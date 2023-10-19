Starters

Soup

Miso Soup
$4.50
Clear Soup
$4.95
Clam Soup
$7.95
Seafood Soup
$10.95

Salad

Garden Salad
$5.95
Avocado Salad
$8.95
Sakura Salad
$9.95
Seaweed Salad
$8.95
Kani Salad
$8.95

Mock Crab meat, Cucumber, Caviar, Sesame seeds with mayonnaise

Spicy Crab Salad
$8.95
Salmon Skin Salad
$10.95
Spicy Tuna or Salmon Salad
$12.95

Spicy tuna or salmon, seaweed salad, Crunch, Cubumber with Sakura Spicy Sauce

Seafood Salad
$12.95

Appetizer From Sushi Bar

Baked Scallops
$14.95

with spicy mayonnaise, kani, scallion & caviar

Beef Tataki
$14.95

Sliced and seared beef with vinaigrette sauce, scallion and caviar

Dragon Ball (App)
$12.95

Spicy Tuna in Avocado.

Grilled Mussels
$14.95

with spicy mayonnaise and caviar

Hamachi Kama (App)
$14.95
Pepper Tuna
$14.95

Slices of seared pepper tuna with vinaigrette sauce

Pepper White Tuna
$14.95

Seared with pepper and chili spices and vinaigrette sauce

Pepper Yellow Tail
$14.95

Seared with chili spices, topped with jalapeno and vinaigrette sauce

Sashimi Starter (7pcs)
$17.95
Sexy Jalapeno (App)
$12.95

Crunch, Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese In Jalapeno.

Spicy Tuna Pancake
$14.95

Spicy tuna, eel, avocado, tobiko

Spicy Tuna Tartar
$14.95

Spicy tuna with crunch, special sauce, scallion

Sunomono
$13.95

Shellfish and white fish in vinaigrette sauce

Sushi Starter (5pcs)
$16.25
Tuna Capaccio
$14.95

Slices of seared tuna with crunch, spicy sauce and caviar, scallion

Tuna Tataki
$14.95

Slices of seared tuna with caviar, scallion in vinaigrette sauce

White Tuna Tataki
$14.95

Sliced and seared white tuna with vinaigrette sauce, scallion and caviar

Appetizer From Kitchen

Agedashi Tofu
$7.95

Fried tofu, bonito flakes and scallion with special sauce

Beef or Chicken Negimaki (App)
$11.95

Scallion wrapped in thinly sliced beef with teriyaki sauce

Chicken and Vegetable Tempura (App)
$10.50
Chicken Maki (App)
$11.95

Breaded chicken roll with asparagus, scallion, carrot, kani and cheese inside

Chicken Tempura (App)
$10.50
Coconut Shrimp
$12.95

Lightly battered shrimp with coconut flakes

Edamame
$7.50

Boiled pea pods

Fried Chicken Wings
$8.95

Marinated and served with sweet spicy sauce

Gyoza
$7.50

Pan fried dumpling

Harumaki (3pcs)
$7.50

Japanese spring rolls

Ika Kara Age
$11.95

Deep fried squid

Ika Maru Yaki
$12.95

Broiled squid with teriyaki sauce

Kaki Furai
$11.95

Fried oyster

Sakura Dumpling
$8.95

Steamed pork dumpling (4 pcs)

Shumai
$7.50

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Soft Shell Crab
$12.95
Tokyo Shrimp
$12.95

Crispy shrimp served with special sweet mayo sauce

Vegetable Tempura (App)
$10.50
Yakitori
$9.50

Grilled chicken and vegetable on skewer

Yasai Itame
$9.50

Mixed vegetables

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura (App)
$10.50
Shrimp Tempura (App)
$10.50

Entrees

Agemono

Pork Katsu
$21.95
White Fish Katsu
$21.95
Chicken Katsu
$21.95

Combination Hibachi

Sea and Land for 2
$64.95

Prime Rib Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Scallop & Veg.

Seafood Combination for 2
$71.95

Lobster, Shrimp, Scallop, Salmon & Veg.

Deluxe Box

Deluxe Box Sashimi
$27.95
Deluxe Box Sushi
$27.95
Deluxe Box Negimaki Chicken or Beef
$26.95
Deluxe Box Katsu Chicken or Pork
$26.95
Deluxe Box Scallop Teriyaki
$26.95
Deluxe Box Tofu or Vegetables Teriyaki
$24.95
Deluxe Box Fish Teriyaki
$26.95
Deluxe Box Shrimp Teriyaki
$26.95
Deluxe Box Steak Teriyaki
$26.95
Deluxe Box Chicken Teriyaki
$24.95

Donburi

Katsu Don
$17.95

Breaded chicken or pork, veg. & omelet

Oyako Don
$17.95

Chicken, veg & omelet

Gyo Don
$17.95

Beef and vegetable

Ten Don
$17.95

Shrimp and vegetable tempura

Chicken or Beef Curry Over Rice
$18.95
Shrimp Curry Over Rice
$18.95
Tofu and Vegs. Curry Over Rice
$17.95

Hibachi

Chicken Hibachi
$22.95
Lobster Hibachi
$33.95
Prime Rib Steak Hibachi
$24.95
Salmon Hibachi
$24.95
Scallop Hibachi
$24.95
Shrimp Hibachi
$24.95
Vegetables Hibachi
$21.95

Hibachi Fried Rice

Beef and Vegetables Fried Rice
$13.95
Chicken and Vegetables Fried Rice
$12.95
Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice
$14.95
Sakura Fried Rice
$15.95

Chicken, shrimp, beef, crabmeat and vegetables.

