2x points for loyalty members
Sal’s Express Gloucester
PIZZA
Craft Your Own
Specialty Pies
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust
- GF Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust
- GF Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Salad$15.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - gluten free crust
- GF Loaded Tater Tots$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - gluten free crust
- 16” Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 16” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 16” Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 16” Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 16” Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 16” Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 16” Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 16” Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 16" Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 16" Loaded Tater Tot$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 12” Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 12” Meat Lover$18.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 12” Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 12” Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 12” Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 12” Sal’s Veggie$15.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 12” Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 12” Melenzana$15.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 12” Spinach Salad$15.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 12" Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 12" Loaded Tater Tot$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 12" Pepperoni$14.99
- TC Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - thin crust
- TC Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - thin crust
- TC Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta - thin crust
- TC Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, thousand island dressing - thin crust
- TC Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, oregano - thin crust
- TC Loaded Tater Tots$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, scallion - thin crust
- 19” Bacon Cheeseburger$25.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Hawaiian$23.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 19” Meat Lover$26.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 19” Sal’s Special$23.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” South Western$29.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$22.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 19” Bbq Chicken$24.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Buff-A-Que$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Buffalo Chicken$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Chicken Bacon Ranch$26.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Gold Rush$24.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar
- 19” Sweet Chili Chicken$24.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Melenzana$26.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 19” Mushroom Florentine$23.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 19” Sal’s Veggie$23.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” Spinach Tomato Feta$26.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 19” Tomato Caprese$26.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 19” Margherita Napoletana$25.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 19” Spinach Salad$23.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella
- 19" Big Mac$24.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 19" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$24.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 19" Loaded Tater Tots$24.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
ADDITIONAL FARE
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$16.99
- Baked Ham Calzone$16.99
Baked ham, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$16.99
Chicken broccoli, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Chicken, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Meatball Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Steak Bomb Calzone$16.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
- Steak & Cheese$16.99
Shaved sirloin steak, cheddar, and mozzarella
Salads
- Small Caesar$4.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Small Garden$4.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Small Greek$6.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
- Large Caesar$6.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Large Garden$6.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Large Greek$8.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
Dessert
DRINKS
PIZZA (3PD)
Craft Your Own
Specialty Pies
- 12” Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 12” Meat Lover$18.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 12” Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 12” Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 12” Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 12” Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 12” Melenzana$15.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 12” Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 12” Sal’s Veggie$15.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 12” Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 12” Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 12" Big Mac$15.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 12" Breakfast$15.99
- 12" Loaded Tater Tot$15.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 12" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$15.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 16” Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 16” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 16” Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 16” Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 16” Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 16” Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 16” Melenzana$19.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 16” Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 16” Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 16” Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 16” Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 16" Big Mac$19.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 16" Breakfast$19.99
- 16" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$19.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 16" Loaded Tater Tot$19.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- 19” Bacon Cheeseburger$25.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Hawaiian$23.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella
- 19” Meat Lover$26.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
- 19” Sal’s Special$23.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” South Western$29.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Ultimate Pepper-Roni$22.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella
- 19” Bbq Chicken$24.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella
- 19” Buff-A-Que$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Buffalo Chicken$24.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Chicken Bacon Ranch$26.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Gold Rush$24.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar
- 19” Sweet Chili Chicken$24.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
- 19” Melenzana$26.99
breaded eggplant, extra virgin olive oil, onions, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, parmesean and ricotta
- 19” Mushroom Florentine$23.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta
- 19” Sal’s Veggie$23.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella
- 19” Spinach Tomato Feta$26.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan
- 19” Tomato Caprese$26.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella
- 19” Margherita Napoletana$25.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 19" Big Mac$24.99
beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce, and thousand island dressing
- 19" Breakfast$24.99
- 19" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$24.99
chicken, broccoli, alfredo, mozzarella, parmasan, cheddar, and oregano
- 19" Loaded Tater Tots$24.99
tots, bacon, onion. queso, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch, and scallion
- GF Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Hawaiian$15.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Sal’s Special$15.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF South Western$16.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Ultimate Pepper-Roni$14.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Bbq Chicken$16.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- GF Buff-A-Que$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Buffalo Chicken$15.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Gold Rush$15.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Sweet Chili Chicken$15.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - gluten free crust
- GF Margherita Napoletana$14.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - gluten free crust
- GF Mushroom Florentine$15.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - gluten free crust
- GF Spinach Tomato Feta$15.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - gluten free crust
- GF Tomato Caprese$15.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - gluten free crust
- TC Bacon Cheeseburger$21.99
bacon, ground beef, ketchup, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Hawaiian$19.99
ham, pineapple, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Special$19.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC South Western$23.99
sirloin steak, peppers, onions, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Salad$19.99
Bacon, Baby Spinach, Feta, Balsamic Vinaigrette, and Mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Ultimate Pepper-Roni$18.99
pepperoni, banana peppers, and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Bbq Chicken$19.99
chicken, smoky bbq sauce and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Buff-A-Que$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, smoky bbq sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Buffalo Chicken$19.99
chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.99
chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Gold Rush$19.99
chicken, honey bbq sauce, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Sweet Chili Chicken$19.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar - thin crust
- TC Margherita Napoletana$18.99
Pomodoro sauce, basil leaves, Fresh Mozzarella , and Extra Virgin Olive Oil - thin crust
- TC Mushroom Florentine$19.99
mushrooms, baby spinach, onion, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, and ricotta - thin crust
- TC Sal’s Veggie$19.99
breaded eggplant, mushrooms, baby spinach, broccoli, black olives and mozzarella - thin crust
- TC Spinach Tomato Feta$19.99
baby spinach, feta, tomatoes, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella and parmesan - thin crust
- TC Tomato Caprese$19.99
tomato, basil leaves, garlic, ricotta, oregano, balsamic vinaigrette, extra virgin olive oil, light cheddar and mozzarella - thin crust
ADDITIONAL FARE (3PD)
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$16.99
- Baked Ham Calzone$16.99
Baked ham, pomodoro sauce, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone$16.99
Spicy buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and parmesan
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$16.99
Chicken broccoli, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Chicken Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Chicken, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Meatball Parmesan Calzone$16.99
Meatballs, pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta
- Steak Bomb Calzone$16.99
Shaved sirloin steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and mozzarella
Salads
- Small Caesar$6.99
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Small Garden$6.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Small Greek$9.49
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini
- Large Caesar$9.49
romaine lettuce, Parmesan, crispy croutons and Caesar dressing
- Large Garden$9.49
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
- Large Greek$11.99
garden salad topped with imported feta, kalamata olives and pepperoncini