Salamone’s Cherry Valley 103 S. Cherry Street
CARRY OUT MENU
Carryout Specials
16" Pizza
14" Pizza
12" Pizza
10" Pizza
Pizza Sides
Appetizers
- Arancini$11.95
4 pc Breaded and deep fried rice balls filled with a light bolognese sauce served with our Alfredo style sauce
- Bruschetta$11.95
6 pc Toasted and Rubbed with Olive oil served with tomatoes, fresh basil, and spices
- Calamari$13.95
Served with Side of Marinara and Remoulade Sauce
- Chicken Tenders$9.55Out of stock
4 pc Served with side of Ranch
- Chicken Wings$15.95
10 pc Served with side of Ranch
- French Fries$5.25
- Mozz Sticks$9.55
6 pc Served with Marinara Sauce
- Polpetti$11.95
3 pc Meatball baked with melted cheese in marinara served with crostini
- Spin Art Dip$12.00
Artichokes and spinach baked with a blend of cheeses served with toasted crostini
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.50
6 Mushroom caps stuffed with our homemade spinach filling, topped with our delicious breadcrumb recipe, served in a wine chicken broth.
- Toasted Ravioli$9.80
8 pc Served with Marinara Sauce
Breads, Soups, Salads
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with Marinara
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Served with Marinara
- Pizza Sticks$11.25
12" Pizza Crust slathered with garlic butter, covered with mozzarella cheese & cut into 14 dunkable sticks. Served with Marinara
- Chz Breadsticks$11.25
Served with Marinara
- Cup Soup$5.95
Mon-Italian Wedding Tue- Chicken Noodle Wed-Tuscan Thurs-Soup 1 Chili-Soup 2 Chicken Noodle Fri-Soup 1 Clam Chowder- Soup 2 Italian Wedding Sat-Soup 1 Cheddar Broccoli - Soup 2 Tuscan Sun-Soup 1 Chicken Wild Rice - Soup 2 Cheesy Broccoli
- Bowl Soup$9.25
Mon-Italian Wedding Tue- Chicken Noodle, Wed-Tuscan Thurs-Soup 1 Chili- Soup 2 Chicken Noodle Fri-Soup 1 Clam Chowder- Soup 2 Italian Wedding Sat-Soup 1 Cheddar Broccoli- Soup 2 Tuscan Sun- Soup 1 Chicken Wild Rice- Soup 2 Cheddar Broccoli
- Tossed Salad$5.10
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cucumbers
- Special Salad$12.25
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, and Cucumbers
- Sal's Salad$12.75
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Onion, Italian Sausage, Peperoncini & Shredded Mozzarella
- Chicken Ceasar Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons, Grilled Chicken
- Santa Fe Salad$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, Two Cheeses, Tortilla Chips, Topped with Fajita Chicken, Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Mext Ranch
- Salmon Salad$25.70
Fresh never frozen north Atlantic jail island salmon is served atop a blend of romaine & spinach with tomatoes, cucumbes, onions &remoulade dressing.
- Sicilian Salad$14.95
Our family favorite! Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Artichokes, Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Cucumber, and Oregano. Served with our Balsamic Dressing
- Quart of Dressing$7.50
- Quart of Marinara$7.50
Calzones
Pastas
- Spaghetti$12.85
Classic Italian favorite! Don't forget to add on meatballs or Italian sausage.
- Penne$12.85
Classic Italian favorite! Don't forget to add on meatballs or Italian sausage.
- GF Penne$15.60
Gluten free penne noodles served in marinara sauce. Remember you can sub GF Penne in most of our pasta dishes.
- Ravioli$14.65
Cheese filled ravioli served in marinara sauce
- Tortellini$14.65
Meat filled tortellini served in marinara sauce Picture shown with meat sauce
- Lasagna$15.95
Meat Lasagna served in marinara sauce. A Salamone's Fan Favorite!
- Rigatoni Boscaiola$17.75
Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and Rigatoni noodles tossed in a tomato cream sauce
- Fett Alfredo$15.25
Our homemade Alfredo sauce tossed in fettuccinie noodles. Don't forget to add on Grilled Shrimp or Chicken
- Seafood Fettuccine$25.50
Shrimp, scallops and chunks of lobster in a creamy wine red sauce with a pinch of cayenne pepper
- Cap Siciliano$17.50
Prepared with fresh garlic, basil, olive oil, and chunky tomatoes tossed in capellini noodles
- Shrimp Pomodoro$22.50
Fresh garlic, basil, sun dried tomatoes, tossed in Cappelini noodles with a dash of hot pepper
- Gnocchi$17.50
Potato filled noodles tossed in our slow simmered wine meat sauce
- Penne Con Pollo$20.55
Fresh spinach, mushroom, basil, cherry tomato, tossed in our garlic and oil sauce, tossed with penne noodles and topped with grilled chicken
- Rina's Raviolli$22.65
Recipe straight from our Aunt Rina in Sicily. Portabella ravioli topped with shrimp and scallops in a delicious white wine mushroom sauce
- Tour of Italy$22.75
A portion of fettuccine alfredo, lasagna, and chicken parmigiana
- Meatball$3.00
Homemade delicious meatballs! Sold individually, picture shown as half a dozen.
