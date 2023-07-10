Sal's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Main Menu

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.25+

Cheese comes standard, then choose your toppings.

Garlic

$12.75+

Garlic based pizza with mozzarella.

Margherita

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Wing Pizza

$15.50+

Breaded chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella.

Supreme

$15.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.

12" Weekly Special Pizza

$14.00

Call or visit our Facebook page to see the current special.

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$15.50+

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and mozzarella.

Greek

$15.50+

Onions, tomato, spinach, feta and mozzarella.

The Naz

$15.50+

Garlic based pizza with mozzarella and dollops of pizza sauce.

Mediterranean

$15.50+

Garlic base, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.

Veggie Deluxe

$15.50+

Garlic base, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, pomodoro sauce and mozzarella.

Meatzza

$15.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs and mozzarella.

B-MAK

$15.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatballs and mozzarella.

MVP

$33.49

Sicilian thick crust with a base of mozzarella, basil pesto, vodka and marinara sauce.

Nonna's

$33.49

Calzones/Rolls

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Mozzarella and ricotta are standard and then you can add your choice of toppings.

Chicken Wing Calzone

$14.00

Breaded chicken, wing sauce, mozzarella and ricotta.

Create Your Own Roll

$14.00

Choose your toppings:

Stromboli

$14.00

Pepperoni/Ham/Green Peppers/Mozzarella

Italian Trio

$14.00

Ham, meatballs, sausage, onions and mozzarella rolled in dough and served with pizza sauce.

Sausage Roll

$14.00

Sausage and mozzarella rolled in dough and served with pizza sauce.

Appetizers

(1) Garlic Knot

$0.75

(10) Garlic Knots

$7.00

(4) Garlic Knots

$2.75
Arancini

Arancini

$13.00

Lightly breaded balls of risotto served with marinara

Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

served with fresh fried tortilla chips.

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Battered cauliflower tossed in wing sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Golden fried homestyle breaded tenderloins.

French Fries

$3.99
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Served with marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

Sreved with marinara sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, jalapenos

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce

Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce, chicken or steak, olives, pico, olives, jalapenos and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.00

Thick cut, battered and fried.

Rockin' Shrimp

$13.00

Battered shrimp tossed with a spicy chili sauce

Seafood Greens

$19.00

Greens sauteed with scallops and shrimp

Stuffed Meatballs

$13.00

Filled with cheese, baked with marinara and mozzarella

Utica Greens

Utica Greens

$14.00

Prosciutto, escarole and cherry peppers, sauteed and finished with bread crumbs

Fried Sprouts

$13.00

Fried brussels sprouts tossed with honey mustard and bacon crumbles.

4-Pack Sliders

$6.99

(1) Slider

$2.99

Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$8.00
12 Chicken Wings

12 Chicken Wings

$15.50

24 Chicken Wings

$30.50

36 Chicken Wings

$45.75

50 Chicken Wings

$61.00

6 Boneless Wings

$6.75

12 Boneless Wings

$12.00

24 Boneless Wings

$23.00

36 Boneless Wings

$32.00

50 Boneless Wings

$46.00

Pasta

Pasta

$15.00

Choose your pasta and sauce

Baked Ravioli

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$18.00
Chicken Riggies

Chicken Riggies

$21.00

Chicken breast, sweet and hot peppers, onions and rigatoni in a blush sauce.

Lasagna

$21.00

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$21.00

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

$21.00

Lobster Ravioli

$24.00

Simmered in vodka sauce.

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$22.00

Rigatoni tossed in a rich meat sauce.

Sal's House Mac & Cheese

Sal's House Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Cavatappi pasta and chicken finished in a rich cheese sauce with a touch of our House Wing Sauce and blue cheese.

Sal's Tortellini

Sal's Tortellini

$22.00

Cheese tortellini tossed with Italian sausage and sweet peas, finished in a plum tomato sauce.

Shrimp Riggies

$23.00

Gulf Shrimp, sweet and hot peppers, onions and rigatoni in a blush sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, butter, lemon and white wine then tossed with linguine.

Spaghetti w/Prosciutto & Peas

$24.00

Spaghetti and sweet peas tossed with sauteed prosciutto in vodka sauce.

State Fair Penne

$19.00

sausage, peppers and onions in a garlic sauce

Stuffed Shells

$18.00

Ricotta stuffed shell pasta baked with marinara and mozzarella.

Tortellini alla Vodka

$20.00

Tortellini simmered in vodka sauce

Chicken Monterey

$20.00

Chicken breast, jalapeños and pasta in a cheddar sauce with ranch drizzle.

Entrees

16oz Grilled Delmonico

$29.00

14oz USDA Choice steak served with two sides.

Baked Haddock

$21.00

10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet baked with a lemon & parmesan cracker crust.

Beef Marsala

$26.00

Beef medallions sauteed with mushrooms, finished with a Marsala wine and a touch of plum tomato, served with mashed potato.

Broiled Haddock

$21.00

10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet broiled with Old Bay seasoning and butter.

Chicken Sorrentino

$24.00

Egg dipped chicken breast topped with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella, finished with marinara and a touch of white wine.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Italian breaded chicken baked with marinara, mozzarella and romano cheeses. Served with Rigatoni.

Chicken Francais

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Egg battered eggplant baked with marinara, mozzarella and Romano cheeses. Served with spaghetti.

