Salt & Lime Modern Taqueria 350 East 17th Street
Lunch/Dinner
Tacos
- Citrus Marinated Chicken$6.50
shredded romaine, pico de gallo, lime crema, cotija, micro cilantro
- Curry-Dusted Chicken$6.50
baby kale, mint and lime yogurt, crispy shallot
- Crispy Chicken Tender$7.00
hot honey, kale slaw, crushed peanuts
- Slow Braised Short Rib$8.00
baby arugula, horseradish cream, pickled red onion, crispy potato
- Peppered Ribeye Steak$9.00
pickled shallot, garlic aioli, lemon arugula, blistered shishito
- Apple Braised Pork Belly$7.00
carrot slaw, pea shoots, crispy shallot
- Citrus Chipotle Shrimp$8.00
shredded romaine, guac, cotija, charred pineapple
- Grilled Salmon$8.50
romaine, smoked tomato, fried avocado, pickled fresno chile
- Confit of Mushroom Trio$6.00
lemon arugula, manchego crumb, fried rosemary
- Charred Sweet Potato$6.00
honey, lime arugula, avocado, toasted almond
For The Table
- Citrus Salt & Lime Chips$5.00
house-made chips, charred salsa
- Citrus Salt & Lime Chips (ONLY)$5.00
- Charred Salsa (ONLY)$3.00
- Small Batch Guacamole$7.00
hand pressed avocado, citrus, jalepeno, garlic crunch
- Queso$6.00
white cheddar, thai chili, cilantro, mint, green onion
- Esquites$10.00
charred local corn, cotija, lime, smoke
- Poke Nachos$15.00
ahi tuna, soy, grilled mango, toasted sesame, avocado, togarashi
- Small side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Small side of Charred Salsa$0.50