Food Menu

Snacks

Seasoned Tots

Seasoned Tots

$8.00

tossed in garlic oil, togarashi, furikake

Okonomiyaki Tots

Okonomiyaki Tots

$14.00

okonomi sauce, kewpie mayo, scallion, pickled cabbage, bonito flakes

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

japanese fried chicken bites, served with honey-srirache

Korean Fried Cauliflower

Korean Fried Cauliflower

$13.00

battered in rice flower and lightly fried, gochujang glaze, scallion, sesame

Signature Dishes

Donburi Rice Bowl

Donburi Rice Bowl

$11.00

short grain rice, pickled veggies, marinated egg, honey-sriracha aioli, furikake

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

fish sauce caramel, almonds, lime, dates, herbs

Rica Rica Tostada

Rica Rica Tostada

$16.00

two scallion pancakes, queso fresco, Indonesian chili-tomato brased chicken, slaw, radishes, sprouts

Signature Wings

Signature Wings

$16.00

free-range mary's chicken, sweet & spicy tamarind-soy bbq, cilantro, lime

Salads/Veggies

Vietnamese Noodles

Vietnamese Noodles

$11.00

rice vermicelli, shredded little gems, pickled red onions, cucumber, radish, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint & house nuoc cham dressing

Sandwiches

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

cooked medium-rare, tilamook cheddar, house tomato jam, miso caramelized red onions, gem lettuce pikcled cucumbers, kewpie mayo, brioche, side of krupuk

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried coconut marinated chicken thigh, spicy tamarind-soy bbq, house-made pickled cucumbers, gem lettuce, dijon aioli, brioche, side of krupuk

Katsu Sando

Katsu Sando

spicy garlic cabbage slaw, served on Japanese shokupan, side of pickled peppers and krupuk

Specials

Sama Chicken Salad

$12.00

Veggie Tempura

$14.00Out of stock

Kids

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Kid Rice Bowl

Kid Rice Bowl

$5.00
Kid Tots

Kid Tots

$7.00

Sides

Krupuk

$6.00

garlic-tapioca chips, served with seasonal dipping sauce

Pickle Plate

$6.00

a sampler plate of all our house made pickled veggies

Bowl of Rice

$4.00

steamed short grain rice

Side Dijon Aioli

$1.00

Side Sriracha Aioli

$1.00

Side Miso Aioli

$1.00

Side Nuoc Cham

$1.00

Side Soba Dressing

$1.00

Beverages

Clear Mind Kombucha

Clear Mind Kombucha

$6.00
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00
Unsweetened Green Tea

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00
San Pellegrino Blood Orange

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00
Mt. Vally Sparkling

Mt. Vally Sparkling

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
Ramune

Ramune

$5.00