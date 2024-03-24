Salchipapas 1511 43rd St
SALCHIPAPAS
Specialty salchipapas made to order. All come with corn, lettuce, bacon pieces, house sauces, and our signature queso gratinado
BURGERS
Gourmet burgers made to order. All come with lettuce, caramelized onions, tomatoes, house sauces, toasted buns, and a side of fries.
CHUZOS
Delicious made in house cheesy boiled corn cakes. All come with corn, lettuce, bacon pieces, and our house sauces.
SALVAJADA
Literally a tray full. A Mixed Salchipapa for 8 people.
AREPAS
Homemade cheesy fried corn patties. Comes with a side of Tartara and Pink sauce.
BEVERAGES
- Saratoga STILL$3.00
- Saratoga SPARKLING$3.00
- Colombiana$3.00
- Kola Postobon$3.00
- Naranja Postobon$3.00
- Manzana Postobon$3.00
- Uva Postobon$3.00
- Pony Malta$3.00
- Sprite (Glass Bottle)$3.00
- Coke (Glass Bottle)$3.00
- Snapple KIWI$3.00
- Snapple PEACH$3.00
- Jugo HIT Mora$2.50
- Jugo HIT Nara-Pina$2.50
- Jugo HIT Lulo$2.50
- Jugo HIT Mango$2.50
