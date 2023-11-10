Thank you for ordering online!! More
Salty Soul Island Kitchen
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Chip Trio$8.99
Salsa, guacamole, queso
- Citrus Shrimp Tostone
- Gnarley Nachos$12.99
Queso, onion, banana peppers, jalapenos, sour cream, choice of BBQ pork or grilled chicken
- Quesadilla$7.99
Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, choice of cheese, chicken or steak
- Surf N Turf Fries$14.99
- Tostone and Dips$8.99
- Tropical Pork Cup$13.99
- Tuna Poke$12.99
- Wings$13.99
Salad
Tacos
Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Burritos/Bowls
Sandwiches
Choice of tortilla chips, potato chips or fritos. Upgrade to slaw, fries or fruit for $1.95
- Chicken Salad Wrap$12.99
Flour tortilla with chicken salad made with grapes, celery and sliced onions, topped with lettuce, tomato. Side of honey mustard
- Fish Sandwich$13.99
Wild caught cobia, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, lemon. Served grilled, blackened or fried and on a brioche bun
- Cuban$12.99
Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle, served on Cuban bread. Side of Cuban mustard
- GBLT$11.99
Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on
- Totally Sauced Chicken Wrap$12.99
- Surf N Turf Sandwich$15.99
Burgers
Served with tortilla chips and salsa. Upgrade a different side for $1.95
Sides
Sauce Add Ons
- Side Baja Sauce$0.50
- Side BBQ$0.50
- Side Bean And Corn Salsa$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side Buffalo$0.50
- Side Caesar$0.50
- Side Cocktail$0.50
- Side Cuban Mustard$0.50
- Side Guacamole-large$2.00
- Side Guacamole-small$1.00
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side Jerk BBQ$0.50
- Side Lemon Poppy$0.50
- Side Mango Habanero$0.50
- Side Mango Salsa$0.50
- Side Queso- large$2.00
- Side Queso- Small$1.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Red Hot$0.50
- Side Salsa$0.50
- Side Salsa Verde$0.50
- Side Shaka Sauce$0.50
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Soy Sauce$0.50
- Side Sur Sauce$0.50
- Side Sweet Chili$0.50
- Side Tartar$0.50
- Side Volcano Sauce$0.50
N/A Drinks Menu
Salty Soul Island Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(727) 601-5610
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM