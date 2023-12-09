Salsa Grille - Auburn 402 SMALTZ WAY
ONLINE ORDERING
ENTREES
- BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- BOWL$7.95
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- 2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- NACHOS$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat. - Hot
FAMILY MEALS
SIDES & EXTRAS
- Amarillo Rice$1.75+
Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Charred Poblano Sweet Corn Rice$1.75+
White rice cooked with charred poblano peppers and sweet corn.
- Borracho Black Beans$2.50+
Black beans cooked with roasted peppers and Mexican oregano. - Hot - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Jalapeño/Garlic Pinto Beans$2.50+
Pinto beans cooked with jalapeños/fresh garlic/cumin/ancho chiles. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Guacamole$2.19+
Fresh avocado/lime/cilantro and tomatoes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Roasted Poblano Queso$2.19+
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Gluten Free
- 4 oz Tomatillo Ranch Dressing (Green)$1.50
- 4 oz Chipotle Caesar Dressing (Orange)$1.50
- Whole Lime (6 Slices)$0.99
CHIPS & SALSA (Party sizes available)
- Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.99
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
- El Milagro Gluten Free$4.99
- George's Mild Salsa$2.49+
Spice Level: 1/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- George's Hot Salsa$2.49+
Spice Level: 3/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Pico de Gallo (GF/Vegan)$2.49+
Spice Level: 1/5; Fresh tomatoes, sweet onion, lime, jalapeños, and cilantro - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Avocado Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Tomatillo Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Jalapeño Verde Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 4/5 - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Grilled Pineapple/Chipotle$2.99+
Spice Level: 1/5; Charred fresh pineapple, smoky chipotle chiles, limes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Roasted Habanero & Tomato$2.99+
Spice Level: 5/5; Roasted tomatoes, fiery habanero peppers, fresh garlic, sweet onions. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Serrano Garlic Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 3/5; Charred serrano peppers, garlic, and tomatoes. - Gluten Free
- Ranchera Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 3/5; Chipotle, tomato, sweet onions, and garlic - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Pickled Jalapeños$2.99+
Spice Level: 3/5; Fresh tomatoes, sweet onion, lime, jalapenos, and cilantro - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
DRINKS
SIDES OF TORTILLAS
Delivery Menu - 3PD
ENTREES
- BURRITO$9.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- BOWL$9.50
Low carb option! Choice of rice, beans, and meat along with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- TACOS 3$9.50
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- 2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE$9.50
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- NACHOS$9.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- QUESADILLA$9.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice. - Hot
- FIESTA TACO SALAD$9.50
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat. - Hot
SIDES & EXTRAS
- Borracho Black Beans 8 oz$3.29
8oz | Black beans cooked with roasted peppers and Mexican oregano. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Jalapeño/Garlic Pinto Beans 8 oz$3.29
8oz | Pinto beans cooked with jalapeños/fresh garlic/cumin/ancho chiles. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Charred Poblano Sweet Corn Rice 8 0z$2.19
8oz | White rice cooked with charred poblano peppers and sweet corn.
- 8 oz Amarillo Rice$2.19
8oz | Yellow rice cooked with sweet onions/tomatoes/traditional spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Guacamole$2.19+
Fresh avocado/lime/cilantro and tomatoes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Roasted Poblano Queso$2.39+
Creamy jack cheese with roasted poblano peppers/spices. - Hot - Vegetarian - Gluten Free
FAMILY MEAL
SALSA OR CHIPS (Larger sizes available)
- Salsa Grille Large Bag of Chips$3.99
16 ounce bag of our Salsa Grille Chips. Fried fresh daily.
- El Milagro Gluten Free$4.99
- George's Mild Salsa$2.49+
Spice Level: 1/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- George's Hot Salsa$2.49+
Spice Level: 3/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Pico de Gallo (GF/Vegan)$2.49+
Spice Level: 1/5; Fresh tomatoes, sweet onion, lime, jalapeños, and cilantro - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Avocado Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Tomatillo Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 2/5 - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Jalapeño Verde Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 4/5 - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Grilled Pineapple/Chipotle$2.99+
Spice Level: 1/5; Charred fresh pineapple, smoky chipotle chiles, limes. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Roasted Habanero & Tomato$2.99+
Spice Level: 5/5; Roasted tomatoes, fiery habanero peppers, fresh garlic, sweet onions. - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free
- Serrano Garlic Salsa$2.99+
Spice Level: 3/5; Charred serrano peppers, garlic, and tomatoes. - Gluten Free
- Pickled Jalapeños$2.99+
Spice Level: 3/5; Fresh tomatoes, sweet onion, lime, jalapenos, and cilantro - Vegetarian - Vegan - Gluten Free