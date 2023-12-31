Sake Thai & Sushi Bar Homestead
BOBA Teas & Soft Drinks
- Boba Tea$6.99
Delicious sweet teas in different flavors and toppings!
- Thai iced tea$4.99
Sweetened fragrant Thai tea brewed in-house daily and topped with milk.
- Ramune Soda$4.50
Lightly sweetened soda imported from japan made with real sugar. Please choose flavor.
- Canned Drinks$2.50
Please select choice.
- Hot Green Tea$3.49
- Hot Jasmine Tea$3.49
- Bottled Water$4.00
500ml Artisan water in a glass bottle.
- San Pellegrino$4.00
Sparkling water.
Beer
Sake (Rice Wines)
- Aladdin Junmai (Blue)$22.00
Light filtered sake with a lovely crisp finish. Imported.
- Aladdin Yuzu Sake$22.00
Infused with Japanese lemons & oranges. Light pulp and filtered. Imported. A customer favorite!
- Aladdin Nigori Sake (pink)$22.00
Unflavored and unfiltered, this nigori homare offers a smooth finish.
- Kurosawa Sake$18.00
Traditional cold sake. Usage of the rare kimoto brewing process results in this smooth and dry sake.
- Strawberry Nigori$20.00
Unfiltered sake infused with sweet berries. Imported.
- Coconut Nigori Sake$18.00
Lightly sweet blend of rice and coconut. Unfiltered.
- Coconut Lemongrass Sake$17.00Out of stock
Sweet unfiltered sake. One of our stronger sakes, offering 16.5% alcohol by volume.
- Sweet Plum Sake$17.00
Sweet plum delights your palate without the sugary thickness of plum wines.
- Lychee Nigori Sake$24.00Out of stock
Specialty Rolls
- The Frankenstein Roll$18.99
Only for a limited time! Spicy Krab salad, fried kani tempura, and scallions. Topped with Black & Green Tobiko (Caviar) and crispy tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo.
- Ping Pong Roll$19.99
Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, scallions, seeds, and massago. Topped with seared tuna and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
- Yummy Roll$20.99
Tuna, salmon, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Topped with tuna, salmon, and tempura flakes. Side of eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Lobster Boom Roll$32.99
Lobster tempura, krab, avocado, lettuce, and tobiko. More lobster on the side. Spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Cha Cha Cha Roll$17.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with krab, masago, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Super Tuna Roll$18.99
Tuna, sri-racha, cucumber, and tempura flakes. Topped with more tuna and fresh cilantro. Side of cilantro sauce.
- Miami Heat Roll$17.99
Shrimp tempura, kani, avocado, jalapeños, and cream cheese. Topped with red and black tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
- Sushi Mama's Roll$16.99
Salmon tempura, seaweed salad, spring mix, and cucumber. Side of house special sauce.
- Tuna Crunch$15.99
Spicy tuna and crispy tempura flakes on top of a california roll
- Tuna Mango Roll$18.99
Tuna, mango, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna and jalapeño slices. Side of kimchee sauce.
- Jade Dragon Roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Scottish Dragon Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with salmon, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Fire Dragon Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with tuna, avocado, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Fire Cracker Roll$15.99
Tuna, avocado, jalapeños, tempura flakes, topped with red tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
- Tropical Roll$15.99
Salmon, avocado, mango, tempura flakes, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of tropical sauce.
- Skittles Roll$18.99
Fried snapper, cream cheese, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with a rainbow of fishes and avocado. Side of eel sauce and kimchee sauce.
- Beauty and the Beast$17.99
Half tuna, half grilled eel, asparagus , avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.
- Katsu Roll$13.99
Fried breaded chicken, avocado, lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo.
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$13.99
Grilled chicken, avocado , lettuce, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Sweet Dream Roll$16.99
Riceless roll with tuna, salmon, white fish, krab, scallions, avocado, and masago. Side of ponzu sauce.
