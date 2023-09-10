Popular Items

Buffalo

$12.49

chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

fried or grilled. Served in buffalo sauce.

FOOD

Munchies

13 Wings

$18.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

30 Wings

$39.99

can be split in half for sauces

4 Wing Teaser

$8.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

50 Wings

$62.99

can be split in half for sauces

6 Wings

$9.99

served with ranch or blue cheese

Basket Fries

$4.99

Basket Sweet Potato

$5.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Basket Waffle FF

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Spicy and served with tortilla chips and celery

Celery and Dressing

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$11.49

plain or buffalo, add fries $1

Coconut Shrimp

$12.49

jumbo shrimp served with our citrus mustard sauce.

Filet Bites

$15.99

grilled filet tips served with horsey sauce and chimichurri sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.99

5 spears hand breaded and served with lemon dill ranch sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

cheese filled jalapeños served with salsa and sour cream.

Mini Tacos

$9.99

seasoned chicken, fried and served with salsa, sour cream, and cheese sauce.

Nachos

$10.99

Cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, guacamole, salsa, sour cream. Add Chix or Beef $2

Philly Steak FF

$9.99

Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.

Potato Skins

$8.99

Bacon, melted cheddar and served with sour cream

Provolone Sticks

$8.99

served with marinara.

Quesadilla

$12.99

shredded cheddar, carmelized onions, tomato and grilled check or taco beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.

Smothered Nard Fries

$7.49

Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.

Soft Pretzels

$7.99

two baked served with honey mustard.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

served with pita chips

Zucchini

$10.49

topped with Parmesan and served with marinara

Salads

Chicken Salad

$13.49

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.49

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

fried or grilled. Waffle fries and cheese on top

Filet Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Waffle fries and cheese on top

Apple Walnut

$11.99

spring mix, sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, and feta. Add Chix $2

Salmon Salad

$15.99

spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.

Side Salad

$6.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar

$13.49

Blue Cheese

$13.49

crumbled blue cheese and bacon

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.99

Hot pepper BBQ Bacon

$13.49

BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, onion straws banana peppers and hot pepper cheese

Impossible

$14.49

plant based protein char grilled and topped with lettuce tomato and onion.

Mini Burgers

$13.49

topped with american cheese and served on potato buns.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.49

Smoked Gouda

$13.49

Smoked gouda, crisp bacon, and caramelized onions

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$13.00

pick your toppings

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Chicken Parmasan

$12.99

fried or grilled. Topped with banana peppers, pepperoni, marinara and provolone.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

topped with provolone

Giant Fish

$14.99

10oz fresh Atlantic cod, hand breaded and fried.

Grilled Cheese

$8.49

cheddar, American, and provolone. Add tomato $.50 add bacon $1

Italian Hoagie

$11.99

pepperoni, capicola, salami and provolone.

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

provolone, cheese, grilled onion and green pepper.

Reuben

$12.99

corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.

Turkey Club

$12.49

turkey, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce and tomato on Italian bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.99

turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.

Wraps

Turkey BLT

$12.49

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard

Veggie

$8.99

spring mix, green peppers, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, and balsamic glaze.

Sides/Soup/Kids

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Sweet FF

$4.99

Side Tots

$4.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Leona's Ice Cream

$7.00

Locally made Ice cream cookie Sandwiches

Glen’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

$4.50Out of stock

Locally made Ice cream cookie Sandwiches

Sauces

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

Wing Sauce (Extra)

$1.00

Salad Dressing (Extra)

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Jalapeno

$0.25

Horsey Sauce

$0.99

Napkins and Plasticware

Napkins

Add what you need to your cart

Plasticware

Add what you need to your cart

Plates

Add what you need to your cart