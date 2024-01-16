Salt and Pepper Bentwater
Featured Items
- Omelets Your Way
Three large eggs with choice of 3 ingredients your way: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar or feta cheese. With your choice of Biscuit or Pancake.$12.99
- Samuel's Grit Breakfast Bowl
Two eggs cooked your way served with cheddar cheese, bacon, or sausage all combined in one big bowl to create this satisfying meal$8.99
- Strawberry Belgian Waffles COMBO$8.99
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$9.99
- Chicken Waffle Bites$9.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer$9.99
- Fried Pickles
Hand-battered dill pickle spears golden fried and served with cajun ranch sauce$9.99
- Fried Ravioli
Cheese ravioli fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce$9.99
- Fried Ribs$12.99
- Southwestern Egg Rolls
Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown. Served with cajun ranch sauce$9.99
- Donut Bites$9.99
- Strudel Bites$9.99
- Pimiento Cheese Biscuits
Biscuits topped with Pimiento Cheese and Apple Bacon Jam$9.99
Beverages
Breakfast All Day
- Carb Smart
2 eggs cooked your way and choice of meat$7.99
- Ribeye Steak N' Eggs
Three large eggs cooked your way with a 21 day aged black angus ribeye steak, parmesan potatoes and biscuit$24.99
- The Traditional
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit$8.99
- The Traditional with Meat
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with meat choice, Pecan Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Country Sausage.$12.99
- Country Fried Steak Traditional
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with Country Fried Steak and Sausage Gravy.$12.99
- Oatmeal & Fruit$8.99
Entree Specials
- Chicken and Waffles
Hand breaded chicken breast served on top of our Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar$13.99
- Fried Chicken Livers
Our hand breaded country fried chicken livers served with 2 sides of your choice. If livers are your thing, this is a must have$11.99
- Grilled Cheese and a Cup of Soup
A delicious classic American cheese sandwich melted between 2 pieces of texas toast served with your soup of choice$7.99
- Shelley's Cheese Steak Omelet
Shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with your choice of a biscuit or pancake$13.99
- Sirloin steak and eggs
8 oz sirloin steak served with 2 eggs cooked your way, golden hash browns and a biscuit$17.99
- Beef Tips and Mashed Potatoes$15.99
Entrées
- Bone-In Pork Chop
A grilled-to-perfection tender and juicy bone-in chop with just the right seasoning. Served with your choice of two sides.$18.99
- Chicken Tenderloins
Served your way! 4 of our tasty tenderloins marinated and grilled or hand-breaded and fried crunchy. Served with your choice of two sides$12.99
- Fried Chicken
One large hand-breaded chicken breast seasoned to perfection then deep-fried crispy. Served with your choice of two sides$12.99
- Grilled Salmon
Our fresh Chilean Atlantic Salmon fillet, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with two sides of your choice$17.99
- Hamburger Steak
Our USDA choice ground chuck topped with grilled onions, mushrooms or just served bare.$13.99
- Meatloaf Dinner
Thick sliced home-made meatloaf served with 2 sides of your choice$13.99
- The Ribeye$24.99
From The Garden
From The Griddle
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
- 3 Buttermilk Pancakes COMBO$8.99
- Banana Nut Foster Waffles$11.99
- Banana Nut Foster Waffles COMBO
Our signature waffle with pecans and fresh bananas drizzled with our homemade bourbon sauce$11.99
- Banana Nut Pancakes filled with pecans and topped with caramelized bananas$11.99
- Banana Nut Pancakes filled with pecans and topped with caramelized bananas COMBO$11.99
- Berrylicious French Toast COMBO
Captures the deliciousness of mixed berries and whipped cream$10.99
- Blueberry Pancakes$9.99
- Blueberry Pancakes COMBO$9.99
- Southern Pecan Pancakes$9.99
- Southern Pecan Pancakes COMBO$9.99
- Strawberry Belgian Waffles$8.99
- Strawberry Pancakes$9.99
- Strawberry Pancakes COMBO$9.99
- Texas French Toast$8.99
- Texas French Toast COMBO$8.99
Specials
- 2 AM Burger$13.99
- Banana Nut Foster Chicken & Wafflle$14.99
- Banana Nut Foster Waffle$11.99
- Bourbon Pecan Chicken & Waffle$14.99
- Bourbon Pecan Waffle$9.99
- Buffalo and Blue Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Southern Fried Catfish$14.99
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
- Crab and Shrimp Omelette$14.99
- Fried Catfish & Grits
Topped with our Parmesan cream sauce with a blend of Cajun Spices$16.99
- Fried Rib Dinner$18.99
- Fried Shrimp Basket$10.99
- Shrimp and Grits$13.99
- Shrimp Po Boy
Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a French baguette and topped with a creole inspired remoulade sauce$12.99
- Vanilla Berry Yogurt Crunch (Bowl)$7.99
- Vanilla Berry Yogurt Crunch (Cup)$4.99
- Potato soup cup.$5.99
- Potato soup bowl$8.99
Sandwiches
- Salt & Pepper Burger
Our fresh ground chuck burger which comes with lettuce, tomato and pickle$9.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle$12.99
- Bleu Burger$12.99
- Bacon and Swiss Burger$12.99
- Café Style Grilled Chicken$10.99
- Classic BLT$10.99
- Chicken Cheddar BLT$12.99
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
- Cheeseburger
Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle$10.99
- Pimiento Cheeseburger
Our fresh ground chuck burger topped with pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion$12.99
Savory Skillets
Signature Biscuits
Vegetables Of The Day
Family Sized Meals To Go (Feeds 4-6)
Coffee Mug
Sides
- 1 Egg$1.59
- 1 Pancake$2.99
- 1/2 Biscuit and Gravy$3.99
- 1/2 Dozen Biscuits$6.99
- 2 Pancakes$5.99
- Bacon$4.59
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Baked Sweet Potato$3.99
- Biscuit$2.29
- Catfish$6.00
- Cheese Grits$3.99
- Corn$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- English Muffin$2.29
- French Fries$3.99
- Fresh Broccoli$3.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes$4.99
- Fried Okra$3.99
- Fruit Cup$3.99
- Full Dozen Biscuits$12.99
- Green Beans$3.99
- Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast$5.99
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Jalapeno Gravy$3.99
- Lima Beans$3.99
- Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Oatmeal (Bowl)$7.99
- Oatmeal (Cup)$4.99
- Parmesan Potatoes$3.99
- Plain Grits$3.99
- potato salad$4.29OUT OF STOCK
- Ribeye$16.00
- Sausage$4.59
- Sausage Gravy$3.99
- Side Salad$4.99
- Sirloin$10.00
- Soup (Bowl)$7.99
- Soup (Cup)$4.99
- Super Greens$3.99
- Sweet Potato Tots$3.99
- Toast$2.29
- Turkey Bacon$4.59
- Shrimp (Grilled or Fried)$6.99