Samba Bowls 113 W Washington St
Bowls
- Açai with Guarana
Energizing Amazonian Adventure – Dive into the lush depths of the Amazon with our Açai with Guaraná bowl. Açai, the antioxidant-rich superberry, meets the natural, energizing properties of Guaraná for a combo that not only tantalizes your taste buds but also boosts your vitality. Perfect for kick-starting your day or refueling post-workout, this bowl is your go-to for a delicious, energizing lift.$12.50
- Açai Sweetened with Dates
Nature's Sweet Symphony – Savor the sweetness of nature with our Açai Sweetened with Dates bowl. This delightful blend combines the antioxidant-packed acai berry with the natural, caramel-like sweetness of dates, offering a guilt-free treat that satisfies your sweet tooth while nourishing your body. It's a perfect choice for those seeking a sweet, yet healthful indulgence.$12.50
- Mango with Passion Fruit
Tropical Bliss in a Bowl – Let each spoonful transport you to a tropical paradise with our Mango with Passion Fruit bowl. The succulent sweetness of ripe mangoes paired with the tart zing of passion fruit creates a refreshing, mouth-watering experience. Rich in vitamins and bursting with flavor, this bowl is your tropical getaway, promising a bright start to your day or a blissful afternoon treat.$12.50
- Pitaya with Passion Fruit
Exotic Delight, Radiant Health – Experience the exotic with our Pitaya with Passion Fruit bowl. Also known as dragon fruit, pitaya offers a stunningly vibrant color and a wealth of health benefits, from boosting immunity to aiding digestion. Paired with the sharp zest of passion fruit, this bowl is not only a feast for the eyes but a catalyst for vitality and wellness.$12.50
- Cupuaçu
The Amazon's Hidden Treasure – Discover the rich, exotic flavors of the Amazon with our Cupuaçu bowl. This rare fruit is prized for its creamy, tropical taste and its remarkable health benefits, including powerful antioxidants, essential nutrients, and natural energy-boosting properties. A bowl of Cupuaçu is your secret to unlocking a treasure trove of flavor and nourishment.$12.50
- Açai & Cupuaçu
Amazonian Power Duo – Embark on a journey to the heart of the Amazon with our Açai with Guaraná and Cupuaçu bowl. This powerful combination blends the antioxidant prowess of Açai and the energizing spark of Guaraná with the creamy, exotic taste of Cupuaçu. Together, they create a symphony of flavors and benefits, offering a perfect blend of vitality, wellness, and indulgence. Ideal for those seeking a delicious boost to their day.$12.50
- Pitaya & Mango
Tropical Passion Fusion – Dive into a world where the exotic Pitaya and the luscious Mango meet the zesty twist of Passion Fruit. Our Pitaya with Mango and Passion Fruit bowl is a vibrant celebration of flavors, creating a blissful harmony that's as delightful to the palate as it is nourishing to the body. This trio brings together the best of tropical indulgence, offering a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, and an unforgettable taste adventure. Prepare for a refreshing journey that's sure to awaken your senses and energize your day.$12.50
- Build Your Own
Craft Your Own Culinary Adventure – Why settle for just one when you can have it all? With our Build Your Own Bowl option, the power of choice is in your hands. Mix and match any 2 of our bases, including Açai with Guaraná, Cupuaçu, Mango with Passion Fruit, Pitaya with Passion Fruit, and more, to create a bowl that's uniquely yours. Whether you're in the mood for a tropical twist, an Amazonian adventure, or a sweet and energizing blend, the possibilities are endless. Let your taste buds lead the way and craft a bowl that speaks to your soul.$12.50
- Uai Bowl
A heavenly blend of açai topped with crunchy granola, ripe strawberries, sweet banana slices, juicy blueberries, and tropical coconut shavings, all drizzled with golden honey. It's the perfect fusion of flavours to start your day or energize your afternoon.$12.50
- Bahia Paradise
Experience the lush flavors of Brazil with our Bahia Paradise Bowl, a rich açai base perfectly complemented by fresh strawberries and bananas. Swirled with Nutella and sprinkled with dry whole milk, this bowl is a creamy, dreamy delight that combines the best of sweetness and nutrition.$12.50
- Bossa Bowl
Indulge in the sweetness of Bossa Nova, where creamy açai meets the delightful harmony of fresh strawberries and crunchy granola, all beautifully brought together with a sprinkle of powdered milk and a drizzle of rich condensed milk. It's a comforting, creamy treat that sings with flavor and nostalgia.$12.50
- Olodum
Savor the Olodum Bowl, where the tropical sweetness of mango meets the exotic allure of pitaya in a captivating blend of bases. This bowl is artfully topped with crunchy granola, ripe strawberries, and banana slices, then finished with a drizzle of golden honey. It's a harmonious mix that captures the essence of a tropical sunset, offering a refreshing and satisfying delight with every bite.$12.50
- Double Barrel
Dive into the Mango Cove Treasure Bowl, a blend of mango base crowned with succulent mango pieces, strawberries, and exotic coconut shavings, topped with a drizzle of creamy condensed milk. It's a tropical treasure trove of flavors, designed to transport you to a blissful beach cove with every spoonful.$12.50
- Samba Supreme
Dive into the Samba Supreme Bowl, where Brazilian açai meets cupuaçu, topped with crunchy granola, ripe bananas, and peanut butter crumbs. A perfect harmony of flavor and energy, this bowl is your go-to for a quick, nutritious boost.$12.50
- Flamingo
Embark on an exotic journey with the Flamingo Bowl, a vibrant blend of creamy pitaya base adorned with crunchy granola, ripe banana slices, juicy blueberries, rich cacao nibs, and coconut flakes, all crowned with a generous swirl of indulgent Nutella. It's a symphony of textures and flavours, perfectly balanced for a truly luxurious eating experience.$12.50
- Sarado
Power up with the Sarado Bowl: a nutrient-rich blend of açai and added protein, topped with crunchy granola, ripe bananas, and creamy peanut butter. Ideal for fueling strength and vitality, it's the perfect pick-me-up for active lifestyles.$12.50
- Copacabana
Copacabana Bowl, featuring Cupuaçu and Pitaya bases adorned with condensed milk, coconut flakes, mango, edible glitter, topped with a strawberry popsicle. This colourful creation is a perfect blend of whimsy and wellness, offering a taste of paradise in every bite.$12.50
Smoothies
- Açai with Guarana$10.00
- Açai Sweetened with Dates$10.00
- Mango with Passion Fruit$10.00
- Pitaya with Passion Fruit$10.00
- Cupuaçu$10.00
- Açai & Cupuaçu$10.00
- Pitaya & Mango$10.00
- Build Your Own$10.00
- Rio Rhythm$10.00
- Ta Beleza$10.00
- Amazon Adventure$10.00
- Brazilian Beat$10.00
- Batucada$10.00
- Carnaval Craze$10.00
- Tropicalia$10.00
- Ipanema Sunset$10.00
- Samba Colada$10.00
- Bahia Breeze$10.00
- Morango Mambo
Limited time, while supplies last.$10.00