- Spicy Whitey Roll$16.99
White tuna (escolar), cucumber, jalapeños, scallions, and tempura flakes. Topped with black tobiko. Side of kimchee sauce.
- Salmon Tempura Roll$12.99
Riceless roll with krab, asparagus, and salmon. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.
- Playboy Roll$15.99
Eel, krab, avocado, and cream cheese. Battered and deep-fried with a side of eel sauce.
- Volcano Roll$15.99
Baked mixed seafood on top of a california roll.
- Super Ninja Turtle$17.99
Fried snapper, Japanese mayo, and scallions. Topped with avocado and baked seafood.
- Miami Dolphin Roll$14.99
Fried snapper, avocado , lettuce, masago, and green tobiko. Side of spicy mayo.
- Anaconda Roll$18.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, and scallions. Topped with grilled eel, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Kiss Roll$16.99
Shrimp tempura, salmon tempura, krab, cream cheese, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- X-Mas Roll$17.99
Fried snapper, cream cheese, and asparagus. Topped with shrimp, avocado, and tempura flakes. Side of cilantro sauce.
Classic Rolls
- California Roll$7.99
Krab, avocado, cucumber, and sesame seeds.
- Salmon Roll$10.99
Fresh salmon, scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).
- Tuna Roll$10.99
Fresh tuna (maguro), scallions, and sesame seeds. Rolled with seaweed on the outside (traditional Japanese roll).
- Boston Roll$8.99
Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.
- Krab Salad Roll$9.99
Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.99
Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.99
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Hot JB Roll$14.99
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallions. Battered and deep-fried. Side of eel sauce.
- JB Roll$11.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Mexicano Roll$13.99
Shrimp tempura, avocado, lettuce, jalapeños, and scallions. Side of spicy mayo.
- Rainbow Roll$13.99
Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado.
- Dancing Eel Roll$14.99
Krab, avocado, cucumber, masago, and sesame seeds. Topped with grilled eel. Side of eel sauce.
- Spider Roll$12.99Out of stock
Crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, scallions, asparagus, masago, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Crazy Roll$13.99
Grilled eel, crispy salmon skin, avocado, asparagus, scallions, sesame seeds, and masago. Side of eel sauce.
- Unagi Roll$14.99
Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
Appetizers from the kitchen
- Appetizer Sampler$14.99
Fried gyozas (3), Krab rangoons (4), and Vegetable spring rolls (2)
- Vegetable Dumplings$6.99
Filled with mixed veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.
- Gyoza Dumplings$7.99
Pork dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.
- Shumai$7.99
Shrimp dumplings with a side of dipping sauce.
- Krab Rangoons$9.99
Side of sweet & sour sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$12.99
Shrimp and mixed veggies, battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.
- Vegetable Tempura App$9.99
Mixed veggies, lightly battered and deep-fried. Side of dipping sauce.
- Harumaki$7.99
Vegetable spring rolls. Fried and served with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
- Edamame$6.99
Steamed soy beans topped with sea salt
Appetizers From sushi bar
- Tuna Tataki$16.99
Seared tuna topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Side of ponzu sauce.
- Idako$13.99
Marinated baby octopus served over cucumber salad
- Naruto Tuna$11.99Out of stock
Tuna, imitation crab, avocado, sesame seeds, and scallions, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
- Kanisu$9.99
Krab, avocado, massago, and sesame seeds, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of rice vinegar.
- Sashimi Roll$12.99Out of stock
Tuna, salmon, white fish, avocado, scallions, seeds, masago, wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
- Naruto Salmon$10.99Out of stock
Salmon, Krab, cream cheese, seeds, and scallions. Wrapped in paper-thin cucumber. Side of ponzu sauce.
- Sushi Nachos$15.99
Fresh chopped tuna, krab, masago, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. Served over crispy wonton chips. Comes with wasabi mayo and eel sauce on the side.
- Fresh Summer Roll$10.99Out of stock
Shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber, and mixed greens. Wrapped in thin rice paper. Side of ginger dressing. Low-carb option!
