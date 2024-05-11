Salt and Sugar Cafe and Bakery 5615 24th Ave NW,Ste 102
Lebanese Menu
Pastries & Desserts
Breakfast/Lunch
- Beef and Potato Fatayer$7.95
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with beef, potatoes and Lebanese spices.
- Manakeesh with Zaatar (vegan/vegetarian)$7.95
Homemade flatbread with choice zaater (thyme), sesame and sumac seed, served with cucumbers and tomatoes
- Potato Fatayer (vegan/vegetarian)$6.50
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with potatoes, onions, and Lebanese spices.
- Spinach Fatayer (vegan/vegetarian)$6.50
Home-made dough stuffed and baked with spinach, tomatoes, onions, and Lebanese spices.
- Labneh Sandwich$7.25
Home-made labneh wrapped in pita bread with cucumbers, tomatoes and mixed greens.
- Chicken & Hummus Sandwich$12.50
Marinated chicken breast with our homemade hummus, tomatoes, artichoke and lettuce on pita bread.
- Hummus Pesto Sandwich (vegetarian/vegan)$8.50
Homemade hummus served on pita bread with homemade pesto sauce, spinach, cucumbers and tomatoes.
- Ful Mudamas$8.50
A traditional Middle Eastern breakfast made from cooked fava beans with spices and topped with extra virgin olive oil, tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, and onions. Served with pita bread.
- Eggs with Qawarma (confit)$9.50
3 eggs cooked with our home-made Qawarma (minced meat cooked with rendered lamb fat), with side of vegetables. Served with pita bread.
- Lebanese Meat Pie (Lahm Ajeen)$8.75
Mixture of beef, tomato, herbs, and light squeeze of lemon, on homemade flatbread. Delicious with option of yogurt drink (original or mint).
- Lebanese Cheese Pie$6.50
Our homemade flatbread, topped with mozzarella cheese and olive oil. Simple, savoury and a light meal.
- Lebanese Cheese and Zaatar Pie$6.95
Our homemade flatbread topped with half cheese and olive oil, and other half with zaatar (thyme and sesame seeds). A tasty, savoury and light meal.
Breakfast
Combos
- #1 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs, Waffle, Bacon)$11.00+
Traditional Belgian Waffle, with bacon and eggs, (cooked your style). Served with maple syrup and butter.
- #2 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs, Waffle, Fruit)$10.00+
Traditional Belgian Waffle, fresh fruits and eggs (cooked your style). Served with syrup and butter.
- #3 Breakfast Combo, (Eggs & Bacon)$9.00
3 Eggs and 3 slices of bacon with a side of toast and butter.
Legendary Scone Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich$9.50
Delicious homemade cheddar chive scone, with bacon, swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.
- Lox (salmon) and Cheese Scone Sandwich$10.50
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, salmon lox, swiss cheese, arugula, cucumber and caper-aioli sauce
- Turkey, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich$8.50
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with turkey, swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.
- Veggie, Egg, and Cheese Scone Sandwich$8.00
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with swiss cheese, egg frittata, homemade tomato jam, and spinach.
- Egg and Swiss Scone Sandwich$7.50
Homemade Cheddar chive scone, layered with swiss cheese, egg frittata and aioli.
Light Breakfast/Bagels
Waffles
Sweet Waffles
- Sweetheart Waffle$7.50+
Home-made Belgian waffle topped with sweetened cream cheese, fresh strawberries and our very own homemade mocha sauce and whipped cream
- Traditional Belgian Waffle$6.00+
Belgian waffle made with our very own home-made batter, served with maple syrup and butter.
- PB & Fruit Waffle$7.50+
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with peanut butter and fresh fruits. Served with syrup.
- Tart Waffle$7.50+
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with a sweet cream cheese, homemade mixed berry jam and whipped cream
- Strawberry Banana Waffle$7.50+
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with fresh bananas and strawberries, served with homemade strawberry syrup and whipped cream
- S'mores Waffle$7.50+
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with melted marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crackers, drizzled with chocolate mocha syrup.
- Cobbler Waffle$7.50+
Belgian waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with blueberries, streusel and whipped cream. Served with maple syrup and homemade whipped cream.
- Classic Nutella Waffle$7.50+
Belgian Waffle, made with our very own batter, topped with Nutella and powdered sugar
- Mix & Match Special$14.75
Choose between sweet/sweet, sweet/savory or savory/savory waffles!
Savory Waffles
- Hummingbird Waffle$8.00+
Home-made Belgian Waffle with spinach, topped with mixed nuts and goat cheese. Served with our very own homemade date jam!
- Lox (salmon) Waffle$10.00+
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with Swiss cheese, locally sourced Salmon Lox, fresh cucumber, arugula, and capers aioli sauce
- Washington Waffle$8.00+
Home-made Belgian Waffle with pastrami, and topped with melted cheddar cheese and fresh apples. Served with homemade apple butter jam!
- BLT Waffle$8.00+
Home-made Belgian Waffle with bacon, topped with fresh tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese, aioli, and homemade pesto sauce.
- Labneh Waffle$10.00+
Home-made Belgian Waffle topped with our homemade Labneh, blueberries and honey
Liege Waffles
- Traditional Liege Waffle$4.75
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Makes for a light and tasty snack!
- S'mores Liege Waffle$5.75
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Topped with melted marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers with a drizzle of home-made chocolate mocha syrup
- Nutella Liege Waffle$5.75
Caramelized home-made Waffle with crispy pearl sugar exterior and slightly soft interior. Topped with Nutella and powdered sugar.
