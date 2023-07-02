Saki Sushi & Grill 2424 Hoover Avenue

Food

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.95

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Pork Gyozas

$7.50

Salmon Kama

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Hamachi Kama

$10.05

Chicken Fried Rice Large

$13.95

Chicken Fried Rice Small

$6.50

Special Fried Rice

$14.95

Chicken fried rice, cream cheese, krab, avocado, green onions and chipotle sauce

Mixed Fried Rice

$18.95

Large chicken fried rice, mixed with steak, shrimp and chicken

Monkey Balls

$9.95

Spicy tuna and cream cheese stuffed mushrooms ( fried) served with bonito flakes spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Shrimp Tempura ( 6 Pieces )

$9.95

Mix Tempura

$7.95

Spicy Chicken Wings

$10.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Spicy krab and cream cheese stuffed jalapenos ( fried ) served with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Baked Mussels

$8.95

Four mussels stuffed eith krab ( baked ) served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Seared Tuna Carpaccio

$14.95

Seared tuna sashimi served with special chilli ponzu sauce, jalapeno and micro cilantro

Spicy Garlic Sautee Shrimp

$12.95

Salmon Kama 2 x 1

$10.95

* Pork Gyozas *

$4.50

* Shishito Peppers *

$3.00

Spicy Garlic Sace

$1.00

Garlic Edamame

$5.95

Chiles Toreados

$4.95

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$4.50

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Chuka Salad ( Chuka Salad )

$6.95

Seafood Sunomono

$11.50

Salmon Skin Salad

$12.95

Spring mix, salmon skin and eel sauce

Seared tuna Salad

$15.50

Spring mix, served with 5 pc seared tuna sashimi, served with house japanese dressing

Sashimi Salad

$18.95

Spring mix, seaweed salad topped with chefs choise sashimi mix, served with our house special japanese dressing

Tofu Yakisoba

$9.95

Bowls

Tofu Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Tofu, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Chicken, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Steak Teriyaki Bowl

$15.50

Steak, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$15.50

Salmon, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl

$15.50

Shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Mixed Bowl

$18.95

Steak, chicken, shrimp, rice, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and teriyaki sauce

Spicy Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Fried chicken, light veggies and hous spicy sweet sauce

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.95

Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and samon. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.95

Rice bowl, krab, spring mix, seaweed, avocado and ahi tuna. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Lunch Specials

Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Special

$17.50

Grilled Chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce, veggies, steamed rice, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll

Chicken Katsu Lunch Special

$17.50

Breaded chicken breast served with katsu sauce, steamed rice, gyozas and 4 pc california roll

Sushi Lover Plate

$17.50

3pc chef choice nigiri, 3 pc chefs choice sashimi, and 8 pc california roll

Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Special

$17.50

Grilled salmon served with teriyaki sauce, steamed rice, veggies, mix tempura and 4 pc california roll

Entrees

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Breaded chicken breast served with gyoza, rice and katsu sauce

Steak and Shrimp

$28.95

Grilled Steak, shrimp and vegetables. Served with lemon garlic butter sauce and sauteed mushrooms

Hibachi Chicken

$18.50

Lemon butter chicken breast served with mushrooms and vegetables

Katsu 1 Piece

$6.95

Nigiri Sushi & Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi Mix

$29.95

Chefs Choice 10 Piece Sashimi, includes miso or salad

Mix Sushi Platter

$23.95

Spicy tuna roll and 6 chef's choice assorted nigiri, includes miso or salad

Albacore Nigiri

$5.95

( 2 Piece)

Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Nigiri

$6.95

( 2 Piece)

Sake ( Salmon ) Nigiri

$6.95

( 2 Piece)

Tako ( Octopus) Nigiri

$7.95

( 2 Piece)

Escolar Nigiri

$6.95

( 2 Piece)

Saba Nigiri

$6.95

( 2 Piece)

Ikura Nigiri

$6.50

( 2 Piece)

Masago Nigiri

$6.50

( 2 Piece)

Ebi ( Shrimp) Nigiri

$6.50

( 2 Piece)

Unagi ( Eel ) Nigiri

$6.50

( 2 Piece)

Spicy Scallops Nigiri

$6.95

( 2 Piece)

Inari Nigiri

$3.50

( 2 Piece)

Tamago Nigiri

$3.50

( 2 Piece)

Uni ( Sea Urchid ) Nigiri

$14.00

( 2 Piece)

Toro Nigiri

$13.00

( 2 Piece)

Maguro ( Tuna )

$8.95

( 2 Piece)

Albacore Sashimi

$12.95

( 5 Piece)

Hamachi ( Yellowtail ) Sashimi

$13.50

( 5 Piece)

Sake ( Salmon ) Sashimi

$12.95

( 5 Piece)

Tako ( Octopus) Sashimi

$12.95

( 5 Piece)

Escolar Sashimi

$12.95

( 5 Piece)

Saba Sashimi

$12.95

( 5 Piece)

Maguro Sashimi

$14.95

( 5 Piece)

