Samantha's Bakery & Cafe
Food
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$6.55
Choice of bread, mashed avocado, everything bagel seasoning, and egg
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$11.50
Two slices of thick cut bacon, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
- Breakfast Burrito$12.75
Thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, and roasted potatoes packed into a flour tortilla. Served with homemade salsa.
Sandwiches
- BLT$10.45
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Duke’s mayonnaise.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.65
Our house-made chicken salad, tomato, and lettuce on your choice of bread
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.05
Embrace your inner child (or your actual child) with this classic. Made with cheddar cheese.
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$12.25
Petit Jean ham (or substitute turkey), cheddar cheese, mustard and mayo.
- Hawaiian Sandwich$12.35
Ham, cheddar, grilled pineapple, and teriyaki sauce on your choice of bread.
- Pimento Cheese Sandwich$11.55Out of stock
House-made pimento cheese, tomato, and lettuce
- The Northerner$10.50
Tomato, mozzarella, and pesto. Recommended on Focaccia.
- Turkey Chipotle Sandwich$12.10
Smoked turkey, house-made chipotle mayo, avocado, and tomato
Grab & Go (Food)
- Baker's Salad$11.60Out of stock
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, boiled egg, and cheddar on a bed of green leaf lettuce. Served with homemade ranch or herb vinaigrette.
- Chicken Salad Salad$11.60Out of stock
Chicken Salad on a bed of green leaf lettuce. Topped with toasted pecans, dried cranberries, bacon, tomato, & boiled egg. Homemade ranch or vinaigrette.
- 8 oz. Pimento Cheese$8.05Out of stock
Duke's mayo, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda, and roasted red peppers.
- 8 oz. Chicken Salad$7.65Out of stock
Shredded chicken, Duke's mayo, cranberries, poppyseeds, honey, and a hint of lemon.
Drinks
Standard Coffee
- Double Espresso Shot$1.90
- Cappuccino 8 oz.$3.25
Rich and creamy steamed milk with a double shot of espresso. A smaller more espresso forward drink.
- Flavor Cappuccino (8oz.)$4.25
Rich and creamy steamed milk with a double shot of espresso and your choice of syrup. A smaller more espresso forward drink.
- Americano$3.50+
A double shot of espresso over water. *Large Americanos contain two double shots*
- Chai Latte$4.75+
Rishi Organic Masala Chai Concentrate and milk. The perfect sweet and spicy go to drink.
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$4.00+
Cold-brewed ice coffee.
- Flavor Cold Brew$4.50+
Cold-brewed ice coffee and your choice of syrup.
- Latte$4.00+
A double shot of espresso and milk. The everyday go-to. *Want flavor? Check out our flavored latte.
- Flavor Latte$4.75+
A double shot of espresso, milk, and your choice of syrup. The everyday go-to.
- Mocha$4.75+
Espresso, Milk, and your choice of our house-made Chocolate Sauce or KYYA White Chocolate Sauce.
- Batch Brew$2.00+
Freshly Brewed coffee of the day.
Signature Drinks
- Scrappy Mocha$4.75+
KYYA White Chocolate Mocha with a caramel drizzle. Yes, we named this drink after our dog, Scrappy.
- Slade Mocha$4.75+
KYYA Chocolate Mocha with a caramel drizzle. Yes, we named this drink after our dog, Slade.
- Honeybee$4.75+
A double shot of espresso over local honey and topped with milk.
- Bakery Delight$4.75+
A crowd pleaser. A double shot of espresso over Bakery Delight Syrup (Vanilla, Honey, & Cinnamon) and topped with milk.
- Sticky Bun Latte$4.75+
A double shot of espresso poured over our homemade Caramel Sauce and Hazelnut syrup and topped with milk and organic cinnamon.
- Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$4.75+
The quintessential iced coffee. Smooth and bold cold brew coffee sweetened with our homemade Vanilla Syrup and topped with a splash of heavy cream.
- Vanilla Latte$4.75+
A double shot of espresso topped with milk and our homemade Vanilla Bean syrup.
- London Fog$4.50+
Earl Grey topped with milk and lavender syrup.
Not Coffee Drinks
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Our house-made chocolate sauce and steamed milk
- Iced Tea$3.50+
- Livi's Lemonade$3.50+
Squeezed lemon juice, your choice of house-made syrup, and water. Simple and sweet just like Conor and Samantha's daughter, Livi!
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.50+
Your choice of loose leaf tea brewed to order.
- Matcha Latte$4.50+
Ceremonial matcha topped with milk and vanilla syrup.
- Water$1.25+
Mountain Valley Spring Water
- Apple Cider$3.00+
Fall 2023 Drinks
- Candy Corn Latte$4.75+
Maple syrup, vanilla, and local honey
- Citrus Spice Chai Latte$4.75+
Chai concentrate, milk, orange spritz, and a honey drizzle.
- Fixer Upper$4.75+
Peachwhite and green tea, local honey, lemon, and peppermint extract (optional)
- Golden Hour$4.75+
Honey and cardamom turmeric milk latte topped with a dusting of cinnamon.
- Hazy Pumpkin Latte$4.75+
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Pumpkin Spice Syrup + Hazelnut Syrup topped with Cinnamon
- Jack o' Lantern$4.75+
A caramel and pumpkin latte topped with a dusting of cinnamon
- Kitchen Sink$4.75+
Coconut and Hazelnut latte + Chocolate Drizzle
- Pumpkin Spice$4.75+
Espresso, pumpkin spice syrup, and milk.
- Samoa Latte$4.75+
Coconut latte topped with whipped cream and a chocolate caramel drizzle
- Spice Girls Latte$4.75+
Espresso + Steamed Milk + Bakery Delight (Ph Delight) & Cardamom topped with Cinnamon
- Sweater Weather$4.75+
Hazelnut, brown sugar, caramel
- Toffee Nut$4.75+
Espresso + Steamed Milk + House-Made Caramel & Hazelnut
- Witch's Brew$4.75+
Matcha Latte spiked with apple cider & caramel
- Flavored Red Bull$2.75
Grab & Go
- Boylan Grape Soda$3.50
- Boylan Orange Soda$3.50
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$3.50
- Coca-Cola Glass Bottle$3.00Out of stock
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Izzie Blackberry$2.50
- MASH Pomegranate Blueberry$2.50
- MASH Mango Blood Orange$2.50
- Mountain Valley Aluminum$3.50
- Phantom Canned Coffee$4.50
- Red Bull$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Tropicana Premium Orange Juice$3.00
Pastry
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.90
- Sprankle Cookie$1.90
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.90
- Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie$1.90
Indulge in a soft pumpkin cookie with creamy white chocolate chips. These delightful treats will satisfy your sweet tooth and add a touch of fall flavor to any occasion. Order now and treat yourself to a deliciously irresistible cookie experience!