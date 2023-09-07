Sammies
Sliced Fresh Daily. Dressed with Duke's Mayo, French's Yellow Mustard, Sliced Dill Pickle, White American Cheese, and a sprinkle of Black Pepper on Honey Wheat, Soft Rye, or a Kaiser roll. NO SUBSTITUTIONS :)!
In the Fridge
Chill out, man.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$8.00
Classic, Southern Style Chicken Salad served on soft Honey Wheat.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$8.00
Served on soft Honey Wheat.
Veggie Sandwich
$8.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cucumbers, Carrots, Sliced Dill Pickles, Radishes, Pickled Red Onion, and Sprouts on soft Honey Wheat.
Chicken Salad Scoop
$9.00
1/2 lb. Scoop served with Captain's Wafers.
Pimento Cheese Scoop
$9.00
1/2 lb. Scoop served with Captain's Wafers.
Chips
What's a Sammie without Chips?
Warm Homemade Cookies
Fresh baked every day. Wait, this isn't where I parked my car...
Drinks
Mutilate that thirst.
Tea
$2.00
Aha Blackberry-Lemon Can
$2.00
Aha Watermelon-Lime Can
$2.00
Berry Hibiscus Kombucha
$3.50
Body Armor Lyte
$2.50
Body Armor Pina Colada
$2.50
Cherry Coke Can
$2.00
Coca-Cola Can
$2.00
Coke Zero Can
$2.00
Dasani Bottle
$1.50
Diet Coke Can
$2.00
Evian Liter
$3.00
Fairlife Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Fairlife Milk
$2.50
Ginger Ale Can
$2.00
Glass Aqua Panna Liter
$3.50
Glass Coke Bottle
$3.00
Glass Orange Fanta Bottle
$3.00
Glass Sprite Bottle
$3.00
Grapefruit & Bee Pollen Kombucha
$3.50
Lavender & Moringa Kombucha
$3.50
Minute Maid Juice Bottle
$2.00
Minute Maid Lemonade Can
$2.00
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade Can
$2.00
Natalie's Lemonade
$3.00
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
$3.00
Peace Tea Caddyshack
$2.50
Peace Tea Just Peachy
$2.50
Peace Tea Razzleberry
$2.50
Pibb Xtra Can
$2.00
Powerade Fruit Punch
$2.50
Powerade Lemon-Lime
$2.50
Powerade Mountain Blast
$2.50
Red Bull
$3.00
Smart Water
$3.00
Sprite Can
$2.00
Topo Chico
$2.50
Vanilla Coke Can
$2.00
Vitamin Water Strawberry-Kiwi
$2.50
Vitamin Water XXX
$2.50
Vitamin Water Zero Lemon Squeeze
$2.50
Yoo-Hoo
$1.50
Yoo-Hoo (Copy)
$1.50
Sammies Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 399-2137
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM