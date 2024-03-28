Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Featured Items
- Sweet Honey on the Lox$17.00
Everything Biscuit with Chilled Maple Smoked Salmon, Creamy Boursin Cheese, Pickled Beets & Onions, Greens, and Beet Pickled Egg. Finished with Spicy Honey
- Chicken Salad BLT$18.00
Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad ( onion, celery, almonds, tarragon ) served on a toasty Cheddar Thyme Biscuit with Hickory Smoked Bacon, fresh Greens and Tomato
BAKERY
Everyday Bakery
- Cherry Preserves$1.00
- Apricot Preserves$1.00
- Whoopie Cake$10.00
( Single Slice ) Buttermilk Chocolate Cake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
- Cinnamon Sugar Blueberry Cornbread$8.00Out of stock
(Single Wedge) Blueberry Cinnamon Sugar Cornbread w/ Ohio Butter
- Sausage Cheddar Cornbread$8.00
- Blueberry Ginger Cobbler$8.00
- Brownie$3.00Out of stock
(Single) Brownie
- Salted Brownie$3.00
- Salty Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
- Pecan Sticky Buns$8.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Buns$6.00Out of stock
BRUNCH & DINNER
SMALL PLATES, SOUPS, & SALADS
- Biscuit$4.00
Single - Signature Mother Buttermilk Biscuit served warm or packaged for later with Ohio Butter, Honey, Strawberry and/or Orange Marmalade Preserves
- Sausage Cheddar Cornbread$8.00
- Almond Tarragon Chicken Salad$15.00
Roast chicken, almonds, celery, onion, tarragon, mayo Served over greens, carrots, tomato, pickled beets
- Blistered Tomato Caprese$15.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
- Salt Block Caesar$15.00
Crisp romaine, toasty parmesan biscuit crumbles, hard boiled egg, honey cream caesar dressing
- Small Salt Block Caesar$8.00
Crisp romaine, toasty parmesan biscuit crumbles, hard boiled egg, honey cream caesar dressing
- Small Blistered Tomato Caprese$8.00
Oven roasted balsamic tomatoes, garlic, and lemons poured over creamy burrata, house focaccia, greens and fresh herbs
ENTREE PLATES
- Hot Date Hand Pie$24.00Out of stock
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Creamy Boursin, Mozzarella, Spinach & Chopped Dates, baked in a flaky phyllo & finished with Balsamic Reduction Comes with one Side or a Biscuit w/ Butter
- Corny Clam Chowda$24.00
Sea clams, sweet corn, potato, red peppers, savory vegetables, creamy herb broth served over toasty Biscuit of your choice. Comes with one Side
- Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$21.00Out of stock
Houseblend Sausage Gravy with Choice of Biscuit and comes with one Side
- Biscuit Combo$10.00
OPEN-FACED SAMMIES
- Early Bright$15.00
Everything Biscuit with Hickory Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
- Farm Boy$15.00
Cheddar Thyme Biscuit with House Blend Sausage, Hard Boiled Egg, Herb Aioli, Fresh Greens and Tomato
- Sow$15.00
Everything Biscuit topped with Hickory Smoked Bacon, Warm Pimento Cheese and Bread & Butter Pickles
SIDES
- Roasted Parmesan Rosemary Potatoes$5.00
Roasted Redskin and Yukon Gold Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary and Parmesan Cheese
- Roasted Zucchini$5.00
Roasted Daily with Olive Oil & Sea Salt
- Broccoli Crunch$5.00
Broccoli, Cranberries, Cheddar Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Bacon, Creamy Sauce
- Side Of Ketchup$0.50
- Split Plate$6.00
- No Make
PLANKS
SIGNATURE PLANK
- SHIPWRECK$24.00
Ortiz White Tuna in Olive Oil, Hard-boiled Egg, Bread & Butter Pickles, Pickled Beets & Onion, Herb Aioli, Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
- 8$24.00
Matiz España Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers, Pimento, Horseradish, Butter and BBQ Potato Chips
- KNEE DEEP$21.00
Cole's Smoked Rainbow Trout in Olive Oil, Coleslaw, Pickled Beets & Onion and BBQ Potato Chips
BEVERAGES
- Hot Coffee$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Earl Grey Tea$3.00
- Blueberry Hibiscous Tea$3.00
- Fruity Paradise Tea$3.00
- Gingerbread Tea$3.00
- Ginger Peach Tea$3.00
- Southern Peach Tea$3.00
- Spiced Black Tea$3.00
- Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea$3.00
- Spicy Mint Tea$3.00
- Almond Vanilla White Tea$3.00
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Milk$2.50
- Strawberry Cucumber Mint Water$2.00
- Rosemary Citrus Water$2.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
WHOLE CAKES ( REQUIRES 24 HR. NOTICE )
WHOLE CAKES (24 Hour Notice)
- Grapefruit Zucchini Cake$75.00
3 layer Grapefruit Zucchini Cake w/ Almond Vanilla Cream Cheese Frosting ~ Serves 15/18 People ~ Requires 24hr. Notice
- Buttermilk Chocolate Cake$75.00
3 layer Buttermilk Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires a 24hr. Notice
- Almond Vanilla White Cake$75.00
3 layer Almond vanilla white cake w/ Almond cream cheese frosting ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires 24hr Notice
- Pumpkin Gingerbread Cake$75.00
3 layer Pumpkin gingerbread cake w/ cream cheese frosting ~ Serves 15/18 people ~ Requires 24hr Notice