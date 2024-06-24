Sally Bell's Kitchen
FOOD
Original Box Lunch Menu
- Chicken Salad Box Lunch$11.99
- Smithfield Ham Box Lunch$11.99
- Roast Beef & Swiss Box Lunch$11.99
- Tuna Salad Box Lunch (Wheat)$11.99
- Turkey & Provolone Box Lunch (Wheat)$11.99
- Light Turkey & ProvoloneBox Lunch (Wheat)$11.99
- Pimento Cheese Box Lunch (White)$11.99
- Egg Salad Box Lunch (White)$11.99
- Corned Beef Spread Box Lunch (White)$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cream Cheese & Nut Box Lunch (White)$11.99
- Cream Cheese & Olive Box Lunch (White)$11.99
- Chicken Salad Scoop Box Lunch$11.99
- Tuna Salad Scoop Box Lunch$11.99
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad (Roll)$5.99
- Smithfield Ham (Roll)$5.99
- Roast Beef & Swiss (Roll)$5.99
- Tuna Salad (Wheat)$5.99
- Turkey & Provolone (Wheat)$5.99
- Light Turkey & Cheese (Wheat)$5.99
- Pimento Cheese (White)$5.49
- Egg Salad (White)$5.49
- Corned Beef Spread (White)$5.99
- Cream Cheese & Nut (White)$5.49
- Cream Cheese & Olive (White)$5.49
- Cheeses: Provolone and SwissOUT OF STOCK
- Scoop of Tuna Salad$5.49
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.49
- Scoop of Egg Salad$5.49
- Scoop of Pimento$5.49
- Mini Sandwich$2.99OUT OF STOCK
- Extra Ham$1.99
Soup & Salads
Cold Plate
Bag Lunch
- Bag Lunch Chicken Salad$10.99
- Bag Lunch Smithfield Ham$10.99
- Bag Lunch Roast Beef & Cheese$10.99
- Bag Lunch Tuna Salad$10.99
- Bag Lunch Turkey & Cheese$10.99
- Bag Lunch "Lite" Turkey & Cheese$10.99
- Bag Lunch Pimento Cheese$10.99
- Bag Lunch Egg Salad$10.99
- Bag Lunch Corned Beef Spread$10.99
- Bag Lunch Cream Cheese & Nut$10.99
- Bag Lunch Cream Cheese & Olive$10.99
Sides
Baked Goods
By the Pound
Cupcakes
Pies & Tarts
By the Pound (Online Ordering)
- Potato Salad 1 Lbs.$5.99
- Potato Salad 5 Lbs.$29.95
- Potato Salad 3 Lbs.$17.99
- Potato Salad 10 Lbs.$59.99
- Macaroni Salad 1 Lbs.$5.59OUT OF STOCK
- Macaroni Salad 3 Lbs.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Macaroni Salad 5 Lbs.$29.95OUT OF STOCK
- Macaroni Salad 10 Lbs.$55.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Salad 1 Lbs.$12.99
- Chicken Salad 3 Lbs.$38.97
- Chicken Salad 5 Lbs.$64.99
Sally Bell's Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(804) 644-2838
Closed • Opens Monday at 9:45AM