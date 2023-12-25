Sambino's European Bistro 1104 Alice Drive
Dinner
Starters
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
handmade, rolled fresh, breaded & fried
- Pretzel$7.95
served with beer cheese dip
- German Potato pancakes$6.95
served with with apple sauce
- Curry Brat Bites$5.95
Bratwurst bites with house made curry sauce
- Sauerkraut Balls$6.95
diced bratwurst, Opa's homemade sauerkraut, and cheese. Balled, breaded & fried. Served with curry mayo/ketchup.
- Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Cheese & Beef ravioli breaded & fried. Served with alfredo & marinara sauce.
- Schnitzel Fingers$7.95
Hand breaded and fried. Pork or chicken. Served with curry mayo/ketchup or honey mustard.
Extra
Main
- Spaghetti$14.95
mixed with our marinara sauce. House made meatballs or italian sausage.
- Stuffed Shells$12.95
Baked Shells with Ricotta topped with house marinara sauce, mozzarella
- Ravioli$11.95
topped with house marinara sauce
- Lasagna$14.95
Italian sausage, seasoned beef, marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses
- Chicken Parmesan$15.95
Panko breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Eggplant Parmesean$14.95
- Classic Trio$18.95
Chicken Parmesean, lasagna, and fettucine alfredo
- Chicken Fellini$16.95
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and sun dried tomatoes. Flamed in sherry, and finished in heavy cream.
- Chicken Marsala$17.95
Chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms and onions. Flamed with marsala wine and finished with a demi-glaze sauce.
- Fettucini Alfredo$14.95
Flat pasta noodles in a parmesean, cream butter sauce.
- Pesto Pasta$14.95
Pasta sauteed with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and parmesean cheese.
- Schnitzel$13.95
Pork Loin pounded thin, breaded, and fried. Served with a choice of side.
- Chicken Schnitzel$13.95
Same a a regular Schnitzel but with chicken
- Schnitzel ala Holstein$14.95
Schnitzel with fried egg on top and a choice of side.
- Jager Schnitzel$14.95
Schnitzel with brown mushroom gravy and a choice of side.
- Rhamschnitzel$14.95
Schnitzel with a white wine(Reisling) and cream mushroom grave with a choice of side.
- Bratwurst$14.95
Two grilled brats served with a dallop of mustard and a choice of a side.
- Beef Rouladen$14.95
beef rolls filled with bacon, onions, mustard, and pickles. Braised in a rich brown gravy. Served with a choice of a side.
- Hungarian Goulash$14.95
beef stewed with onions, garlic, and paprika. Best served over spatzel or a choice of side.
- Goulashsuppe$9.95
Soup with beef, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and caraway seeds. Served with Brotchen
- Herb Grilled Salmon$18.95
Fillet of salmon, grilled and topped with garlic herb butter. Served with a choice of side.
- Blackened Salmon$18.95
- Seafood Alfredo$18.95
Fresh sea scallops, shrimp, and crab tossed in fettucine alfredo.
- Shrimp Scampi$16.95
Tender shrimp sauteed in a white wine garlic butter sauce with a hint of feta tossed in angel hair pasta.
- Chicken Scampi$16.95
Tender chicken sauteed in a white wine garlic butter sauce with a hint of feta tossed in angel hair pasta
Favorites
- Greg's European Chicken$16.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with feta and mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and finished with alfredo on angel hair.
- Chicken Limone$16.95
Chicken breast lightly fried and baked with lemon, parmesean, and served with fettucine.
- Blackened Chicken and Shrimp$16.95
Chicken breast & shrimp seasoned and sauteed. Served over cheese grits.
- Grilled Chicken$16.95
Chicken breast with butter garlic angel hair and steamed broccoli.
- Honey Pecan Chicken$16.95
Fried buttermillk dipped and zesty coated chicken breast topped witn a honey butter pecan sauce. Served with fettucini alfredo.
Premium Side
Side
Kids
Dessert
Beverage
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$9.95
House made dough, pizza sauce, and whole milk mozzarella
- Gluten Free$11.95
Choice of two toppings
- House Special$13.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green and red peppers, black olives, and cheese
- House Vegetarian$11.95
Mushrooms, green and red peppers, black olives, onions and cheese
- Alfredo Pizza$9.95
House made dough, alfredo sauce, and whole milk mozzarella
- Hawaiian Pizza$11.95
House made dough, pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, and whole milk mozzarella
- Personal Pizza 10"$10.95
Two toppings and mozzarella