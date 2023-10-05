Sakura Yakitori and Sushi House
Appetizers
Miso Soup
miso, wakame, tofu with scallion
Edamame
soy beans with sea salt
Seaweed Salad
japanese style seaweed salad
Sunomono Salad
lightly salted cucumber, sweet rice vinegar, hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu in dashi, bonito flakes and negi
Vegetable Tempura
tempura fried vegetables and dipping sauce
Shrimp Tempura
tempura fried shrimp and dipping sauce
Gyoza
pan seared dumpling with dashi. Choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetable
Chicken Karagge
japanese style fried chicken with yuzu chili sauce
Ika Geso Karagge
japanese style fried calamari with yuzu chili sauce
Side of Rice
Donburi
Gyu Don
thinly sliced beef and onions cooked in shiso-garlic, sesame seed, green onion, fried shishito & kizami nori over rice
Chicken Karagge Don
japanese style fried chicken, sesame seed, green onion and fried shishito over rice
Miso Glazed Salmon Don
miso salmon, sesame seed, green onion and kizami nori over rice
Una Don
barbecued eel, sesame seeds, eel sauce, green onion and kizami nori over rice
Yakitori
Asparagus
Beef Rib Eye
Eggplant
Garlic Beef
ribeye beef with garlic
Gyu Enoki
sliced beef wrapped enoki mushrooms
Hatsu
chicken hearts
Miso Honey Salmon
Miso honey glazed salmon
Momo
chicken thigh meat
Negima
chicken breast meat
Okra
Pork Belly
Pork Belly Asparagus
Asparagus wrapped in Pork Belly
Pork Belly Quail Egg
Quail Egg wrapped in Pork Belly
Pork Belly Scallops
Scallops wrapped in Pork Belly
Quail Egg
Scallops
Shishito
Shitaki Mushroom
Sunagimo
chicken gizzards
Tiger Prawns
Tsukune Beef
beef meatball
Tsukune Chicken
chicken meatballs
Wagyu Beef
Zucchini
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
crab, cucumber and avocado. 8pcs.
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber and radish sprouts. 8 pcs.
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber and radish sporuts. 8pcs.
Oshinko Roll
cucumber and pickled daikon. 8pcs. Vegetarian.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp, avocado, cucumber with eel sauce. 8pcs.
Futomaki Roll
cucumber, avocado, pickled daikon, yamagobo, roasted bell pepper, radish sprouts. Topped with sesame hijiki seaweed and sesame seeds. 6pcs. Vegetarian.
Tuna Maki Roll
tuna, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.
Salmon Maki Roll
salmon, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.
Negihama Roll
hamachi, ginger and negi. 6pcs.
Cucumber Maki Roll
cucumber, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.
Avocado Maki Roll
avocado, rice, seaweed. 6pcs.
Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, house crab and avocado topped with unagi (eel), unagi sauce, sesame seeds and bonito flakes. 8pcs.
Kumo Roll
soft-shell crab tempura, snow crab, asparagus and tobiko topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro greens. 6pcs.
Lobster Roll
lobster tempura, salmon, house crab, cucumber, radish sprouts and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with unagi sauce and spicy mayo. 6pcs.
Ebi Tem Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and micro leek. 8pcs.
Spring Roll
house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with yellow tail, yuzu dressing, fried shallots and micro cilantro. 8pcs.
Summer Roll
albacore, avocado, pickled fresno pepper topped with seared salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce and micro leeks. 8pcs.
Fall Roll
tuna, salmon, yellow tail, cucumber, avocado and shiso topped with ikura. 6pcs.
Winter Roll
snow crab, cucumber, apple topped with shiso, scallop, orange marmalade, lime zest and sea salt. 8pcs.
Plains Roll
wagyu beef, daikon and asparagus topped with seared wagyu beef, oroshi, eel sauce, lime juice, crispy garlic and micro cilantro. 8pcs.
Rainbow Roll
house crab, cucumber and avocado topped with tuna, salmon, yellow tail and avocado. 8pcs.
Valley Roll
grilled shishito peppers and zuchinni topped with avocado, spicy chipotle, fried shallots and micro leeks. 8pcs.
Nigiri & Sashimi
Maguro
tuna
Sake
salmon
Hamachi
yellow tail
Shiromi
white fish
Shima Aji
striped jack
Saba
pickled mackarel
Hotate
scallop
Bincho Maguro
albacore
Ebi Shrimp
cooked shrimp
Ama Ebi
sweet shrimp
Ikura
salmon roe
Tamago
sweet egg omelette over sushi rice
Avocado
Fresh Wasabi
Assorted Sashimi
tuna, salmon and yellow tail. 3pcs of each fish.
Sashimi Moriawase
chef's choice sashimi. 18pcs of assorted fish.
Nigiri Moriawase
chef's choice nigiri. 4pcs.
Chirashi Don
assorted fish over sushi rice.