Salt and Honey 610 S Market St
Food Menu
Smoothies + Bowls
Oats + Grits
- Cheesy Bacon Grits$7.00
- Salt + Honey Oatmeal$6.00
Salted oats, brown sugar, local honey drizzle, topped with crushed almonds. Additional upcharge for add ins $.75 each- banana, blueberry, granola, craisins, walnuts, chia seeds
- Overnight Oats$7.00
Organic oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup, chia seeds, vanilla, honey, and sea salt; topped with seasonal fresh fruit
Breakfast
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$6.00
Plain, Everything, Blueberry, Cinnamon Rasin, and Gluten Free +$2
- Biscuit Sandwhich$7.00
- Avotoast$10.00
Sourdough, avocado mash, cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper, lemon juice, balsamic drizzle Add Ons $2- bacon, hardboiled egg, mozzarella cheese Gluten Free $2
- Avotoast GF$10.00
Sourdough, avocado mash, cherry tomatoes, salt and pepper, lemon juice, balsamic drizzle Add Ons $2- bacon, hardboiled egg, mozzarella cheese
Salads
- BLT Salad$11.00
Romain lettuce, crispy bacon, diced tomato, banana peppers, sunflower seeds, pesto ranch dressing
- Salt + Honey Spinach Salad$11.00
Spinach, crispy bacon, feta cheese, walnuts, craisins, sliced red onions, and honey vinegarette dressing
- The Chop Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, sunflower seeds, and croutons, chopped and dressed with pesto ranch
- Santorini Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onions, croutons, sweet Italian dressing
Sandwhiches
- MOCO Club$13.00
Turkey, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, on Italian bread
- The Ozzy$13.00
Smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, and yellow mustard, on toasted sourdough bread
- Da Vinci$15.00
Mortadella cheese, crispy bacon, salami, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, sliced red onions, and balsamic honey vinaigrette
- That Chick$13.00
Chopped chicken, mayo, celery, craisins, and walnuts, on sourdough bread (Gluten-free bread +2)
Pick Two
Extras
Curated Charcuterie Boards
- Salt Board$24.00
Salami Rose, Prosciutto, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda, Green Olives, Pickles, Bell Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Artisan Crackers, and Roasted Garlic Hummus
- Honey Board$20.00
Seasonal Fruit, Cream Cheese Fruit Dip, Graham Crackers, Dark Chocolate Pieces, Local Honey, Chocolate Pretzels, Candied Bacon, and Mixed Nuts
- Salt + Honey Board$36.00
Salami Rose, Prosciutto, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda, Green Olives, Pickles, Bell Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Artisan Crackers, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Seasonal Fruit, Cream Cheese Fruit Dip, Graham Crackers, Dark Chocolate Pieces, Local Honey, Chocolate Pretzels, Candied Bacon, and Mixed Nuts (Feeds 6-8)
- Queen Bee Board$60.00
Salami Rose, Prosciutto, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda, Green Olives, Pickles, Bell Peppers, Roasted Almonds, Artisan Crackers, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Seasonal Fruit, Cream Cheese Fruit Dip, Graham Crackers, Dark Chocolate Pieces, Local Honey, Chocolate Pretzels, Candied Bacon, and Mixed Nuts (Feeds 12-15)