Salvatore's Pizzeria Niles (Eastwood Mall)
Appetizers & Wings
4 piece chicken tender served with a side of fries. 1 sauce included.
Boneless & breaded chicken wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fresh breadsticks topped with garlic butter and parmigiana cheese.
6 breaded italian style mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch or mozzarella sticks
6 cream cheese filled jalapeno poppers. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.
6 breaded & fried cheese ravioli. Served with ranch or marinara.
6 breaded & fried pickle spears. Served with ranch or marinara.
12 battered & fried mushrooms. Served with ranch or marinara.
Choose extra sauces or dips for your order!
Deluxe Fries
Bacon, mozzarella, cheddar & ranch drizzle.
Grilled Philly Steak, American Cheese, onion, topped with ranch drizzle
Straight cut fries. Gyro slices, tomato, onion, mozzarella, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.
Straight cut fries. Grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles. Ranch drizzle.
Salad Creation
Iceburg & Romaine blend, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumbers, banana peppers,salami, provolone, mozzarella & farfalle pasta
Crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, egg & blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes
Iceburg & romaine blend. Feta cheese, kalamata olive, banana peppers., grape tomato, onion, cucumber
Iceburg & romaine blend, topped with chicken, penne pasta, onions, grape tomatoes banana peppers & mozzarella all grilled together with italian dressing
Iceburg & Romaine blend , Grilled chicken topped with buffalo sauce, grape tomatoes, banana peppers & blue cheese crumbles.
Spring mix with red onion, candied pecans, apple slices & blue cheese crumbles
Iceburg & romaine blend, tomato, cucumber, red onions & carrots. Served with grilled chicken breast & a side of dressing
Iceburg & romaine with tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots & banana peppers. Ham, salami, provolone slices topped with mozzarella cheese.
Thin Crust NY Style
Our gluten free pizza option! Cauliflower crust with your choice of toppings.
Thin crust New York Style pizza. Toppings available. Small - 6 slice personal
White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Small - 6 slice personal
White pizza. Bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil. EVOO and oregano. Small - 6 slice personal.
Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Small - 6 slices personal
Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. 6 slice personal. Small - 6 slice personal
Thin crust New York Style pizza. Toppings available. Medium - 6 slice
White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Medium - 6 slice
White pizza with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and oregano. Medium - 6 slice.
Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Medium - 6 slice pizza
Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. Medium - 6 slice.
Large 16" New York Style Thin Cheese. Large - 8 slice.
White pizza with mozzarella & romano cheese & banana peppers. Large - 8 slice
White pizza with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil and oregano. Large - 8 slice.
Choose from one of our specialty topping pizzas. Large - 8 slice
Mozzarella, parmigiana & ricotta cheese. 6 slice personal. Large - 8 slice.
Deep Dish (8 slice round)
Junior/Half Sicilian (8 Slice square)
Whole Sicilian (16 slice square)
Gluten Free Pizza
Subs
Meatballs topped with sauce, parmigiana & mozzarella cheese
Mild Italian Sausage topped with sauce, Parmigian & Mozzarella cheese
Mild Italian Sausage, grilled onions & peppers topped with Parmesan & mozzarella cheese and a splash of sauce
Grilled spinach, tomato, broccoli, onion, green peppers and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
Breaded eggplant topped with homemade sauce and melted mozzarella
Breaded chicken topped with homemade sauce & melted mozzarella
Ham, Salami, Provolone topped with lettuce, tomato , banana peppers & onion salt, pepper and V&O
Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni & mushrooms topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & banana peppers, Salt, Pepper & V&O
Cheese Steaks
8 oz shaved steak with melted white american cheese. Served on a toasted sub roll.
8 oz shaved steak with mushrooms, peppers, fried onions & American cheese. Served on home-made roll.
8 oz Shaved Steak topped with a splash of sauce and melted mozzarella
Grilled Chicken, topped with melted white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper rings with V&O
Burger/Gyro
Traditional gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion
Burger patty served with Lettuce, tomato & onion
Burger patty, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, mushrooms topped with provolone
Burger patty topped with a splash of marinara & provolone
Burger patty, bacon, lettuce tomato & cheese
Pasta
Penne pasta baked with ricotta, parmesan and topped with mozzarella and sauce served with one bread stick
Large portion of cavatelli tossed with marinara sauce served with one breadstick
5 Cheese filled ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick
Breaded chicken cutlet served with side of Spaghetti topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick
Homemade Meat lasagna topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick
Large Spaghetti topped with marinara served with one breadstick
Choice of spaghetti, cavatelli or penne
Thin Sliced breaded eggplant served with spaghetti topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese served with one breadstick
Choice of Penne, spaghetti or cavatelli
5 Shells stuffed with ricotta & parmesan topped with mozzarella and marinara served with one breadstick
4 Manicotti Stuffed with ricotta, parmesan and topped with marinara & mozzarella Served with one breadstick
Calzone
Stromboli/Rolls
Ham, Salami, onions, green peppers & mushrooms
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese
Philly steak, with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
Grilled chicken, bacon bits, mozzarella cheese served with a cup of ranch
Custom stromboli your choice of 4 toppings
Shredded Italian Sausage with mozzarella cheese
Fresh Spinach with mozzarella cheese served with a cup of marinara sauce
Meatballs and mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara sauce