Omakase 10 Piece

$49.95

Omakase 20 Piece

$99.95

Sashimi Saturda

$24.95

Omakase Combo

$36.95

Toro Sashimi

$25.00

Chu Toro Nigiri

$10.00

Chu Toro Sashimi

$21.00

Branzino Nigiri

$9.00

Branzino Sashimi

$19.00

Hokaido Nigiri

$8.00

Hokaido Sashimi

$15.00

Uni Nigiri

$14.00

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$23.00

A5 Wagyu Sashimi

$40.00

Kurodai Nigiri

$9.00

Kurodai Sashimi

$19.00

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$13.00

Bluefin Tataki Carpaccio

$13.95

Citrus Hamachi Carpaccio

$13.95

Salmon Italiano

$13.95

Baked Hotate

$25.00

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$9.95

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi ( 5pcs)

$16.95

Kanpachi Nigiri

$8.95

Sea Trout Nigiri

$9.00

Sea Trout Sashimi ( 5pcs )

$19.00

Kanpachi Nigiri

$8.00

Kanpachi Sashimi ( 5pcs )

$16.00

Engawa Nigiri

$8.95

Engawa Sashimi

$16.95

Basic Roll

Kappa Makki

$5.50

Cucumber Roll

Tekka Makki

$6.50

Tuna Roll

Vegetable Roll ( 6 Pieces)

$6.50

Lettece, cucumber, avocado, gobo, asparagus, sprouts, wrapped in soy paper

California Roll

$6.50

Krab, avocado and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy tuna, and cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll ( 6 Pieces)

$8.95

Crispy Salmon skin, gobo, sprouts and cucumber. Served with eel sauce and bonito flakes

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Salmon and cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.95

Spicy yellowtail and cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.95

Spicy scallop roll and cucumber

Eel Roll

$8.95

Baked eel, avocado and cucumber

Crunchy California Roll

$6.95

Spicy California Roll

$6.50

Fried California Roll

$7.50

Happy Hour Fried California

$6.50

Happy Hour Spicy California

$5.50

Happy Hour Crunchy California

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Fresh Tuna Roll

$10.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$7.95

Avocado cucumber roll

$6.95

Popular Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper and served with eel sauce

Crunchy Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce.

Calamari Roll

$11.95

Tempura steak calamari, asparagus, gobo, sprouts, cucumber and avocado. Wrapped in soy paper with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Spider Roll ( 6 Pieces)

$12.95

Inside: Soft shell crab, avocado krab, sprouts and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper served with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

krab and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, shrimp and avocado

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with baked eel, avocado and eel sauce

Tiger Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, krab and cucumber. Topped with ebi shrimp, avocado and eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

Baked eel, krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado and eel sauce

Baked Rolls

Dynamite Roll

$14.95

Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with chefs choice mix fish. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$14.95

Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with red snapper. Baked with Dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Pizza Roll

$13.50

Spicy krab, avocado and cream cheese. Baked with dynamite sauce spicy mayo and eel sauce

Scallop Dynamite Roll

$16.75

Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped scallop scallops. Baked with dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Half Baked Roll

$15.95

Avocado, cream cheese and krab. Topped with salmon and aoli sauce. Baked with jalapeno, cilantro, diced red onion, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Mandas Roll

$18.95

Krab, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with salmon. Baked, served with aoili, spicy mayo and eel sauce, shrimp tempura crunchy mix and jalapeno butter on the side

Fried Rolls

Vegas Roll

$15.95

Eel, salmon and cream cheese. Deep fried and served with dynamte sauce, eel sauce and sweet and sour sauce

Bomb Roll

$15.95

Krab and spicy tuna roll. Deep fried and topped with scallop krab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo and sweet and sour sauce

Munchies Roll

$18.95

krab and avocado. Deep fried, topped with shrimp tempura mix, jalapeno, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Specialty Rolls

Monkey Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce

Win Win Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and krab. Topped with fried banana and eel sauce

After Burner Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber. Topped with spicy krab, jalapeno, eel sauce and chili powder

Pink Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with salmon, spicy mayo and sriracha

Crunchy Chipotle Roll

$16.75

Shrimp tempura, krab, cucumber and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes and chipotle sauce.

El Fuego Roll

$16.75

Jalapeno popper inside, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, chili powder and eel sauce

Vallarta Roll

$16.75

Cream cheese, shrimp tempura and avocado. Topped with spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo and jalapeno (seared )

Tostada Roll

$18.95

Krab, cilantro, jalapeno and tuna. Topped with tuna, avocado, citrus house sauce, chili powder, micro cilantro, crispy wonton and tostada sauce.

Meat Lover Roll

$18.95

Steak, red onion and avocado. Topped with steak, green onion, crispy bacon and chipotle sauce

Sexy Roll

$18.95

Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura crunchy mix, spicy mayo and eel sauce

4S Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon, dynamite sauce, spicy mayo and eel sauce (seared )

Saturday Night Roll

$17.95

Asparagus, cucumber, gobo and shrimp tempura. Topped with seared tuna, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Tuna Tataki Roll

$17.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber and sparagus. Topped with seared tuna and jalapeno dressing sauce.

