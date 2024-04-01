Salsa Brava - Norwalk 212 Westport Avenue
Appetizers
- Nachos Bravos$10.95
Tortilla chips, black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, and guacamole
- Elote Callejero$7.95
Street corn on the cob with mayo, cheese, and tajin
- Guacamole$11.95
Fresh slapped guacamole with chips. Regular or spicy
- Sweet Plantains$9.95
Sliced sweet plantain topped with queso fresco and Mexican cream
- 6 Pieces Wings$8.95
- 12 Pieces Wings$16.95
Green Salads
- Caesar Salad$10.95
Crispy romaine, Mexican cheese, and croutons with chipotle dressing
- Mexican Bowl Salad$10.95
Mexican bowl with crispy romaine, white and red cabbage, crispy tortilla, corn, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese with our house dressing
- Avocado Salad$10.95
Crispy romaine, avocado, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, cheese, and balsamic dressing
Entrées
- Tacos$13.95
All tacos are served on soft corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro
- Mexican Rice Bowl
White rice, black beans, corn, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Burritos
Flour tortilla filled with rice, bean, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and choice of meats: chicken, steak, carnitas, pastor, veggies
- Quesadilla
Crispy flour tortilla with melted Monterrey jack cheese, served with bandera sauce choice of meats: chicken, steak, carnitas. Pastor, veggies
- Chimichangas
Deep-fried flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, and cheese. Served with salsa brava red or green and bandera sauce on the side. Choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas, pastor, and veggies
- Enchiladas
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans. Covered in red, green, or creamy chipotle sauce. Served with a green salad on the side choice of meat: chicken, steak, carnitas,pastor,veggies
- Build Your Own
Burrito bowl. Be the chef and create your own plate
- Salmon$15.00Out of stock
- Veggie Plate$14.00Out of stock
- Taco Combination