- Sausage Link$4.15
- Grilled Chicken Breast$6.15
Dinners
- Baked Salmon$26.00
Seven ounce salmon filet with remoulade sauce on the side, served with your choice of potato, asparagus, and dinner roll.
- Fried Shrimp$17.50
Seven breaded shrimp deep fried and served with lemon and cocktail sauce With your choice of potato and dinner roll
- Chicken Marsala$18.00
Two thinly cut lightly breaded chicken breasts sauteed in our own marsala wine sauce. Served over penne noodle with a garnish of broccoli and red pepper
- Chicken Picatta$18.00
Two thinly cut lightly breaded chicken breasts sauteed in our white wine lemon butter sauce with optional capers, served over angel hair pasta and spinach
- Chicken Parm$16.50
Breaded chicken breast topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, covered in sauce served over your choice of penne or spaghetti
- Eggplant Parm$16.50
Breaded homemade eggplant topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, covered in sauce and served over your choice of penne or spaghetti
Sides and Sauces
- Side of Ranch$0.80
- Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.80
- Side of Alfredo$2.50
- Side of Marinara$0.80
- 4 Fried Shrimp$7.25
- 5 Grilled Shrimp$7.25
- Side of Remoulade$0.95
- Side of Tartar Sauce$0.80
- Side of Cocktail Sauce$0.80
- Baked Potato$4.50
- Side Mashed Potato$4.50
- Dinner Roll$0.80
- Grilled Chicken Breast$6.15
- Sausage Link$4.25
- Meatball$3.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$2.75
- Mushrooms & Onions$2.95
- Side Asparagus$4.00
- Side Broccoli$3.50
- Side Sauteed Spinach$4.00
- Ex Side Au jus$0.80
- Side of Giardiniera$1.25
- Side of Pepperoncini$1.25
- Side of Jalapeno$1.25
- Side of Anchovie$1.95
- Side of Pizza Sauce$1.00
- Side of Garlic Sauce$1.25
- Side of Parmesan Cheese$1.00
- Side of Red Pepper$1.00
- Side of Blue Cheese$0.80
- Side of Crumbled Blu Cheese$1.75
- Side of Caesar$0.80
- Side of French$0.80
- Tossed Salad$5.10
- Side of Mayo$0.50
- Side of Pesto Mayo$0.50
- Side of Mexi Ranch$0.80
- Side of Guacamole$0.95
- Side of Sour Cream$0.95
Kids Meals
Sandwiches
- Beef Sandwich$13.65
Our thinly sliced Italian Beef dipped in Au jus on an Italian Poorboy Bun. Served with Fries and a side of Aujus
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.75
Breaded chicken breast in marinara topped with melted mozzarella. Served with Fries and a side of Marinara
- Chick Ciabatta$15.50
Two grilled chicken breasts served on a ciabatta bun with romaine lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo. Served with Fries
- Meatball Sand$13.65
Three homemade meatballs dipped in marinara, served on an Italian poorboy bun. Served with Fries and an extra side of marinara
Catering
Catering Packages
- Catering Party Package$235.00
MUST GIVE 24 HOUR NOTICE-Full Tray Sal's Salad served with Ranch and Balsamic Vingaratte on the side, Full Tray Penne Pasta, 5 lbs Italian Beef with Buns, Party Pizza Cheese and One Topping
- Panini Package$205.00
MUST GIVE 24 HOUR NOTICE-Includes 6 lbs of Beef soaked in Au jus, 90 Pieces of Meatballs in Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese & Giardiniera. Complete with buns makes 60-5 inch sandwiches.
- Take and Bake$80.00
Cold 9 x 12 pan of Meat Lasagna, 9 x 12 pan of Sal's Salad with Balsamic and Ranch Dressings along with a 18" Loaf of Garlic Bread. Complete with instructions.
Catering Serving
Catering Appetizer
- 18 in Loaf Garlic Bread$13.00
- Quart of Spinach Dip$49.95
Our house made spinach artichoke up with Crostini. Feeds roughly 8-10 as an appetizer.
