Crab$7.00
- Bagel Maki$9.00
- Ebi Cali Roll$8.00
- King Crab Cali$16.00
- Philadelphia$9.00
- Salmon Skin Maki$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Maki$9.00
- Snow Crab$8.00
- Spicy Crunch Cali$8.00
- Spicy Philly Crab$8.00
- Spicy Tako Maki$8.00
- Spider Maki$13.00
- Tempura Cali$8.00
- Una-Q Roll$9.00
- Futo Maki$10.00
- Spicy Crunchy White Tuna$9.00
- Alaskan Maki$8.00
- Boston Maki$8.00
- Spicy Tuna Maki$9.00
- Spicy Salmon Maki$9.00
- Negi-Hamachi Hoso Maki$7.00
- Fresh Tuna Hoso Maki$7.00
- Fresh Salmon Hoso Maki$7.00
- Spicy Scallops Maki$12.00
- Green Dragon$13.00
- Spicy Veggie Crunchy$7.00
Mi
- Mango Veggie$8.00
Mango, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, lettuce, mango pruee.
- Sweet Potato$8.00
- A-Q Roll$7.00
Acocado, cucumber
- Philly A-Q Roll$8.00
Cream cheese, avocado, cucumber
- Asparagus Hoso Maki$6.00
- Avocado Hoso Maki$6.00
- Cucumber Hoso Maki$6.00
Kappa
- Oshinko Maki$6.00
Japanse pickeled yellow daikon
- Kanpyo Maki$6.00
Japanese sweet gourd
- Futo Maki$10.00
Nigiri & Sashimi
- Yellow-fin Tuna Nigiri$9.00
Maguro
- Supe White Tuna Nigiri$8.00
Escolar
- Sea Scallops Nigiri$10.00
Hotategai
- YellowTail Hamachi Nigiri$10.00
Hamachi
- Salmon Nigiri$9.00
Namasake
- Fluke Hirame Nigiri$9.00
Hirame
- Red Snapper Nigiri$9.00
Tai
- Sea Bass Nigiri$9.00
Suzuki
- Squid Ika Nigiri$8.00
Ika
- Sweet Shrimp Amaebi Nigiri$12.00
Ama-ebi (raw)
- Massago Smelt Roe Nigiri$8.00
Masago
- Ikura Salmon Roe Nigiri$15.00
Ikura
- Flying Fish Roe Black Nigiri$8.00
Black Tobiko
- Wasabi Fish Roe Green Tobiko Nigiri$8.00
Green Tobiko
- Flying Fish Roe Red Tobiko Nigiri$8.00
Red Tobiko
- Sea Urchin Nigiri$20.00
Uni
- Octopus Tako Nigiri$9.00
Tako
- Unagi eel Nigiri$10.00
Unagi
- Surf Clam Hokkigai Nigiri$7.00
Hokkigai
- Kanikama Nigiri$6.00
Imitation Kanikama Crab
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$10.00
Sake
- Egg Omelet Nigiri$7.00
Tamago
- Alaskan King Crab Nigiri$24.00
Kani
- Tiger Ebi Shrimp Nigiri$7.00
Tamago
- Yellow-fin Tuna Sashimi$13.00
Maguro
- SuperWhiteTuna Sashimi$11.00
Escolar
- Sea Scallops Sashimi$14.00
Hotategai
- YellowTail Hamachi Sashimi$14.00
Hamachi
- Salmon Sashimi$13.00
Namasake
- Fluke Hirame Sashimi$13.00
Hirame
- Red Snapper Sashimi$13.00
Tai
- Sea Bass Suzuki Sashimi$13.00
Suzuki
- Squid Ika Sashimi$11.00
Ika
- Sweet Shrimp Amaebi Sashimi$18.00
Ama-ebi (raw)
- Massago Smelt Roe Sashimi$11.00
Masago
- Ikura Salmon Roe Sashimi$23.00
Ikura
- Black Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$11.00
Black Tobiko
- Green Wasabi Fish Roe Sashimi$11.00
Green Tobiko
- Red Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$11.00
Red Tobiko
- Octopus Tako Sashimi$13.00
Tako
- Unagi EEL Sashimi$20.00
Unagi
- Surf Clam Hokkigai Sashimi$10.00
Hokkigai
- Crabmeat Stick Sashimi$8.00
Imitation Kanikama Crab
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Sake
- Egg Omelet Sashimi$10.00
Tamago
- TigerEbiShrimp Sashimi$10.00
Tamago
Sushi Entrees
- Unagi Don$28.00
Roasted water eel on steamed whtie rice
- Chirashi Don$40.00
Chef's Choice of assorted sashimi fish on bed of sushi rice.
- Tekka Don$40.00
For tuna lover, yellow-fin tuna sashimi on bed of sushi rice.
- Sushi Maki$30.00
4 pieces of Nigiri sushi (chef's choice), shrimp tempura maki and spicy tuna maki roll.
- Sashmi Deluxe$76.00
25 pieces of sashimi and cucumber hoso maki.
- Sushi Chef's Supreme$42.00
5 Nigiri sushi and 7 Sashimi fish and cucumber hoso maki.
SIDE/ KIDs/Dessert
Side Sauce
- Ginger Dressing 2 oz$0.85
- Pinku Sauce 2 oz$0.85
- Teriyaki Sauce 2 oz$0.75
- Side Spicy Mayo 2 oz$0.85
- Sushi Eel Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Sriracha Hot Sauce 2 oz$0.75
- Ponzu Sauce 2 oz$0.90
- Ginger Sauce 2 oz$0.85
- Low Soy Sauce
- Soy Sauce
- Mango Sauce 2 oz$1.00
- Tropical Puree 2 oz$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce 2 oz$0.90
- Sweet Chili Sauce 2 oz$0.90
- Tempura Sauce 4 oz$1.50
- 16 oz Ginger Dressing$6.00
- 16 oz Pinku Sauce$6.00
- 16 oz Teriyaki Sauce$6.00
- 16 oz Spicy Mayo$6.00
- EggRoll Sauce 2 oz$0.85
- Gluten-free Soy Sauce
Side Foods
- Side Fried Rice$4.50
- Side Steamed White Rice$3.00
- Side Steamed Brown Rice$3.50
- Side Grilled Veggie$6.50
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Side Soba Steamed$5.00
- Side Udon Steamed$5.00
- Side Soba Str-Fry$7.00
- Side Udon Str-Fry$7.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Fried Brown Rice$5.00
- Side Broccoli Steamed$6.00
- Teriyaki Steak APP$12.00
- Hibachi Steak APP$12.00
- Hibachi Shrimp APP$12.00
- Teriyaki Chicken APP$10.00
- Hibachi Chicken APP$10.00
- House Ginger Salad Small$4.00
Iceberg lettuce , carrots. red cabbage, cucumber with house-made ginger dressing.
- House Ginger Salad Large$7.00
Iceberg lettuce , carrots. red cabbage, cucumber with ginger dressing.
- Miso Soup Cup$3.50
Miso beancurd soup with scallion, seaweed and tofu.
- Miso soup bowl$5.50
Kids
Desser
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
- Banana Tempura$8.00
- Banana Tempura$8.00
- Tempura Ice Cream$7.00
- Tempura Ice Cream$7.00
- Tempura Cheese Cake$7.00
- Tempura Cheese Cake$7.00
- Ice Cream$7.00
- Ice Cream$7.00
- Chocolatini$12.00
- Upside Down Cake Martini$14.00
- Crape Cake$7.00