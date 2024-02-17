Sallies & Sammies Cafe 1010 Eichelberger St
Breakfast
- Yogurt Parfait$6.25
Plain or Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Granola, Bananas, Cinnamon Sugar, Dried Cranberries
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$5.50
Pineapple, Honey Dew, Cantaloupe, Banana, Strawberries, Oranges
- Shaved Pastrami Pita$9.00
2 Eggs with House Made Pastrami, Gruyere Cheese, Bacon with Sallies & Sammies Sauce on a Grilled Pita
- Assorted Breakfast Pastry$2.50+
- Oatmeal$5.00
Warm Oatmeal with Brown Sugar and Sweet Cream
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Sammie$7.50
Texas Toast or English Muffin, Pit Ham, Egg and Choice of Cheddar, American or Gouda
- Smoked Salmon Breakfast Bagel$9.50
Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese, Capers, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Chopped Egg, Sliced Tomato
Beverages
Lunch
- The Big BBQ Pulled Pork Sammie$10.00
Sweet with Heat, Braised Spicy Pork Shoulder, Sweet Banana BBQ Slaw, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Rustic Roll
- Have Mercy Ciabatta Muffuletta$10.00
Capicola, Prosciutto, Ham, Salam, Melted Provolone, Olive Relish
- Cuban Sammie$10.00
Traditional Cuban with Pit Ham, Pork & Swiss, Mustard & Pickles on Ciabatta
- Roast Turkey BLT Sammie$8.75
Sage Mayo, Provolone, Brioche Roll
- Chicken or Tuna Sallie Sammie$8.00
Chicken Sallie Sammie or Tuna Sallie Sammie, Choice of Bread or Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato or One of Each on Twin Sliders
- Short Rib Monte Cristo Sammie$10.25
French Toast Sammie with Short Rib & Roast Beef, Fig Jam & Brie Cheese, Dusted with Sugar
- Ol' Fashion Hammie Sammie$7.50
Traditional Hammie Sammie with Choice of Cheese & Bread
- Steak & Fried Mushroom Sallie$12.00
Combo of Greens and Garden Vegetables with SAGA Blue Cheese, Marinated & Grilled Flat Iron of Beef and Batter Fried Portabella Mushrooms
- Shrimp Sallie Roll$10.00
Sallies & Sammies Shrimp Sallie on a Seared Brioche Roll
- Caleigh Cobb Sallie$10.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Chic Peas, Cheddar Shred, Tomato, Egg, 1000 Island Dressing, Honey Drizzle, Zest
- Gorgonzola Sallie with Roasted Pear$9.50
Spinach, Romaine, Radicchio with Toasted Almonds & Orange Poppy Seed Dressing
- Anti Pasti Sallie$11.00
Savory Salumi and Marinated Vegetables Tossed with Olive Oil & Mixed Greens, Pecorino Romano
- Three Star Sallie$12.00
Three House Made Signature Sallies - Chicken, Tuna & Shrimp on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumber & Carrot
- Classic Chicken Caesar Sallie$11.00
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Croutons, Caesar Dressing