Shrimp and Vegetables Fried Rice
$13.95
Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice
$12.95
Vegetables and Egg Fried Rice
$11.95

Noodle

Chicken Noodle
$15.95
Beef Noodle
$16.95
Shrimp Noodle
$16.95
Seafood Noodle
$18.95
Vegetable Noodle
$14.95
Katsu Udon in Soup
$16.95

Chicken or Pork.

Chicken Udon w. Curry Sauce
$18.95
Seafood Udon w. Curry Sauce
$20.95
Nabeyaki Udon
$20.95

Chicken, egg, Vegetable and shrimp tempura

Shogayaki

Chicken Shogayaki
$24.95
Pork Shogayaki
$24.95
Shrimp Shogayaki
$24.95

Tempura

Chicken & Vegs Tempura
$20.95
Chicken Tempura
$20.95
Sakura Tempura
$24.95

Combination of seafood, Chicken and vegetables.

Seafood and Vegetables Tempura
$23.95

Shrimp, Fish, Crab meat, Scallop and Vegetable

Shrimp & Vegs Tempura
$20.95
Shrimp Tempura
$20.95
Vegetables Tempura
$16.95

Teriyaki

1. Chicken Teriyaki
$21.95
2. Steak Teriyaki
$23.95
3. Shrimp Teriyaki
$23.95
4. Salmon Teriyaki
$23.95
5. Tuna Teriyaki
$23.95
6. White Fish Teriyaki
$23.95
7. Negimaki Beef or Chicken Teriyaki
$23.95

Beef or Chicken

8. Scallop Teriyaki
$23.95
9. Tofu Teriyaki
$21.95
10. Vegetable Teriyaki
$21.95
11. Seafood Teriyaki
$25.95

Shrimp, Scallop & Salmon

12. Lobster Teriyaki
$31.95
Combination Teriyaki 1-10
$24.95

Sushi

Special Rolls

A Roll*
$19.95

Seared pepper with white tuna, avocado and jalapeno inside and spicy crab on top

American Dream*
$19.95

Lobster tempura inside, spicy salmon, jalapeno, tobiko, spicy mayo outside

Angel Roll*
$17.95

Spicy Crab, Shrimp, Mango, Seared Salmon on top, Spicy Mayo.

B Roll*
$19.95

Seared pepper yellow tail, avocado and cucumber inside, raw yellow tail, jalapeno and hot sauce on top

Bagel
$13.95

Fried roll of eel, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and scallion with sweet and spicy sauce

Bahana*
$16.95

Tuna cucumber topped with tuna avocado

Black Dragon*
$19.95

Spicy crunchy California topped with whole eel

Bushwisk Roll
$17.95

Shrimp tempurra inside, outside with spicy kani, tobiko and special sauce

Caterpillar Roll
$11.95

California roll, avocado on top

Chicken Tempura Roll
$10.50

Battered chicken, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo

Crazy flying dragon*
$20.95

Crunchy Spicy Tuna Avocado inside, topped with the whole eel on top and varieties of caviar.

Crystal Roll*
$18.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, outside with yellowtail jalapeno and varieties of caviar

Dragon
$15.95

Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and caviar

Dragon Phoenix
$18.95

2 shrimp tempura, topped with eel, avocado and fish flakes

Dynamite*
$13.95

Fried roll of spicy white fish, cheese, with sweet and spicy sauce

Futo Maki
$11.50

Kani, caviar, egg, avocado, cucumber, and mixed pickled

Green Point Roll*
$15.95

Spicy tuna, cucmber inside, outside with avocado and tobiko

Green Shrimp Tempura Roll
$19.95

Two shrimp tempura topped with avocado, caviar and special sauce

Hanada*
$14.95

Salmon cucumber inside with salmon, avocado on top

Happy Roll
$19.95

Shrimp tempura inside, avocado, kani on top with special sauce

Ika Dragon*
$20.95

Grill calamari, inside with spicy tuna, eel & avocado, sweet and spicy sauce

Lobster Tail Tempura Roll
$13.95

Battered lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo

Lucky Lady*
$14.95

Tuna, salmon, cucmber, mango wrapped in soy paper

Naruto Eel, Tuna, Kani or Salmon*
$14.95

One of selected fish, kani, avocado and caviar wrapped with cucumber

Oishii Roll*
$14.95

Black pepper tuna and avocado topped with spicy crunchy tuna and tobiko

Play Boy Roll*
$18.95

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, soy paper, outside spicy tuna jalapeno, tobiko