- 50 pc Toasted Ravioli$48.00
Cheese filled breaded ravioli deep fried and served with marinara sauce
- 100pc Toasted Ravioli$95.00
Cheese filled breaded ravioli deep fried and served with marinara sauce
- 50 pc Bruschetta$67.00
Toasted Breaded rubbed with olive oil and topped with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and spices
- 100 pc Bruschetta$124.00
Toasted Breaded rubbed with olive oil and topped with ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, and spices
- 50 pc Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms$82.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with our home made spinach filling, topped with bread crumbs
- 100 pc Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms$165.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with our home made spinach filling, topped with bread crumbs
- 50 pc Chicken Wings$75.00
Available in Plain, BBQ, and Hot comes with Ranch for dipping
- 100 pc Chicken Wings$145.00
Available in Plain, BBQ, and Hot comes with Ranch for dipping
- 50pc Arancini$90.00
Breaded and Deep Fried Balls filled with rice and bolognese sauce
- 100 pc Arancini$180.00
Breaded and Deep Fried Balls filled with rice and bolognese sauce
- Quart Soup$20.00
Freshly made soup sold by the Quart
Catering Sandwiches
Catering Half Salads (Feeds 10-12)
- Half Tossed Salad$25.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Cucmbers
- Half Special Salad$29.99
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella
- Half Sal's Salad$31.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Onion, Italian Sausage, Shredded Mozzarella
- Half Caesar Salad$29.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan
Catering Full Salads (Feeds 20-25)
- Full Tossed Salad$45.95
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Cucmbers
- Full Special Salad$58.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Green Olive, Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella
- Full Sal's Salad$60.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olive, Onion, Italian Sausage, Shredded Mozzarella
- Full Caesar Salad$58.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Seasoned Croutons, Shredded Parmesan
Catering Half Tray Pasta (Feeds 8-10)
- Dozen Meatballs$26.00
Dozen Meatballs in Marinara Sauce
- Half Tray Penne$36.00
12 x 10 Pan of Penne Marinara feeds 8 -10
- Half Tray Spaghetti$36.00
12 x 10 Pan of Spaghetti Marinara feeds 8 -10
- Half Tray Baked Penne$41.00
12 x 10 Pan of Penne noodles with two cheeses baked in our marinara sauce feeds 8 -10
- Half Tray Rigatoni Boscaiola$46.00
12 x 10 Pan of Rigatoni noodles in a tomato cream sauce with italian sausage and fresh mushrooms feeds 8-10
- Half Tray Meat Lasagna$52.00
Homemade family recipe you are guaranteed to love! Feeds 6-8
- Half Tray Bow Tie Alfredo$46.00
12 x 10 Pan of our homemade alfredo sauce served over bow tie noodles feeds 8-10
- Half Tray of Italian Flag$41.00
12 x 10 Pan of bow tie noodles in our aglio & olio. Made with fresh garlic, fresh basil, sliced cherry tomatoes, with a dash of hot pepper. Dont forget to add on grilled chicken or shrimp. Feeds 8-10
Catering Full Tray Pasta (Feeds 16-20)
- Full Tray Spaghetti$68.00
12 x 20 Pan of Spaghetti Marinara feeds 18-20
- Full Tray Penne$68.00
12 x 20 Pan of Penne Marinara feeds 18-20
- Full Tray Baked Penne$78.00
12 x 20 Pan of Penne noodles with two cheeses baked in our marinara sauce feeds 18-20
- Full Tray Rigatoni Boscaiola$92.00
12 x 20 Pan of Rigatoni noodles in a tomato cream sauce with italian sausage and fresh mushrooms feeds 18-20
- Full Tray Meat Lasagna$99.00
12 x 20 Pan of our homemade family recipe you are guaranteed to love! Feeds 12-16
- Full Tray Bow Tie Alfredo$92.00
12 x 20 Pan of our homemade alfredo sauce served over bow tie noodles feeds 18-20
- Full Tray Italian Flag$78.00
12 x 20 Pan of bow tie noodles in our aglio & olio. Made with fresh garlic, fresh basil, sliced cherry tomatoes, with a dash of hot pepper. Dont forget to add on grilled chicken or shrimp. Feeds 18-20
Catering Chicken Options
- Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana$52.00
Eight Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, baked in marinara sauce
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$48.00
Eight Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts with fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our freshly made marsala wine sauce
- Half Tray-Chicken Picatta$48.00
Eight Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts sauteed with fresh mushrooms in our white wine lemon butter sauce with optional capers
- 12 PC Fried Chicken$27.00
A mix of breasts, legs, wings, and theighs hand battered and fried crisp and juicy
- Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana$99.00
Sixteen Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, baked in marinara sauce
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$95.00
Sixteen Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts with fresh mushrooms, sauteed in our freshly made marsala wine sauce
- Full Tray Chicken Picatta$95.00
Sixteen Pieces of lightly breaded chicken breasts sauteed with fresh mushrooms in our white wine lemon butter sauce with optional capers
Catering Pizza
Catering Desserts
- 12 Slice Cannoli Cake$42.00
Twelve slices of our cannoli cake just like youll find in Sicily
- 24 Slice Cannoli Cake$82.00
Twenty four slices of our cannoli cake just like youll find in Sicily
- 30 pc Mini Cannoli$58.00
Thirty mini cannoli deep fried pasty shells filled with sweetened whipped ricotta and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar
- 60 pc Mini Cannoli$112.00
Sixty mini cannoli deep fried pasty shells filled with sweetened whipped ricotta and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar