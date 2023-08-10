Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery
BAKERY/PASTRY
BREADS
DONUTS
Donut, Assorted Dozen
One dozen of our fresh donuts.
Little Dunkers
8 bite-size donut pieces, powdered sugar, your choice of dips.
Donut, Vanilla Glazed
Yeast donut, vanilla glaze
Donut, Chocolate Glazed
Donut, Vanilla Sprinkle
Donut, Blackberry Lemon
Donut, Powdered Sugar
Donut, Peach Honey Crunch
PASTRIES
DESSERTS
FOOD
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg, BBQ sauce
Brisket Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, beef brisket, Jamaican BBQ sauce, Cotija cheese on your choice of bread.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
House-made breakfast sausage patty with heirloom tomato, fried egg and cheddar cheese.
Guacamole Breakfast Sandwich
guacamole, tomato, feta, egg
Veggie Sausage, Egg, Cheddar
house made veggie patty with egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Thick cut bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Egg & Cheddar
Fried egg with mild cheddar on your choice of bread
Burritos
Bacon Burrito
Thick-cut bacon, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Sausage Burrito
House-made sausage, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar in a flour tortilla
Spinach and Tomato Burrito
spinach and tomato, with two eggs, black beans, potatoes, salsa, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Pulled Pork Burrito
Braised pork, two eggs, black beans, potatoes, guacamole Jamaican BBQ sauce, jack cheese in a flour tortilla
Beef Brisket Burrito
Beef brisket, caramelized onions, two eggs, potatoes, black beans, salsa, cheddar, flour tortilla
Breakfast Bowls
Bacon Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, bacon, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Beef Brisket Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, beef brisket, caramelized onions, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, house-made sausage, potatoes, beans, salsa, cheese.
Pulled Pork Breakfast Bowl
Three eggs, pulled pork, potatoes, guacamole, beans, salsa, Jamaican BBQ sauce, cheese.
Spinach and Tomato Bowl
three eggs, spinach, tomato, potatoes, salsa, beans, and jack cheese
Lunch Sandwiches
Boxed Picnic Lunch
Your choice of sandwich with fresh potato chips, dressed greens and a chocolate chip cookie
Peach Pork Sandwich
Cajun-rubbed pulled pork, peaches, cabbage slaw, peach bbq sauce, olive oil sandwich roll
Beef Brisket Sandwich
coffee crusted beef brisket, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, Jamaican BBQ sauce, olive oil roll
Peach Florentine Wrap
peaches, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, feta, pickled red onion, vinaigrette, tortilla wrap
Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomato, greens, nut-free pesto mayonnaise, olive oil sandwich roll
Lemon-Dill Tuna Wrap
Lemon-dill tuna salad, cornichon pickles and field greens in a tortilla wrap
Salads
Peach Pork Salad
peaches, pulled pork, cabbage slaw, peach BBQ sauce, field greens, vinaigrette.
Beef Brisket Salad
Beef brisket, cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, Jamaican BBQ sauce, baby greens, vinaigrette.
Peach Florentine Salad
peaches, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, feta, pickled red onion, field greens, vinaigrette
Chicken Club Salad
grilled chicken breast, cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomato, nut-free pesto mayonnaise, field greens, vinaigrette.
Lemon-Dill Tuna Salad
Lemon-dill tuna salad and cornichon pickles over field greens. Served with our vinaigrette.
Plates
Avocado Toast
Sourdough, guacamole, radish, cotija cheese, chimichurri, chipotle hot sauce,
Tomato Toast
Sourdough toast, ricotta, heirloom tomato, olive oil, herbs
Flapjack Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, egg and cheddar sandwiched between candied bacon pancakes.
Vegan Hash
Roasted seasonal vegetables, half avocado, potatoes, black beans, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce.
Pork Hash
Braised pork, potatoes, over easy eggs, onions, peppers, cotija cheese, chimichurri, Jamaican BBQ sauce
Pancakes
Lemon-ricotta pancakes with real maple syrup
Sides
House-Made Potato Chips
Red Bliss Home Fries
Two Eggs
Scrambled, Fried, Sunny, Over Easy or Over Medium
Double-Thick Cut Bacon
Bagel
GF Toast
Sourdough Toast
House Salad with Vinaigrette
Organic field greens with our red wine-dijon vinaigrette
DRINKS
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
24hour cold-steeped coffee for a bolder and richer flavor and velvety finish.
Blueberry Pie Cold Brew Latte
Quart Cold Brew
Iced Coffee Traveler, serves 10
Organic, fair-trade coffee with 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice
Cold Brew Traveler, serves 10
Organic, fair-trade coffee cold-steeped for 24 hours. Includes 10 cups, cream, sugars, straws and ice.
Hot Espresso Drinks
Iced Espresso Drinks
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Iced Masala Chai Latte
Iced Black Tea
Iced Green Citrus Tea
Iced Elderberry Hibiscus
Half Tea Half Lemonade
Iced Golden Milk
Iced Tea Traveler, serves 10
Your choice of fresh steeped tea with cups, straws and ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Blue Moon Milk Tea
Matcha, Butterfly Pea Flower Powder, and Jasmine Green Tea syrup make for a bright and otherworldly drink that's also refreshing and energizing.
