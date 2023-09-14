Linden Hall Pop-Up 9/16 & 9/17
Sama Sama Kitchen 1208 state st
FOOD MENU
STARTER
Krupuk & Sambal
Puffed garlic chips with peaut sauce & sambal balado
Chicken Satay
Marinated & grilled chicken breast, peanut sauce, crispy shallot
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fish sauce caramel, almond, dates, lime, herbs, pickled red onion
Eggplant Balado
Ground pork, wok-fried with shallots, chilies, fish sauce
SALAD
Smashed Persian Cucumbers
Garlic, sesame, persimmon vinegar, sichuan peppercorn, star anise & cinnamon
Green Papaya Salad
Carrots, peanuts, herbs, long bean, cherry tomato, chili, ginger, fish sauce
Shaved Bok Choy & Duck Salad
Carrots, herbs, peanuts, grapes, celery, fried shallots, crispy duck confit
Baby Spinach & Crispy Lotus
Baby Spinach, Avocado, Scallion-Miso Dressing, Lotus Root Crisps
WINGS
RICE & NOODLES
Crispy Rice Salad
Puffed rice, pork sausage, pickled red onion, cucumber, herbs, fried egg, lime, fish sauce
Nasi Goreng Jawa
Javanese-style fried rice, sweet soy sauce, cabbage, gailan, eggs
Braised Pork Mie Goreng
Stir-fried with soy-ginger braised pork, cabbage, gailan, eggs
Mie Goreng (No Pork)
Stir-fried noodles, cabbage, gailan, eggs
Egg Fried Rice
MAINS
SIDES
Jasmine Rice
Steamed white rice
Nasi Kuning
Fragrant yellow coconut rice
French Fries
with Garlic Aioli
Curry Sambal
2oz
Extra Krupuk
Peanut Sauce
2oz
Potato Wedges
with Garlic Aioli
Sambal Oelek
2oz
Sambal Balado
2oz
Side Wing Sauce
2oz
Wing Sauce (16oz)
Side Pickled Thai Chili
BEVERAGE MENU
SAMA SWAG
Merchandise
Bali Woman Crewneck
Large Balinese Woman logo on the front. Available in Navy
Wayang Puppet Crewneck
Wayang Puppet logo on the front. Available in mustard
Bali Woman Tee Pink
Large Balinese Woman logo on back. Small Sama Sama logo on front.
Palm Tree Tee Sage
Palm Tree logo on chest, blank back in Sage
Palm Tree Tee Pink
Palm Tree logo on chest, blank back in Pink
Barong Mask Tee White
Small Sama Sama logo on the front, with large Barong Mask logo on the back.
Barong Mask Tee Mustard
Small Sama Sama logo on the front, with large Barong Mask logo on the back.
Wayang Puppet Tee Mustard
Wayang Puppet 'Bagong' logo on the front, blank back.
Wayang Puppet Tee White
Wayang Puppet 'Bagong' logo on the front, blank back.
Sama Sama Tote
Farmer's Market/Shopping Tote