- SUSHI Appetizer$12.99
Salmon, tuna, white fish, shrimp, and kani (imitation crab).
- Sashimi Appetizer$18.99
Fresh cuts of salmon (3pcs), tuna (3pcs), and white fish (3pcs).
- Monkey Brain$13.99
Avocado stuffed with Krab salad and chopped tuna, flash-fried in a light batter. Served with side of eel sauce and sri-racha.
Soups & Salads
- Wonton Soup$6.99
Shrimp wontons, chicken, beansprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.
- Miso Soup$3.49
Traditional Japanese soup with miso paste, tofu, seaweed, and scallions
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
Rice noodles, chicken, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions in clear broth.
- King of the Sea Soup$8.99
Assorted seafood, prepared with chili paste, lemongrass lime juice, scallions, cilantro and mushrooms
- Tom Kah Soup$7.99
Coconut milk, chili paste, galanga, lemongrass, lime mushrooms, scallions,, cilantro
- Tom Yum Soup$6.99
Clear broth prepared with chili paste, lemongrass, limejuice, mushrooms, scallions & cilantro
- House Salad$3.99
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and shredded carrots.
- Krab Avocado Salad$12.99
Avocado, imitation crab, masago, spicy mayo, and potato sticks. Served over mixed greens with a side of ginger dressing
- Salmon Skin Salad$9.99
Crispy Salmon skin and bean sprouts over mixed greens. Served with side of Japanese vinaigrette.
- Wakame Salad$6.99
Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds
Noodles & Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Choice of protein. (Shown here with shrimp)
- Special Fried Rice$16.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots and peas. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.
- Seafood Fried Rice$32.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, onions, scallions, carrots, and peas. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
- Small Fried Rice$5.99
Stir-fried white rice with eggs, carrots, and peas. No meat for this side portion.
- Pad thai$16.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Choice of protein. (Shown here with fried tofu)
- Special Pad Thai$18.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with chicken, beef, pork, AND shrimp.
- Seafood Pad Thai$32.99
Sautéed rice noodles, eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and ground peanuts. Comes with lobster, shrimp, mussels, and scallops.
- Yaki Soba$16.99
Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.
- Ramen Noodle Soup$20.99
Fresh ramen noodles with braised chashu pork in hearty tonkotsu broth. Served with soft-boiled egg, beansprouts, and scallions.
- Tempura Udon Soup$18.99
Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Served with two crispy shrimp tempura on the side.
- Udon Noodle Soup$16.99
Japanese thick round noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth. Choice of veggies only or other proteins. ***Picture shown is the Tempura Udon Soup with 2 shrimp tempura.
- Yaki Udon$16.99
Sautéed Japanese egg noodles (Soba) and mixed veggies. Choice of protein.
Thai Entrées
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$16.99
Lightly battered and flash-fried, then tossed in our homemade sauce. This dish only available with chicken.
- Massaman Curry$19.99
Curry paste, coconut milk, sweet potatoes , onions, and avocado.
- Panang Curry$19.99
Curry paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, broccoli, and cilantro.
- Red Curry$19.99
Red chili paste, coconut milk, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots.
- Garlic Sauce$16.99
Sautéed mixed veggies with choice of protein in house brown sauce with garlic and mushrooms.
Thai Specialties
- Seafood Garlic$32.99
Lobster, scallops ,mussels, and shrimp, sautéed in house garlic sauce. Served over a bed of steamed veggies.
- Seafood Curry$32.99
Lobster, scallops ,mussels, shrimp, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, and bell peppers in red curry sauce.
- Lobster Curry$32.99
Full Lobster tail, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots in delicious red curry sauce.
Japanese Entrées
Kids' Dishes
Desserts
Sauces, Sides, and Extras
Vegetarian Menu
- Edamame$6.99
Steamed soy beans topped with seasalt
- Harumaki$6.99
Vegetable spring rolls served with side of sweet and sour sauce
- Vegetable Dumplings$6.99Out of stock
Dumplings filled with veggies and edamame. Side of dipping sauce.
