Sakura 6 837 Manhattan Ave
Starters
Salad
Mock Crab meat, Cucumber, Caviar, Sesame seeds with mayonnaise
Spicy tuna or salmon, seaweed salad, Crunch, Cubumber with Sakura Spicy Sauce
Appetizer From Sushi Bar
with spicy mayonnaise, kani, scallion & caviar
Sliced and seared beef with vinaigrette sauce, scallion and caviar
Spicy Tuna in Avocado.
with spicy mayonnaise and caviar
Slices of seared pepper tuna with vinaigrette sauce
Seared with pepper and chili spices and vinaigrette sauce
Seared with chili spices, topped with jalapeno and vinaigrette sauce
Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese In Jalapeno.
Spicy tuna, eel, avocado, tobiko
Spicy tuna with crunch, special sauce, scallion
Shellfish and white fish in vinaigrette sauce
Slices of seared tuna with crunch, spicy sauce and caviar, scallion
Slices of seared tuna with caviar, scallion in vinaigrette sauce
Sliced and seared white tuna with vinaigrette sauce, scallion and caviar
Appetizer From Kitchen
Fried tofu, bonito flakes and scallion with special sauce
Scallion wrapped in thinly sliced beef with teriyaki sauce
Breaded chicken roll with asparagus, scallion, carrot, kani and cheese inside
Lightly battered shrimp with coconut flakes
Boiled pea pods
Marinated and served with sweet spicy sauce
Pan fried dumpling
Japanese spring rolls
Deep fried squid
Broiled squid with teriyaki sauce
Fried oyster
Steamed pork dumpling (4 pcs)
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Crispy shrimp served with special sweet mayo sauce
Grilled chicken and vegetable on skewer
Mixed vegetables
Entrees
Combination Hibachi
Deluxe Box
Donburi
Hibachi
Hibachi Fried Rice
Noodle
Tempura
Teriyaki
Beef or Chicken
Shrimp, Scallop & Salmon
Sushi
Special Rolls
Seared pepper with white tuna, avocado and jalapeno inside and spicy crab on top
Lobster tempura inside, spicy salmon, jalapeno, tobiko, spicy mayo outside
Spicy Crab, Shrimp, Mango, Seared Salmon on top, Spicy Mayo.
Seared pepper yellow tail, avocado and cucumber inside, raw yellow tail, jalapeno and hot sauce on top
Fried roll of eel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and scallion with sweet and spicy sauce
Tuna cucumber topped with tuna avocado
Spicy crunchy California topped with whole eel
Shrimp tempurra inside, outside with spicy kani, tobiko and special sauce
California roll, avocado on top
Battered chicken, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo
Crunchy Spicy Tuna Avocado inside, topped with the whole eel on top and varieties of caviar.
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, outside with yellowtail jalapeno and varieties of caviar
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and caviar
2 shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado and fish flakes
Fried roll of spicy white fish, cheese, with sweet and spicy sauce
Kani, caviar, egg, avocado, cucumber, and mixed pickled
Spicy tuna, cucmber inside, outside with avocado and tobiko
Two shrimp tempura topped with avocado, caviar and special sauce
Salmon cucumber inside with salmon, avocado on top
Shrimp tempura inside, avocado, kani on top with special sauce
Grill calamari, inside with spicy tuna, eel & avocado, sweet and spicy sauce
Battered lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo
Tuna, salmon, cucmber, mango wrapped in soy paper
One of selected fish, kani, avocado and caviar wrapped with cucumber
Black pepper tuna and avocado topped with spicy crunchy tuna and tobiko
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, soy paper, outside spicy tuna jalapeno, tobiko
California roll topped with white fish, salmon, tuna and avocado
Eel, cucumber, topped with tuna
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, outside with salmon, tuna
2 shrimp tempura topped with spicy crunchy tuna tobiko and spicy mayo
Spicy crunchy salmon inside, topped with spicy crabs, tobiko and sweet sauce
Battered salmon, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo
Salmon, jalapeno, cheese, soy paper, outside with spicy salmon & varieties of caviar
Battered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo
Seared white tuna cucumber, topped with white tuna, avocado and varieties of caviar
Spicy crunchy tuna topped with spicy crunchy salmon and wasabi caviar on top
Crunchy spicy tuna cucumber roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado
Inari tofu skin, shiitake mushroom and cucumber topped with avocado and spicy mayo.
Battered soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo
Shrimp Avocado Cucumber inside, Topped with Mango
Spicy crunchy tuna & avocado, cucumber inside, outside with tuna
Fried roll of crab meat, avocado and cucumber with sweet and spicy sauce
Spicy california roll topped with shrimp, crunchy and sweet sauce
Fried of spicy tuna roll, topped with spicy kani salad caviar & sweet spicy sauce
Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado.
Spicy and crunchy of mixed fish, avocado with wasabi caviar on the outside
Regular Rolls And Hand Rolls
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber and mayo.
Shrimp, Egg, Cucumber, W.Fish Egg
Tofu Skin Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallion
Sushi Or Sashimi A La Carte
Shrimp
Yellowtail
Surf Clam
Scallop
Squid
Salmon Roe
Mock Crabmeat
Tuna
Smelt Roe
Mackerel
Salmon
White Tuna
Stripped Bass
Red Snapper
Octopus
Egg
Choice of Orange, Black, Red or wasabi
Smoked Eel
Sea Urchin