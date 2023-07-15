The SALT Smokehouse
Baby Brisket's Breakfast Co. - Dine-In/Pickup
Breakfast
Brisket Gravy Over Biscuit
One flaky fresh-baked biscuit smothered in the infamous Baby Brisket's brisket gravy.
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled egg, American cheese, and your choice of protein on a flaky fresh-baked biscuit.
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado on toasted Cuban bread topped with tomatoes, balsamic drizzle, and smoked sea salt.
Spicy Baby Chicken & Waffles
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our homemade Station 40 sauce over a Belgian waffle coated in bacon jam. Topped with syrup.
Buffalo Baby Chicken & Waffles
Buffalo-tossed, crispy fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle with ranch drizzle. Topped with blue cheese crumbles and syrup.
Original Baby Chicken & Waffles
Crispy fried chicken on top of a Belgian waffle drizzled with syrup.
Quiche
Bakery
Coffee & Juice
The Smokin' Cuban - Dine-In/Pickup
Signature Cuban Sandwiches
Smokin' Cuban
Slow-smoked pork with swiss cheese, jark mayo-mustard, sweet relish, sweet guava BBQ, hot-pressed on la segunda bread.
Traditional Cuban
Slow-smoked mojo pork, sweet ham, hard salami, swiss cheese, and Cuban mustard, hot-pressed on Cuban bread.
Smokin' Midnight
Slow-smoked brisket, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and chimichurri aioli, hot-pressed on soft medianoche bread.
Bowls
Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-1
Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!
Build Your Own Bowl 1-1-2
Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 1 protein, 2 veggies, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!
Build Your Own Bowl 1-2-2
Build your own Cuban Bowl! Choose 1 base, 2 proteins, 2 veggies, also choose optional toppings (additional charges may apply), and top it off with one of our delicious original house-made sauces!
Bella's Bowl
Your choice of smoked pork or chicken, served over our Abuela’s rice, black beans, plantain salad, pickled onions, and cotija cheese topped with chimichurri aioli.
Specialty Items
Dulces
Hug In A Bun
Delicious from-scratch cinnamon rolls, baked fresh in-house.
Banana Bread
Guava Bread Pudding
Tres Leches Banana Pudding
Smoked Flan
Fresh Blueberry Muffin
Happy National Blueberry Muffin Day! Enjoy this limited-time menu item while supplies last. Fresh-baked, made from scratch in-house, blueberry muffin made with plentiful fresh blueberries.