Snacks
Seasoned Tots
tossed in garlic oil, togarashi, furikake
Okonomiyaki Tots
okonomi sauce, kewpie mayo, scallion, pickled cabbage, bonito flakes
Chicken Karaage
japanese fried chicken bites, served with honey-srirache
Korean Fried Cauliflower
battered in rice flower and lightly fried, gochujang glaze, scallion, sesame
Signature Dishes
Donburi Rice Bowl
short grain rice, pickled veggies, marinated egg, honey-sriracha aioli, furikake
Fried Brussels Sprouts
fish sauce caramel, almonds, lime, dates, herbs
Rica Rica Tostada
two scallion pancakes, queso fresco, Indonesian chili-tomato brased chicken, slaw, radishes, sprouts
Signature Wings
free-range mary's chicken, sweet & spicy tamarind-soy bbq, cilantro, lime
Sandwiches
Wagyu Burger
cooked medium-rare, tilamook cheddar, house tomato jam, miso caramelized red onions, gem lettuce pikcled cucumbers, kewpie mayo, brioche, side of krupuk
Chicken Sandwich
fried coconut marinated chicken thigh, spicy tamarind-soy bbq, house-made pickled cucumbers, gem lettuce, dijon aioli, brioche, side of krupuk
Katsu Sando
spicy garlic cabbage slaw, served on Japanese shokupan, side of pickled peppers and krupuk