Baja Roll

$17.95

Spicy yellowtail with avocado, jalapeno and cilantro. Mixed inside and out

Eastlake Roll

$17.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber. Topped with yellowtail, avocado, lemon, jalapeno, house aoili and ponzu sauce

Lemon Cilantro Roll

$17.95

Krab and cucumber. Topped with avocado salmon, lemon, ponzu sauce, sriracha and cilantro on top

San Diego Roll

$17.95

Krab, shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese. Topped with salmon, avocado, jalapeno and spicy mayo

Albacore Special Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and krab. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with albacore, jalapeno diced, cilantro, spicy mayo, eel sauce and house aioli

Protein Roll

$18.95

Krab, shrimp tempura, avocado, salmon, tuna and yellowtail. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with spicy scallops, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Crazy Salmon Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber and shrimp tempura. Topped with salmon avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Cherry Blossom Roll

$18.95

Krab, avocado and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, spicy scallops, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Paradise Roll

$18.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, krab, spicy tuna. Wrapped in cucumber. Topped with masago and ponzu sauce

Mango-Mango Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura and cucumber. Topped with tuna, micro greens, avocado, spicy ponzu and mango sauce

Ex Girlfriend Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna, krab, avocado and cucumber. Wrapped in soy paper. Topped with tuna, salmon and escolar. Served with japanese dressing and green onions

Tako Oishi Roll

$18.95

King Roll

$22.95

lava

$11.95

Crunchy Dragon

$15.95

Bob's Roll

$14.95

Infinity roll

$15.95

Goodtimes roll

$14.95

Hello cat roll

$15.95

Widows roll

$17.95

Five star roll

$17.95

Run DMC

$17.95

Drunk tuna roll

$16.95

National city roll

$16.95

Red roll

$15.95

Special baja roll

$18.95

Hand Rolls

Vegetable Hand Roll

$4.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.95

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$6.95

Eel Hand Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Rool

$6.95

Negi Toro Hand Roll

$9.50

Baja Hand Roll

$9.50

Spicy yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber and avocado mix

California Handroll

$6.95

Noodles

Chicken Yakisoba

$14.50

Steak Yakisoba

$14.95

Shrimp Yakisoba

$14.95

Combination Yakisoba

$17.95

Tofu Yakiudon

$9.95

Chicken Yakiudon

$14.50

Steak Yakiudon

$14.95

Shrimp Yakiudon

$14.95

Combination Yakiudon

$17.95

Plain Yakisoba Noddles

$6.00

Miso and Noddle Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Veggie Miso Ramen

$11.50

Veggie and Tofu Udon

$10.50

Thick noodles served with lightly fried tofu, carrots, broccoli, cabagge and onions

Tempura Udon

$10.50

Thick noodles soup served vegetable and shrimp tempura

Seafood Udon

$13.95

Think noodle udon soup served with shrimp, scallop, calamari, clams and light green onion

Chicken Ramen

$14.95

Black Miso Rames

$18.95

Asian pork sauage, shrimp, calamari steak, clams, black sesame oil, corn and green onions

Tostadas

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$13.95

Red Snapper Aguachile Tostadas

$13.95

Desserts

Green tea Mochi

$7.50

Chocolate Mochi

$7.50

Vanilla Mochi

$7.50

Strawberry Mochi

$7.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.50

Tempura Fried Ice Cream

$10.95

Banana Tempura Split

$11.95

PB&J Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.95

Mochi 3 piece

$7.50

Celebration Dessert

Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweeted Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Pellegrino ( Mineral Water)

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$3.50

Water

Water No Ice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sweet Green Tea Bottle

$3.50

Beer

Sapporo Draft

$6.00

Sapporo Small

$6.50

Sapporo Large

$9.00

Kirin Light

$6.50

Kirin Large

$9.00

Sculpin

$7.80

* Sapporo Draft *

$3.50

Sapporo Draft Combo

$8.00

Asahi Draft

$6.50

Kirin Light Large

$9.00

Asahi Large

$9.00

Stone IPA

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sculpin Ballast Point

$6.50

Orion Large

$10.50

Sapporo Pitcher

$16.00

Sake

House Hot Sake Small

$6.60

House Hot Sake Large

$8.95

Nigori Unfiltered

$15.00

Ginjo Sake

$15.00

Lychee Sake

$15.00

Flavored Sake

White Peach

$15.00

Fuji Apple Sake

$15.00

Strawberry Sake

$18.00

Coconut Sake

$15.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir ( Glass )

$8.95

Pinot Noir ( Bottle )

$35.00

Cabernet Savignon Hess Select ( Glass )

$10.95

Cabernet Savignon Hess Select ( Bottle )

$38.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Meiomi ( Glass )

$11.95

Savignon Blanc Napa Cellars ( Glass )

$10.95

Chardonnay Meiomi ( Bottle )

$39.00

Savignon Blanc Napa Cellars ( Bottle )

$37.00

Plum Wine

Plum Wine Glass

$8.50

Plum Wine Bottle

$29.00