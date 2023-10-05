Appetizers

Miso Soup

$4.00

miso, wakame, tofu with scallion

Edamame

Edamame

$3.00

soy beans with sea salt

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

japanese style seaweed salad

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$4.00

lightly salted cucumber, sweet rice vinegar, hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

fried tofu in dashi, bonito flakes and negi

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

tempura fried vegetables and dipping sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

tempura fried shrimp and dipping sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

pan seared dumpling with dashi. Choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetable

Chicken Karagge

Chicken Karagge

$9.00

japanese style fried chicken with yuzu chili sauce

Ika Geso Karagge

Ika Geso Karagge

$10.00

japanese style fried calamari with yuzu chili sauce

Side of Rice

$2.00

Donburi

Gyu Don

Gyu Don

$16.00

thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in shiso-garlic, sesame seed, green onion, fried shishito & kizami nori over rice

Chicken Karagge Don

Chicken Karagge Don

$12.00

japanese style fried chicken, sesame seed, green onion and fried shishito over rice

Miso Glazed Salmon Don

Miso Glazed Salmon Don

$18.00

miso salmon, sesame seed, green onion and kizami nori over rice

Una Don

Una Don

$18.00

barbecued eel, sesame seeds, eel sauce, green onion and kizami nori over rice

Yakitori

Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.00
Beef Rib Eye

Beef Rib Eye

$7.00
Eggplant

Eggplant

$4.00
Garlic Beef

Garlic Beef

$7.00

ribeye beef with garlic

Gyu Enoki

Gyu Enoki

$7.00

sliced beef wrapped enoki mushrooms

Hatsu

Hatsu

$5.00

chicken hearts

Miso Honey Salmon

Miso Honey Salmon

$8.00

Miso honey glazed salmon

Momo

Momo

$5.00

chicken thigh meat

Negima

Negima

$6.00

chicken breast meat

Okra

Okra

$3.00

Pork Belly

$6.00
Pork Belly Asparagus

Pork Belly Asparagus

$6.00

Asparagus wrapped in Pork Belly

Pork Belly Quail Egg

Pork Belly Quail Egg

$7.00

Quail Egg wrapped in Pork Belly

Pork Belly Scallops

Pork Belly Scallops

$9.00

Scallops wrapped in Pork Belly

Quail Egg

Quail Egg

$5.00
Scallops

Scallops

$8.00
Shishito

Shishito

$4.00
Shitaki Mushroom

Shitaki Mushroom

$5.00Out of stock
Sunagimo

Sunagimo

$4.00

chicken gizzards

Tiger Prawns

Tiger Prawns

$6.00
Tsukune Beef

Tsukune Beef

$6.00

beef meatball

Tsukune Chicken

Tsukune Chicken

$6.00

chicken meatballs

Wagyu Beef

Wagyu Beef

$10.00
Zucchini

Zucchini

$3.00

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

crab, cucumber and avocado. 8pcs.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

spicy tuna, cucumber and radish sprouts. 8 pcs.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

spicy salmon, cucumber and radish sporuts. 8pcs.

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

cucumber and pickled daikon. 8pcs. Vegetarian.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

shrimp, avocado, cucumber with eel sauce. 8pcs.

Futomaki Roll

Futomaki Roll

$12.00

cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, yamagobo, roasted bell pepper, radish sprouts. Topped with sesame hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds. 6pcs. Vegetarian.

Tuna Maki Roll

$9.00

tuna, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Salmon Maki Roll

$9.00

salmon, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Negihama Roll

$9.00

hamachi, ginger and negi. 6pcs.

Cucumber Maki Roll

$6.00

cucumber, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Avocado Maki Roll

$6.00

avocado, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, house crab and avocado topped with unagi (eel), unagi sauce, sesame seeds and bonito flakes. 8pcs.

Kumo Roll

Kumo Roll

$16.00

soft-shell crab tempura, snow crab, asparagus and tobiko topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro greens. 6pcs.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$17.00

lobster tempura, salmon, house crab, cucumber, radish sprouts and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with unagi sauce and spicy mayo. 6pcs.

Ebi Tem Roll

Ebi Tem Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and micro leek. 8pcs.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$18.00

house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with yellow tail, yuzu dressing, fried shallots and micro cilantro. 8pcs.

Summer Roll

$18.00

albacore, avocado, pickled fresno pepper topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro leeks. 8pcs.

Fall Roll

Fall Roll

$17.00

tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, avocado and shiso topped with ikura. 6pcs.

Winter Roll

Winter Roll

$17.00

snow crab, cucumber, apple topped with shiso, scallop, orange marmalade, lime zest and sea salt. 8pcs.

Plains Roll

Plains Roll

$18.00

wagyu beef, daikon and asparagus topped with seared wagyu beef, oroshi, eel sauce, lime juice, crispy garlic and micro cilantro. 8pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail and avocado. 8pcs.

Valley Roll

Valley Roll

$14.00

grilled shishito peppers and zuchinni topped with avocado, spicy chipotle, fried shallots and micro leeks. 8pcs.

Nigiri & Sashimi

Maguro

Maguro

$9.00

tuna

Sake

Sake

$9.00

salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$9.00

yellow tail

Shiromi

$8.00

white fish

Shima Aji

$9.00Out of stock

striped jack

Saba

$9.00

pickled mackarel

Hotate

$8.00

scallop

Bincho Maguro

$9.00

albacore

Ebi Shrimp

$7.00

cooked shrimp

Ama Ebi

$9.00

sweet shrimp

Ikura

$10.00

salmon roe

Tamago

Tamago

$6.00

sweet egg omelette over sushi rice

Avocado

$6.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Assorted Sashimi

$30.00

tuna, salmon and yellow tail. 3pcs of each fish.

Sashimi Moriawase

$55.00

chef's choice sashimi. 18pcs of assorted fish.

Nigiri Moriawase

$18.00

chef's choice nigiri. 4pcs.

Chirashi Don

$35.00

assorted fish over sushi rice.

Inari Tofu Pocket Nigiri

Inari Tofu Pocket Nigiri

$6.00

Unagi

$9.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$7.00

3pcs. Choice of vanilla, chocolate, green tea, mango, strawberry or plum wine.

Vanilla Crepe Cake

$9.00

Crepes layered with frosting in between. Topped with whip cream.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Classic Cheesecake

$10.00