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.00

Eggplant rolled with ricotta, baked with marainara and mozzarella.

Fried Haddock

$21.00

Hand breaded 10/12oz North Atlantic Haddock fillet golden fried and served with tarter sauce and chips or fries.

Haddock Francais

$21.00

Egg dipped Haddock fillet finished with lemon, white wine and butter, served with green beans.

Haddock Parmigiana

$21.00

Fried haddock baked with marinara and mozzarella.

Mediterranean Chicken

$24.00

Chicken breast sauteed with artichokes and capers, finished with white wine and plum tomatoes, served over pasta.

Mediterranean Salmon

$25.00

Salmon fillet sauteed with artichokes and capers, finished with white wine and plum tomatoes, served over pasta.

Prime Rib (Available Friday and Saturday after 4PM)

$29.00Out of stock

Served with two sides

Scallops Arrabiatta

$27.00

Seared sea scallops, finished with a spicy plum tomato sauce over pasta.

Large Sandwiches/Burgers

8oz Angus Burger

$12.00

House Burger

$12.00

BBQ Burger

$12.00

Cajun Burger

$12.00

Steakhouse Burger

$12.00

Firehouse Burger

$12.00

Large Steak Sub

$12.00

Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella on an Italian sub roll.

Large Steak & Greens Sub

$14.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.00

Large Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

Large Sausage Parm Sub

$12.00

Large Sausage, Pepper, Onion Sub

$12.00

Large Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.00

Large Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Large Cold Sub

$12.00

Choose your meat and toppings.

Haddock Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded haddock fillet on a toasted roll served tarter sauce.

Small Sandwiches

Small Sausage Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Small Sausage, Peppers, Onion Sub

$8.00

Small Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Small Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.00

Small Steak Sub

$8.00

Shaved steak, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella.

Small Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.00

Small Cold Sub

$8.00

Soup/Salad

Pasta Fagioli

$5.00

Bacon, prosciutto, white bean and tomato soup with pasta

Zuppa Del Giorno

$6.00

Soup of the day.

Small Antipasto

$8.00

Tomato, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, giardiniera, cucumbers, ham, salami and provolone.

Large Antipasto

$14.00

Tomato, olives, onions, roasted red peppers, giardiniera, cucumbers, ham, salami and provolone.

Small House

$6.00

Tomato, olives, onions, cucumber and croutons.

Large House

$11.00

Tomato, olives, onions, cucumber and croutons.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Tomato, olives, onions, romaine, croutons and grated cheese.

Large Caesar

$11.00

Tomato, olives, onions, romaine, croutons and grated cheese.

Steak Salad

$20.00

Grilled steak, tomato, olives, onions, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, balsamic glaze

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Seared salmon, tomato, olives, onions, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers and balsamic glaze.

Large Buff Chicken Salad

$14.00

Breaded chicken, tomato, onions, crumbled blue cheese and creamy blue cheese.

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, balsamic glaze and olive oil.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Sauces/Dressings

Mild Sauce

$0.75

Medium Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Jar of House Sauce

$4.99Out of stock

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Creamy Blue

$0.75

Crumbly Blue

$0.75

Feta

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Rockin' Shrimp Sauce

$0.75

Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

General Tso's

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Vodka Sauce

$0.75

Alfredo Sauce

$0.75

Sides

(2) Meatballs

$5.00

(2) Sausages

$5.00

(1) MB (1) Sausage

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.75

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Baked Ziti

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Kids Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.99

w/marinara and a meatball

Kid Spag w/Butter

$5.99

Kid Drink

$1.75

Dessert

(3) Nutella Knots

$4.99

Cannoli

$4.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cinnamon Bites

$3.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Fried Dough

$3.99

Nutella Calzone

$9.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.50

PB Bistro Pie

$3.50

Tiramisu

$6.50Out of stock

Whoopie Pie

$4.00

PB Cup Cheesecake

$7.00

Open Food

Pizza Kit

$12.99

Dough Ball

$3.00

Beverages

Single Bottles

Chocolate Milk BTL

$2.50

Pepsi BTL

$2.50

Diet Pepsi BTL

$2.50

Mountain Dew BTL

$2.50

Starry BTL

$2.50

Mug Root Beer BTL

$2.50

Orange Crush BTL

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi BTL

$2.50

Schweppes Ginger Ale BTL

$2.50

Saranac Root Beer BTL

$2.50

Water BTL

$2.15

Gatorade BTL

$2.50

20oz Iced Tea BTL

$2.50

Celcius Energy

$2.99

Starbucks Coffee

$3.50

20oz Lemonade

$2.50

2 Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Starry 2 Liter

$3.99

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.99

Orange Crush 2 Liter

$3.99

Cherry Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.99

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.15

Hot Tea

$2.15

Unsweetened Tea

$2.15

Lunch Items

Wraps/Panini

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken, ham, Swiss, lettuce and honey mustard in a white flour wrap.

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Steak Panini

$14.00

Sliced steak, roasted red peppers, onions, provolone and balsamic glaze on a ciabatta loaf.

Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta loaf.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Green beans, mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone on a ciabatta loaf.

Italian Panini

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Pasta

Lunch Riggie

$15.00

Lunch Pasta

$12.00

Lunch Lasagna

$14.00

Lunch Sal's Mac

$14.00

Lunch Baked Ziti

$14.00

Monday Riggies

2 Riggies Special

Chicken Riggies Deal

$21.99