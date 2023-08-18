Salt & Lime 1201 Camino Del Mar Suite 101
Main Menu
Shareables
Guacamole Salt & Lime
fresh guacamole | homemade chips |
Queso fundido
melted cheese | homemade tortillas |
Sweet + Sour Popcorn Shrimp
crunchy fried shrimp | chipotle mayo | sweet chile ancho sauce | sesame | chives
Steak Chicharrón Huarache
blue corn tortilla | refried beans | avocado sauce | shredded lettuce | jalapeño | cambray onion | epazote
Bone Marrow Quesadilla
melted cheese | grilled bone marrow | onion | cilantro
Potato Taquitos
mashed potato | shredded lettuce | cotija cheese | sour cream | pickled onions
Ceviche
Heart of Palm Ceviche
chayote | heart of palm | cashew cream | citrus vinaigrette | dill | cherry tomatoes | Avocado
Ceviche a la Mexicana
mahi-mahi | leche de tigre | pickled onions | cilantro | tomato cherry | Avocado
Ceviche Yucatan
Yucatán style ceviche with shrimp + tuna + fish | onion | tomato | cilantro | Avocado | radish
Aguachile Negro
cured shrimp | black aguachile sauce | avocado | cucumber | pickled onions | shrimp oil
Tostada
Sinaloa Style Tostada
marinated fish + shrimp + tuna | Sinaloa black marinade |serrano pepper | cucumber | cilantro | avocado
Won Tostada
marinated tuna | chipotle mayo | avocado | masago | pickled onions
Nopalita Tostada
grilled cactus | grilled zucchini | queso cotija | avocado | cilantro | sikilpak
Salads
Bowl
Tacos
Mr. Asparagus Taco
marinated miso grilled asparagus | green beans | crispy quinoa | sikilpak sauce
Chicken Al Pastor
crispy melted cheese | pineapple salsa | guacamole | pickled onions | tahini sauce | jalapeno
Quesa Birria
slow cooked beef birria | crispy cheese | onion | cilantro | birria consome
Taco Mi - Rey
house made corn tortilla | crispy melted cheese | grilled shrimp | bacon | mixed cabbage | pickled onions | chipotle mayo | sweet + sour ancho sauce | jalapeno
Asada Taco
filet medallion | avocado | cilantro | onion | salsa matcha
Baja Fish
House made corn tortilla | Mahi - Mahi | mixed cabbage |pico de gallo | yogurt creamy cilantro
Mains
Café Mexico City Steak
Signature Salt & Lime dish grilled ribeye | creamy pimienta gorda sauce | Mexico City café parís style butter
Chicken Milanesa
crispy chicken | green or red salsa | mashed potato
White Mole + Mushrooms
mushroom medley | aromatic green oil | traditional white mole
Salmon Del Mar
red quinoa | mango habanero sweet sauce | tomato | pineapple salsa