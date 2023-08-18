Main Menu

Shareables

Guacamole Salt & Lime

$11.00

fresh guacamole | homemade chips |

Queso fundido

$11.00

melted cheese | homemade tortillas |

Sweet + Sour Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

crunchy fried shrimp | chipotle mayo | sweet chile ancho sauce | sesame | chives

Steak Chicharrón Huarache

$14.00

blue corn tortilla | refried beans | avocado sauce | shredded lettuce | jalapeño | cambray onion | epazote

Bone Marrow Quesadilla

$15.00

melted cheese | grilled bone marrow | onion | cilantro

Potato Taquitos

$12.00

mashed potato | shredded lettuce | cotija cheese | sour cream | pickled onions

Ceviche

Heart of Palm Ceviche

$12.00

chayote | heart of palm | cashew cream | citrus vinaigrette | dill | cherry tomatoes | Avocado

Ceviche a la Mexicana

$17.00

mahi-mahi | leche de tigre | pickled onions | cilantro | tomato cherry | Avocado

Ceviche Yucatan

$18.00

Yucatán style ceviche with shrimp + tuna + fish | onion | tomato | cilantro | Avocado | radish

Aguachile Negro

$16.00

cured shrimp | black aguachile sauce | avocado | cucumber | pickled onions | shrimp oil

Tostada

Sinaloa Style Tostada

$14.00

marinated fish + shrimp + tuna | Sinaloa black marinade |serrano pepper | cucumber | cilantro | avocado

Won Tostada

$14.00

marinated tuna | chipotle mayo | avocado | masago | pickled onions

Nopalita Tostada

$13.00

grilled cactus | grilled zucchini | queso cotija | avocado | cilantro | sikilpak

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

baby lettuce | sourdough shaving croutons | bacon | crispy onion | parmesan cheese flakes | house cesar dressing

Salt & Lime Salad

$15.00

lettuce | spinach | queso panela | toasted almonds | cherry tomato | mandarins | Avocado | crispy onions | cumin Tamari vinaigrette

Bowl

Roasted Vegetable Salad Bowl

$16.00

red quinoa | arugula | carrot | sweet potato | red pepper | yellow pepper | black olive | cherry tomato | goat cheese | sweet chipotle balsamic vinaigrette

Tacos

Mr. Asparagus Taco

$8.00

marinated miso grilled asparagus | green beans | crispy quinoa | sikilpak sauce

Chicken Al Pastor

$9.00

crispy melted cheese | pineapple salsa | guacamole | pickled onions | tahini sauce | jalapeno

Quesa Birria

$12.00

slow cooked beef birria | crispy cheese | onion | cilantro | birria consome

Taco Mi - Rey

$9.00

house made corn tortilla | crispy melted cheese | grilled shrimp | bacon | mixed cabbage | pickled onions | chipotle mayo | sweet + sour ancho sauce | jalapeno

Asada Taco

$9.00

filet medallion | avocado | cilantro | onion | salsa matcha

Baja Fish

$9.00

House made corn tortilla | Mahi - Mahi | mixed cabbage |pico de gallo | yogurt creamy cilantro

Mains

Café Mexico City Steak

$34.00

Signature Salt & Lime dish grilled ribeye | creamy pimienta gorda sauce | Mexico City café parís style butter

Chicken Milanesa

$29.00

crispy chicken | green or red salsa | mashed potato

White Mole + Mushrooms

$27.00

mushroom medley | aromatic green oil | traditional white mole

Salmon Del Mar

$31.00

red quinoa | mango habanero sweet sauce | tomato | pineapple salsa

sides

jalapeño mashed potato

$8.00

patatas bravas

$10.00

chile toreados

$5.00

esquites

$8.00

Mexican rice

$7.00

refried beans

$5.00

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

vanilla ice cream | shaved chocolate Dipping sauces: chocolate | caramel | creme anglaise

Kuty's churros

$12.00

cajeta | cinammon sugar

Torrija De Cajeta

$14.00

crunchy creamy brioche | cajeta | ice cream

Birthday Dessert

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Drink Menu

COCKTAILS

SALT + LIME SHOT

$8.00

LA MARGARITA

$16.00

CILANTRO JALAPENO MARGARITA

$16.00

LA PALOMA

$16.00

LA ROSA

$16.00

MEXICAN MARTINI

$18.00

PINA COCO LIMON

$17.00

VIVA OAXACA OLD FASHION

$16.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Carajillo

$15.00

None Alcoholic Drinks

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Dite Coke

$3.50

Squirt

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Pana Water

$4.00

Pelegrino

$10.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Beers

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Perro Del Mar (mexican Beer)

$12.50

Mexi - Hazy Pale Ale

$12.50

Dos XX

$7.00Out of stock

Insurgente IPA (La Lupalosa)

$12.50

None Alcoholic Golden Ale

$7.00Out of stock

La Lobita Mexican Lager

$11.00Out of stock

Baja Brewery Blond

$9.00

Alcohol

Gin

Hendriks

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Fords Gin

$8.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$14.00

Tequila

Corralejo silver

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Heradura Silver

$12.00

Heradura Reposado

$13.00

Califino Reposado

$14.00

CasaAmigos Silver

$14.00Out of stock

Maestro Doble Reposado

$14.00

Maestro Doble Diamante

$14.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Lalo

$15.00

Tequila 8 Silver

$16.00

Gran Centanario Anejo

$16.00

1800 Cristanilo

$19.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Silver

$11.00

Xicaru Reposado

$13.00

Bozal Espadin

$15.00

Rye

Piggy back 6

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10

$20.00

Whiskey

Red Label

$12.00

The Famous goose

$12.00

Black Label

$14.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Macalan 12

$24.00

Burbon

Four Roses

$8.00

Wine

White wine

CHARDONNAY, BONTERRA, MENDOCINO

$12.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, DAOU, PASO ROBLES

$14.00

MATUA MARLBOROUGH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$13.00

Red Wine

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, COPPOLA, CALIFORNIA

$12.00

PINOT NOIR, JUGGERNAUT, RUSSIAN RIVER

$15.00

RED BLEND, PESSIMIST, PASO ROBLES

$16.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, TREANA, PASO ROBLES

$18.00

Bottle

CHARDONNAY, BONTERRA, MENDOCINO

$40.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, DAOU, PASO ROBLES

$48.00

PINOT NOIR, JUGGERNAUT, RUSSIAN RIVER

$52.00

RED BLEND, PESSIMIST, PASO ROBLES

$56.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, COPPOLA, CALIFORNIA

$40.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, TREANA, PASO ROBLES

$64.00