Rainbow*
$14.95

California roll topped with white fish, salmon, tuna and avocado

Red Dragon*
$18.95

Eel, cucumber, topped with tuna

Ridgewood Roll*
$18.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, outside with salmon, tuna

Sakura Roll
$16.95

2 shrimp tempura topped with spicy crunchy tuna tobiko and spicy mayo

Salmon Lady*
$14.95

Spicy crunchy salmon inside, topped with spicy crabs, tobiko and sweet sauce

Salmon Tempura Roll
$10.50

Battered salmon, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo

Sexy Salmon Roll*
$18.95

Salmon, jalapeno, cheese, soy paper, outside with spicy salmon & varieties of caviar

Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.50

Battered shrimp, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo

Snow White*
$17.95

Seared white tuna cucumber, topped with white tuna, avocado and varieties of caviar

Spicy Lover*
$14.95

Spicy crunchy tuna topped with spicy crunchy salmon and wasabi caviar on top

Spicy Red Rainbow Roll*
$18.95

Crunchy spicy tuna cucumber roll topped with tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado

Spicy Vegetarian Roll
$13.95

Inari tofu skin, shiitake mushroom and cucumber topped with avocado and spicy mayo.

Spider
$12.95

Battered soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, caviar, seaweed salad and mayo

Summer
$15.95

Shrimp Avocado Cucumber inside, Topped with Mango

Sweetheart Roll*
$19.95

Spicy crunchy tuna & avocado, cucumber inside, outside with tuna

Tiffany
$10.95

Fried roll of crab meat, avocado and cucumber with sweet and spicy sauce

Tiger Roll
$14.95

Spicy california roll topped with shrimp, crunchy and sweet sauce

Tuna Special Roll*
$17.95

Fried of spicy tuna roll, topped with spicy kani salad caviar & sweet spicy sauce

Vegetarian Dragon
$12.95

Sweet potato tempura topped with avocado.

Volcano*
$13.95

Spicy and crunchy of mixed fish, avocado with wasabi caviar on the outside

Regular Rolls And Hand Rolls

AAQ
$6.50
Alaska*
$7.50
Asparagus
$5.95
Avocado
$5.95
Avocado Cucumber
$5.95
Boston
$7.50

Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber and mayo.

California
$6.95
Cooked Salmon
$7.50
Cucumber
$5.95
East Roll
$7.50

Shrimp, Egg, Cucumber, W.Fish Egg

Ebi Maki
$6.95
Eel Avocado
$7.50
Eel Cucumber
$7.50
Inari Roll
$5.95

Tofu Skin Roll

Kani Maki
$6.95
Mango Avocado Roll
$7.00
Mango Cucumber
$6.50
Oshinko
$5.95
Peanut Avocado Roll
$6.95
Philadelphia
$7.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and scallion

Rice Roll
$4.95
Sabagari*
$7.50
Salmon Avocado*
$7.50
Salmon Cucumber*
$7.50
Salmon Mango Roll*
$7.50
Salmon Roll*
$6.95
Salmon Skin Roll
$7.50
Shiitake (Japanese Mushroom)
$6.50
Shimp Mango
$7.50
Shrimp Avocado
$7.50
Spicy California
$7.50
Spicy Crab
$7.50
Spicy Salmon*
$7.50
Spicy Shrimp
$7.50
Spicy Tuna*
$7.50
Spicy White Tuna*
$7.50
Spicy Yellowtail jalapeno*
$7.50
Sunny California
$7.50
Super California
$7.50
Sweet Potato
$6.50
Tamago Roll
$5.95
Tuna Avocado*
$7.50
Tuna Cucumber*
$7.50
Tuna Roll*
$6.95
Unagi Roll
$6.95
White Tuna Roll*
$7.50
Yellowtail & scallion*
$6.95

Sushi Or Sashimi A La Carte

Ebi
$3.50

Shrimp

Hamachi*
$3.50

Yellowtail

Hokigai*
$3.50

Surf Clam

Hotate*
$3.50

Scallop

Ika*
$3.50

Squid

Ikura*
$3.50

Salmon Roe

Kani
$3.50

Mock Crabmeat

Maguro*
$3.50

Tuna

Masago*
$3.50

Smelt Roe

Saba*
$3.50

Mackerel

Sake*
$3.50

Salmon

Shiro Maguro*
$3.50

White Tuna

Smoked Salmon
$3.50
Suzuki*
$3.50

Stripped Bass

Tai*
$3.50

Red Snapper

Tako
$3.50

Octopus

Tamago
$3.50

Egg

Tobiko (Flying fish Roe)*
$3.50

Choice of Orange, Black, Red or wasabi

Unagi
$3.50

Smoked Eel

Uni*
Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Sushi Bar Entree

Chirashi*
$29.95

Mixed of raw fish over rice.

Sake Don*
$29.95

Raw Salmon over rice.