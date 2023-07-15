Baby Brisket's Breakfast Co. - Dine-In/Pickup

Breakfast

Brisket Gravy Over Biscuit

Brisket Gravy Over Biscuit

$8.49

One flaky fresh-baked biscuit smothered in the infamous Baby Brisket's brisket gravy.

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

Scrambled egg, American cheese, and your choice of protein on a flaky fresh-baked biscuit.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.99Out of stock

Smashed avocado on toasted Cuban bread topped with tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, and smoked sea salt.

Spicy Baby Chicken & Waffles

Spicy Baby Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our homemade Station 40 sauce over a Belgian waffle coated in bacon jam. Topped with syrup.

Buffalo Baby Chicken & Waffles

Buffalo Baby Chicken & Waffles

$14.99Out of stock

Buffalo-tossed, crispy fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle with ranch drizzle. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and syrup.

Original Baby Chicken & Waffles

Original Baby Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Crispy fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with syrup.

Quiche

Quiche

$7.99

Bakery

Delicious from-scratch cinnamon rolls, baked fresh in-house.
Hug In A Bun

Hug In A Bun

Delicious from-scratch cinnamon rolls, baked fresh in-house.

Fresh Blueberry Muffin

Fresh Blueberry Muffin

Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day! Enjoy this limited-time menu item while supplies last. Fresh-baked, made from scratch in-house, blueberry muffin made with plentiful fresh blueberries.

Coffee & Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.99

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.99

Cafe Cubano

$2.99

One shot of Cuban espresso whipped with sugar.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$3.99

One shot of Cuban espresso with milk and sugar.

Cafe Colada

$7.99
Flan-Inspired Cold Brew

Flan-Inspired Cold Brew

$7.99

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Chocolate Milk Box (Kids)

$2.99

The Smokin' Cuban - Dine-In/Pickup

Signature Cuban Sandwiches

Smokin' Cuban

Smokin' Cuban

$12.99

Slow-smoked pork with swiss cheese, jark mayo-mustard, sweet relish, sweet guava BBQ, hot-pressed on la segunda bread.

Traditional Cuban

Traditional Cuban

$12.99

Slow-smoked mojo pork, sweet ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, and Cuban mustard, hot-pressed on Cuban bread.

Smokin' Midnight

Smokin' Midnight

$13.99

Slow-smoked brisket, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and chimichurri aioli, hot-pressed on soft medianoche bread.

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-1

Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-1

$9.99

Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!

Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-2

Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-2

$12.99

Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 2 veggies, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!

Build Your Own Bowl 1-2-2

Build Your Own Bowl 1-2-2

$15.99

Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 2 proteins, 2 veggies, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!

Bella's Bowl

Bella's Bowl

$12.99

Your choice of smoked pork or chicken, served over our Abuela’s rice, black beans, plantain salad, pickled onions, and cotija cheese topped with chimichurri aioli.

Specialty Items

Brisket Empanadas

Brisket Empanadas

$4.99Out of stock

Brisket empanadas with pimento cheese.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$12.99Out of stock

Includes 2 egg rolls filled with our signature slow-smoked brisket and mac & cheese, topped with sweet guava BBQ sauce, chimichurri aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Dulces

Hug In A Bun

Hug In A Bun

Delicious from-scratch cinnamon rolls, baked fresh in-house.

Banana Bread

$3.99Out of stock
Guava Bread Pudding

Guava Bread Pudding

$5.99
Tres Leches Banana Pudding

Tres Leches Banana Pudding

$5.99
Smoked Flan

Smoked Flan

$5.99Out of stock
Fresh Blueberry Muffin

Fresh Blueberry Muffin

Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day! Enjoy this limited-time menu item while supplies last. Fresh-baked, made from scratch in-house, blueberry muffin made with plentiful fresh blueberries.

Drinks & Cuban Coffee

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Cafe Cubano

$2.99

One shot of Cuban espresso whipped with sugar.

Cafe Con Leche

Cafe Con Leche

$3.99

One shot of Cuban espresso with milk and sugar.

Cafe Colada

$7.99
Cuban Grounds Flan-Inspired Cold Brew

Cuban Grounds Flan-Inspired Cold Brew

$7.99
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.99