Iced Butterfly Matcha
Matcha Lemonade
Japanese green tea lemonade. Medium size only
Lemonade
Other Hot Drinks
Other Cold Drinks
MARKET/MERCH
Coffee
Vitos 12oz Espresso (Doma)
Espresso / Medium Roast notes: nougat, molasses, honey also does well as a drip
Bella Luna 12oz Decaf (Doma)
Decaf / Dark Roast / Organic Swiss water processed (no chemicals) notes: chocolate, toasted almond, caramel
Marcos 12oz (Doma)
Organic / Medium-Dark Roast notes: brown sugar, chocolate, cedar
Half Speed [Half Decaf] 12oz (Speedwell)
Nine Bars Espresso 12oz (Speedwell)
Colombia El Vergel #2 12oz (Speedwell)
Heritage 12oz (Speedwell)
Guatemala El Regalito 12oz (Speedwell)
El Salvador Monte Verde 12oz (Speedwell)
Quart Cold Brew
Tea
Cafe Accessories + Merch
S&L Coffee Splash Mug
Salt & Light Tote, White
Salt & Light Water Bottle
Lin's Ceramic, Executive Mug Set
Rishi: Everyday Matcha Bowl
Rishi: Matcha Whisk Stand
Rishi: Loose Leaf Tea Carafe (13.5oz)
Everyday Matcha Whisk
S&L Baby Onesie
S&L Shirt, Cream
S&L Shirt, Black
House-Made Sauces/Syrups (8oz)
BOUTIQUE
Jewelry
Layering Necklace
Handmade in Portland, OR gold fill lost wax casting
Black Teardrop Earrings
Rust Cabana Earrings
Contour Earrings
Totem Necklace
Handmade in Portland, OR featured in Vogue 14k gold fill pendant formed and forged on brass chain pendant measures approx 4.5"L x 2"W
EV+YARROW Terracotta Stud
EV+YARROW Knot Stud
Accessories
Leather Sunglasses Case - Natural
Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time
Leather Sunglasses Case - Painted Natural
Handmade in NYC Raw leather - will patina over time Silver paint strokes
Maroon Leather Fold Wallet
Made in NYC leather
Linen Scarf
handmade in Groton, Ma 100% pure Lithuanian linen
V&A Headband
Organic Cotton Headband Print from V&A Musuem
Clutch with tassels
Bags
Home
Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Blessing Bowl
Handmade Ceramic Mini Bowl
Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Half Moon Mug
Handmade ceramic mug
Bridget Dorr: Ceramic Hexagon Dish
Saarde: Baby Blanket
Saarde: Espresso Cup & Saucer Speckled Ceramic
handmade speckled ceramic espresso cup and saucer
Calyan Candle: Lemon + Sage
Calyan Candle: Aspen + Fog
Caylan Candle, Oakmoss & Amber
Calyan Candle: Grapefruit + Flora
Calyan Candle: Desert + Agave
Caylan Candle, Vetiver & Tonka
Calyan Candle: Home/Holiday Candle
Saarde: Olive Wood Salt & Pepper Mini Bowls
Saarde: Olive Wood Salad Servers
Saarde: Olive Wood Cooking Spoon
Saarde: Long Dish Brush
untreated beechwood handle and natural fiber head made in Germany
Saarde: Short Pots & Pans Scrub Brush
beechwood handle, natural fiber brush
Saarde: Carafe Bouteille Cigogne
Saarde: Champagne Flute Set of 6
Hand blown recycled Moroccan glass Dishwasher safe
Saarde: Wine Glasses Set of 6
Hand blown recycled Moroccan glass Dishwasher safe
Saarde: Daily Glass Set of 6
hand blown recycled Moroccan glass dishwasher safe size medium
Saarde: Olive Fringe Towel
100% Turkish cotton
Saarde: Sardinia Tan & White Striped Tea Towel
Goldilocks Goods: Terazzo Wax Wrap Set
Goldilocks Goods: Honeycomb Single Wax Wrap
Goldilocks Goods: Rainbow Wax Wrap Set
Silent Trees: Black Walnut Charcuterie Board
made locally from fallen trees
Cork Coasters, Set of 4
Saarde: Unboxed Soap
Saarde: Boxed Soap
Saarde: Little Ones Olive Oil Bar Soap
natural olive oil baby soap
Saarde: Baby Nail Brush
Jenessa Wait: Small Wood Holder
11" magnetic hanging banner wood with leather string for 11"x17" prints
Jenessa Wait: You Are A World Changer
11”x17” print 100lb card stock frame not included
Jenessa Wait: Large Wood Holder
30” magnetic hanging banner wood with leather string for 30”x40” posters
Jenessa Wait: Let All That You Do
8”x10” print 100lb card stock frame not included
Jenessa Wait: Refuse To Be Average
11”x17” print 100lb card stock frame not included
Jenessa Wait: Come As You Are
30”x40” 192 gsm matte paper Frame not included
Jenessa Wait: Breathe Joy
24”x36” matte poster 192 gsm thickness Frame not included
Saarde: Baby Gift Box
Saarde baby blanket, little ones olive oil bar soap, baby nail brush
Sustainable Kitchen
Saarde tan & white striped tea towel, olive wood salad servers, salt & pepper mini dishes
Taste of S&L
S&L coffee splash mug, Doma Marco's coffee beans, Speedwell Ethiopia Bombe Abore coffee beans
Sustainable Spa
Saarde chickpea black & white towel, soap, Bridget Dorr ceramic blessing bowl, Calyan desert+agave candle
Stationary
Truth Cards
God Created You to Be, Card
"If you knew who God created you to be, You’d never want to be anyone else. -Bill Johnson" recycled materials + fair trade + fights human trafficking