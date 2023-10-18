Appetizers & Wings

Chicken Tenders & Fries
$7.95

4 piece chicken tender served with a side of fries. 1 sauce included.

Boneless Wings (6, 12 or 20 pc)
$5.95+

Boneless & breaded chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Garlic Breadsticks
$1.00+

Fresh breadsticks topped with garlic butter and parmigiana cheese.

French Fries
$3.25+
6 Mozzarella Sticks
$5.50

6 breaded italian style mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch or mozzarella sticks

6 Jalapeno Poppers
$5.50

6 cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

6 Breaded Zucchini
$5.50
6 Fried Ravioli
$5.50

6 breaded & fried cheese ravioli. Served with ranch or marinara.

6 Fried Pickle Spears
$5.50

6 breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with ranch or marinara.

12 Fried Mushrooms
$5.50

12 battered & fried mushrooms. Served with ranch or marinara.

Side Sauces/Dips

Choose extra sauces or dips for your order!

Deluxe Fries

Loaded Fries
$5.25

Bacon, mozzarella, cheddar & ranch drizzle.

Philly Fries
$5.95

Grilled Philly Steak, American Cheese, onion, topped with ranch drizzle

Greek Fries
$5.95

Straight cut fries. Gyro slices, tomato, onion, mozzarella, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Fries
$5.95

Straight cut fries. Grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles. Ranch drizzle.

Salad Creation

Paisano's Salad
$12.50

Iceburg & Romaine blend, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, banana peppers,salami, provolone, mozzarella & farfalle pasta

Sal's Cobb Salad
$12.50

Crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, egg & blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes

Mediterranean Salad
$8.50

Iceburg & romaine blend. Feta cheese, kalamata olive, banana peppers., grape tomato, onion, cucumber

Sal's Famous Chicken Pasta Salad
$12.50

Iceburg & romaine blend, topped with chicken, penne pasta, onions, grape tomatoes banana peppers & mozzarella all grilled together with italian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.50

Iceburg & Romaine blend , Grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce, grape tomatoes, banana peppers & blue cheese crumbles.

Sofia's Salad
$8.50

Spring mix with red onion, candied pecans, apple slices & blue cheese crumbles

Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.50

Iceburg & romaine blend, tomato, cucumber, red onions & carrots. Served with grilled chicken breast & a side of dressing

Chef Salad
$12.50

Iceburg & romaine with tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots & banana peppers. Ham, salami, provolone slices topped with mozzarella cheese.

Thin Crust NY Style

Gluten Free (12") - Build your own
$11.50

Our gluten free pizza option! Cauliflower crust with your choice of toppings.

10" Cheese - Build your Own
$7.95

Thin crust New York Style pizza. Toppings available. Small - 6 slice personal

10" Bianco
$8.95

White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Small - 6 slice personal

10" Caprese
$9.95

White pizza. Bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. EVOO and oregano. Small - 6 slice personal.

10" Specialty
$9.95

Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Small - 6 slices personal

10" 3 Cheese
$9.95

Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. 6 slice personal. Small - 6 slice personal

14" Thin Cheese - Build your own
$11.95

Thin crust New York Style pizza. Toppings available. Medium - 6 slice

14" Bianco
$12.95

White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Medium - 6 slice

14" Caprese
$14.95

White pizza with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and oregano. Medium - 6 slice.

14" Specialty Pizza
$15.95

Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Medium - 6 slice pizza

14" 3 Cheese
$14.95

Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. Medium - 6 slice.

16" Thin Neapolitan
$13.95

Large 16" New York Style Thin Cheese. Large - 8 slice.

16" Bianco
$15.95

White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Large - 8 slice

16" Caprese
$17.95

White pizza with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and oregano. Large - 8 slice.

16" Thin Specialty
$18.95

Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Large - 8 slice

16" 3 Cheese
$16.95

Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. 6 slice personal. Large - 8 slice.

Deep Dish (8 slice round)

16" Deep Dish
$14.95

16" round thick crust pizza. Your choice of toppings! 8 slices

16" Deep Dish Special
$21.95

16" round thick crust pizza. Choose from one of our daily specialty pizzas! 8 slice.

16" Deep Dish Briar Hill
$16.95

Junior/Half Sicilian (8 Slice square)

Jr Sicilian (Build your own)
$11.95

Square sheet pan pizza. 8 slices (or 16 piece party cut). Great for parties!

Jr Sicilian Special
$17.95

Choose one of our Specialty topping pizzas! Square sheet pan pizza. 8 slices

Whole Sicilian (16 slice square)

Whole Sicilian (Build your own)
$17.95

Square sheet pan pizza. 16 slices (or 32 piece party cut). Great for parties!