- Crispy Tofu$6.99
Thai-style fried tofu with side of dipping sauce that is topped w/ground peanuts.
- A-ge Tofu$6.99
Fried Japanese silken tofu topped with fish flakes and scallions. Side of tempura sauce for dipping. **Make this vegan by removing the fish flakes!
- Naruto Veggie$7.99
Assorted veggies wrapped in paper-thin cucumber topped with sesame seeds. Side of and miso sauce.
- Veggie FRESH Roll$9.99Out of stock
Fresh basil leaves, tofu, spring mix, asparagus, cucumber, and carrots, wrapped in rice paper. Side of swt & sour sauce.
- Wakame Salad$6.99
Marinated seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds
- Vegetable Roll$7.99
Lettuce, asparagus, cucumber, shredded carrot, and sesame seeds.
- Tofu Roll$9.99
Fried tofu, scallions, carrots, cucumber, asparagus, and sesame seeds.
- Avocado Roll$6.99
Avocado and sesame seeds
- Vegetable Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried white rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and mixed veggies.
- Tofu Fried Rice$14.99
Stir-fried rice, carrots, peas, onions, scallions, and tofu.
- Udon Noodle Soup (Vegan)$16.99
Japanese thick noodles with mixed veggies in simmering broth.
- Yaki Udon$16.99
Sautéed noodles and mixed veggies in Japanese brown sauce
Sushi Combinations
- Sushi Mori$25.99
California Roll and 7 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.
- Lady's Night$25.99
Rainbow Roll and 5 pieces of assorted sushi. Chef's choice.
- Sashimi Mori$31.99
16 PCS of chef's choice assorted fresh-cut sashimi served with a side of sushi rice
- Honeymooners$28.99
Rainbow Roll , 3 PCS of sushi, and 6PCS of sashimi
- Solo (boat for one)$29.99
California Roll, 6 PCS of sushi, and 6 PCS of sashimi
- Duet (boat for 2)$59.99
California Roll, J.B. Roll, 12 pcs of sushi, and 12 PCS of sashimi
- Trio (boat for three)$85.99
California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, 18 PCS of sushi, and 18 PCS of sashimi.
- Oasis (boat for four)$109.99
California Roll, J.B roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Playboy Roll, 24 pieces of assorted sushi, and 24 pieces of chef's choice of assorted sashimi
A-la-Carte
- Salmon (sake)$2.99
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
- Tuna (maguro)$2.99
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
- Escolar (white tuna)$2.99
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
- Shrimp (Ebi)$2.49
- Scallops$3.99
- Spicy Scallops$4.49
- Kani$2.49
- Squid (Ika)$2.99
- Eel (unagi)$4.25
Please choose between sushi (over rice ball) or sashimi (no rice).
- Tobiko$3.99
Japanese flying fish roe. Please select preferred type/color.
- Avocado$1.49
Temaki- Hand Rolls
- Avocado Hand Roll$4.99
Avocado and sesame seeds
- Salmon Hand Roll$7.99
Fresh salmon and scallions
- Tuna Hand Roll$7.99
Fresh tuna and scallions.
- Boston Hand Roll$5.99
Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.
- California Hand Roll$5.99
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, and masago.
- Krab Salad Hand Roll$5.99
Krab, avocado, lettuce, masago, and spicy mayo.
- Vegetable Hand Roll$4.99
Assorted veggies and sesame seeds.
- JB Hand Roll$7.99
Fresh salmon, cream cheese, and scallions.
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$5.99
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$7.99
Tuna, scallions, and sesame seeds. Side of kimchee sauce.
- Eel Hand Roll$7.99
Grilled eel, cucumber, and sesame seeds. Side of eel sauce.
- Spicy Scallops Hand Roll$8.99
Fresh scallops in spicy sauce, masago, and sesame seeds.