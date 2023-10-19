Sammataro - Food Truck 2907 E 12th Street
Pizza
Classic Pie
$26.00
Our classic pie with mozzarella, hand-picked basil, fresh parmigiano and a drizzle of olive oil.
Supreme Pie
$36.00
Our Classic Pie with some weight. Pepperoni. Sausage. Mushroom. Shallot. Chefs kiss.
Vodka Pie
$30.00
Our very own creamy vodka sauce, delicately balanced with hints of garlic, herbs, and a touch of tanginess.
Red Pie
$26.00
Pizza with no cheese? Done. Tomato sauce, garlic, fresh oregano, red pepper flakes, olive oil, wood fire oven.
Puttanesca Pie
$30.00
Sausage & Peppers
$34.00
Spicy Italian sausage, peppers and onions, house hot honey finish.
Merch
Sammataro - Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 690-1547
Closed • Opens Saturday at 2PM