Whole Sicilian Special
$23.95

Choose one of our Specialty topping pizzas! Square sheet pan pizza. 16 slicess

Gluten Free Pizza

12" gluten free cauliflower crust pizza. Build you own or choose a specialty pizza.
Gluten Free (12") - Build your own
$11.50

Our gluten free pizza option! Cauliflower crust with your choice of toppings.

Subs

Meatball Parm Sub
$9.50

Meatballs topped with sauce, parmigiana & mozzarella cheese

Sausage Parm Sub
$9.50

Mild Italian Sausage topped with sauce, Parmigian & Mozzarella cheese

Sausage & Pepper Sub
$9.50

Mild Italian Sausage, grilled onions & peppers topped with Parmesan & mozzarella cheese and a splash of sauce

Veggie Sub
$9.00

Grilled spinach, tomato, broccoli, onion, green peppers and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parm Sub
$9.50

Breaded eggplant topped with homemade sauce and melted mozzarella

Chicken Parm Sub
$9.50

Breaded chicken topped with homemade sauce & melted mozzarella

Italian Sub
$9.50

Ham, Salami, Provolone topped with lettuce, tomato , banana peppers & onion salt, pepper and V&O

Sicilian Sub
$9.50

Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni & mushrooms topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & banana peppers, Salt, Pepper & V&O

Cheese Steaks

Cheese Steak
$10.00

8 oz shaved steak with melted white american cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll.

Sals Steak Supreme
$10.50

8 oz shaved steak with mushrooms, peppers, fried onions & American cheese. Served on home-made roll.

Pizza Steak
$8.95

8 oz Shaved Steak topped with a splash of sauce and melted mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Philly
$8.95

Grilled Chicken, topped with melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper rings with V&O

Burger/Gyro

Gyro
$8.95

Traditional gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion

Burger
$7.50

Burger patty served with Lettuce, tomato & onion

Alpine Burger
$7.99

Burger patty, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushrooms topped with provolone

Pizza Splash Burger
$7.99

Burger patty topped with a splash of marinara & provolone

BLT Burger
$7.25

Burger patty, bacon, lettuce tomato & cheese

Pasta

Baked Ziti
$10.95

Penne pasta baked with ricotta, parmesan and topped with mozzarella and sauce served with one bread stick

Cavatelli
$8.95

Large portion of cavatelli tossed with marinara sauce served with one breadstick

Cheese Ravioli
$11.95

5 Cheese filled ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick

Chicken Parm
$12.95

Breaded chicken cutlet served with side of Spaghetti topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick

Lasagna
$9.95

Homemade Meat lasagna topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick

Spaghetti
$7.95

Large Spaghetti topped with marinara served with one breadstick

Kids Pasta
$4.95

Choice of spaghetti, cavatelli or penne

Eggplant Parm
$11.95

Thin Sliced breaded eggplant served with spaghetti topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick

Side of Pasta (Penne, spaghetti or cavatelli)
$4.95

Choice of Penne, spaghetti or cavatelli

Stuffed Shells
$11.95

5 Shells stuffed with ricotta & parmesan topped with mozzarella and marinara served with one breadstick

Manicotti
$11.95

4 Manicotti Stuffed with ricotta, parmesan and topped with marinara & mozzarella Served with one breadstick

Penne
$7.95

Calzone

Calzone Classico
$9.95

Calzone filled with mozzarella, ham & ricotta cheese

Cheese Calzone
$9.95

Blend of Mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

Veggie Calzone
$10.95

Spinach, Tomato, broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & cheese

Philly Calzone
$10.95

Philly Steak with American and mozzarella cheese

Stromboli/Rolls

Pepperoni Roll (small)
$7.95
Pepperoni Roll (large)
$14.95
Italian Stromboli
$11.95

Ham, Salami, onions, green peppers & mushrooms

Spinach Chicken Stromboli
$11.95

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese

Sal's Supreme Stromboli
$11.95

Philly steak, with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli
$11.95

Grilled chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese served with a cup of ranch

Custom Stromboli
$11.95

Custom stromboli your choice of 4 toppings

Sausage Roll
$8.95

Shredded Italian Sausage with mozzarella cheese

Spinach Roll
$8.95

Fresh Spinach with mozzarella cheese served with a cup of marinara sauce

Meatball Roll
$8.95

Meatballs and mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce

Spinach Roll
$8.95

Desserts

Tiramisu Cup
$4.50
Brownie
$3.00
Chocolate Covered Cannoli
$4.25
Large Cannoli
$3.95
Small Cannoli
$1.25