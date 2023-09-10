Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
FOOD
Munchies
13 Wings
served with ranch or blue cheese
30 Wings
can be split in half for sauces
4 Wing Teaser
served with ranch or blue cheese
50 Wings
can be split in half for sauces
6 Wings
served with ranch or blue cheese
Basket Fries
Basket Sweet Potato
Basket Tater Tots
Basket Waffle FF
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Spicy and served with tortilla chips and celery
Celery and Dressing
Chicken Strips
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
Coconut Shrimp
jumbo shrimp served with our citrus mustard sauce.
Filet Bites
grilled filet tips served with horsey sauce and chimichurri sauce.
Fried Pickles
5 spears hand breaded and served with lemon dill ranch sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
cheese filled jalapeños served with salsa and sour cream.
Mini Tacos
seasoned chicken, fried and served with salsa, sour cream, and cheese sauce.
Nachos
Cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, guacamole, salsa, sour cream. Add Chix or Beef $2
Philly Steak FF
Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.
Potato Skins
Bacon, melted cheddar and served with sour cream
Provolone Sticks
served with marinara.
Quesadilla
shredded cheddar, carmelized onions, tomato and grilled check or taco beef. Served with sides of salsa and sour cream.
Smothered Nard Fries
Shredded cheddar and bacon, served with ranch.
Soft Pretzels
two baked served with honey mustard.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
served with pita chips
Zucchini
topped with Parmesan and served with marinara
Salads
Chicken Salad
Waffle fries and cheese on top
Cajun Chicken Salad
Waffle fries and cheese on top
Buffalo Chicken Salad
fried or grilled. Waffle fries and cheese on top
Filet Salad
Waffle fries and cheese on top
Apple Walnut
spring mix, sliced apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, and feta. Add Chix $2
Salmon Salad
spring mix, grilled salmon, fresh mango salsa, cucumber, tomato, pepper, and king pearl cheese.
Side Salad
Burgers
Bacon Cheddar
Blue Cheese
crumbled blue cheese and bacon
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Hot pepper BBQ Bacon
BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, onion straws banana peppers and hot pepper cheese
Impossible
plant based protein char grilled and topped with lettuce tomato and onion.
Mini Burgers
topped with american cheese and served on potato buns.
Mushroom Swiss
Smoked Gouda
Smoked gouda, crisp bacon, and caramelized onions
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
topped with provolone
Buffalo Chicken
fried or grilled. Served in buffalo sauce.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
topped with provolone
Chicken Parmasan
fried or grilled. Topped with banana peppers, pepperoni, marinara and provolone.
Chicken Sandwich
topped with provolone
Giant Fish
10oz fresh Atlantic cod, hand breaded and fried.
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, American, and provolone. Add tomato $.50 add bacon $1
Italian Hoagie
pepperoni, capicola, salami and provolone.
Philly Cheese Steak
provolone, cheese, grilled onion and green pepper.
Reuben
corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.
Turkey Club
turkey, bacon, American, Swiss, lettuce and tomato on Italian bread.
Turkey Reuben
turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island on rye.