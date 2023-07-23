Salty Boar 17 W Main St
Starters
Pimento Cheese & Fried Pork Skins
$7.00
Pimento cheese
$3.00
Spicy Cheese Curds
$8.00
Pretzel Bites
$7.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$9.00
Smo-Fried Wings 6pc
$8.00
Smo-Fried Wings 12pc
$13.00
Mac & Cheese Bites
$9.00
Boudin Balls
$8.00
Toasted Ravioli
$8.00
Fried Pickles w/ VooDoo Ranch
$8.00
Chopped Chicken Pub Nacho
$11.00
50 Cent Wings
$0.50
12 Wing - Superbowl
$6.00
Pulled Pork Nachos
$10.00
$6 Pork Skins Pimento Cheese
$6.00
$6 Mexican Steet Corn Dip & Totilla Chips
$6.00
6 Superbowl Wing
$3.00
Fried Okra
$8.00
Baskets
Wraps & Salads
Bottle N/A Bev
Desserts
Midnight Pig Out
Oyster Fest
Salty Boar Location and Ordering Hours
(618) 521-0533
Closed • Opens Sunday at 12:15PM