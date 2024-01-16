Build Your Own

Craft Your Own Culinary Adventure – Why settle for just one when you can have it all? With our Build Your Own Bowl option, the power of choice is in your hands. Mix and match any 2 of our bases, including Açai with Guaraná, Cupuaçu, Mango with Passion Fruit, Pitaya with Passion Fruit, and more, to create a bowl that's uniquely yours. Whether you're in the mood for a tropical twist, an Amazonian adventure, or a sweet and energizing blend, the possibilities are endless. Let your taste buds lead the way and craft a bowl that speaks to your soul.