Toast
- Tahini and Molasses on Toast$4.75
Tahini spread on toast, drizzled in Lebanese Carob Molasses. Sweet and savory addition to have with coffee or tea, after your meal.
- Labneh Toast$6.95
Our very own Labneh, (creamy, thick spread, that with mild tangy taste), spread on rustic bread, topped with olive oil, tomato, cucumber, and arugula.
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic vinegar and arugula on rustic toast
- Date Jam Toast$5.00
Homemade date jam topped with goat cheese on locally sourced toast
- Mixed Berry$5.00
Homemade berry jam topped with goat cheese on locally sourced toast
- Apple Butter$5.00
Homemade apple butter and blue cheese on locally sourced toast
- Cinnamon Sugar Toast$5.00
Classic toast topped with cinnamon and sugar
- Plain Toast with Butter$3.25
Slice of locally sourced toast with butter
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
- BLT Sandwich$10.25
Bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes, served with mayonnaise, on sourdough bread
- Caprese Sandwich$10.50
Melted mozzarella cheese with a basil/olive oil spread, olive tapenade and tomatoes served on a locally sourced Po-boy bread.
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.75
Seasoned Chicken breast, homemade pesto, swiss cheese, artichoke hearts, onions and spinach on Poorboy bread.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.75+
Homemade tomato jam, American, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese on buttered rustic toast.
- Reuben Sandwich$11.25
Boars head pastrami on Rye bread, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and swiss cheese.
- Turkey Sandwich$11.25
Served on sourdough with honey mustard, spinach, swiss cheese and cucumbers
Soups/Salads
Soup
Salad
- House Salad$5.50+
Fresh greens, craisins, mixed nuts serviced with balsamic vinegarette dressing.
- Greek Salad$5.50+
Fresh mixed greens, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, goat cheese serviced with a side of balsamic vinegarette dressing.
- Cobb Salad$6.50+
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, seasoned chicken breast, boiled egg topped with blue cheese and served with balsamic vinegarette dressing.
Pastries
Muffins & Scones
Cookies
Bars
- Magic Bar$4.25
Graham cracker base, coconut shaving, chocolate chips, walnuts and condensed milk.
- Raspberry Oat Bar$4.25
Raspberry jam, oats, flour and butter. Simple yet very satisfying.
- Energy Bar$4.75
Oats, mixed nuts, peanut butter, chocolate chips and honey. A great snack or a meal replacement.
- Grapeful Bars$3.50+
Cake/Dessert
Coffee
- Cappuccino$4.00+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00+
- Drip$1.00+
- Mocha$4.75+
- Cafe Latte$4.25+
- Flat White$4.00+
- Cafe Au Lait$3.25+
- Cortado$3.50
- Espresso$3.25
- Traditional Macchiato$3.50
- Cold Brew$3.75+
- Americano$3.65+
- Valencia Mocha (w/ orange)$4.75+
- Carob Molasses Latte$5.00+
Latte with our very own Lebanese Carob Molasses!
- Cardamom Latte$5.00+
- White Mocha$5.25+
- Lebanese Coffee$3.95
Strong black coffee with cardamom. Add sugar if sweetness preferred.
Tea
Hot or Iced Tea
- China Breakfast Black Tea$3.95+
- Tumeric Ginger Herbal Tea$3.95+
- Tropical Crimson Iced Tea$4.25+
- Peach Blossom Tea$3.95+
- Moroccan Mint Green Tea$3.95+
- Peach Blossom Iced tea$4.25+
- Iced Tea (unsweetened)$4.25+
- Blueberry Rooibos Herbal Tea$3.95+
- Chamomile Blossom Herbal Tea$3.95+
- Cinnamon Plum Herbal Tea$3.95+
- Jade Cloud Green Tea$3.95+
- Jasmine Green Tea$3.95+
- Orange Blossom Green Tea$3.95+
- Ginger Herbal Tea$3.95+
- English Breakfast Black Tea$3.95+
- Peppermint Herbal Tea$3.95+
- Earl Grey Black Tea$3.95+
Specialty Tea
Hot and Cold Drinks
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Sides
- Chips$1.50
- Labneh Dip$5.00
- Hummus Dip$5.00
- Baba Ghanoush$5.00
12 oz container of baba ghanoush, made in our very own SSBC kitchen, for the use in your own home!
- Fruit Cup$5.95
- Apple$2.50
- Banana$2.50
- Strawberry$2.75
- Avocado$3.00
- Mixed Berry Jam$2.00
- Strawberry Jam$2.00
- Apple Butter Jam$2.00
- Apple Molasses$1.75
- Grape Molasses$1.75
- Carob Molasses$1.75
- Maple Syrup$1.75
- Brown Sugar$1.00
- Nutella$2.00
- Butter$0.75
- Bacon$3.50
- Turkey$3.50
- Salmon Lox$4.75
- Chicken$4.50
- Add Eggs$2.00+
- Mixed Nuts$3.00
- Whipped Cream$1.00
- Marshmellow$1.25
- Turkey Bacon$4.00
Retail Items
COFFEE BEANS/BLENDS
LEBANESE DIPS (12oz to-go containers)
- Hummus$12.00
12 oz container of hummus, made with fresh ingredients in our very own SSBC kitchen, for use on your own home!
- Labneh$12.00
Labneh made in our very own SSBC kitchen, for use in your own home!
