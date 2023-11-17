Sam's Corner
FOOD
Breakfast
- Baked Salmon$21.00
baked 6 ounce filet served with baked tomato, garlic, onion, zucchini, served with rice
- Chef’s Signature Mediterranean Dips$18.00
An array of flavorful dips: Labneh Za’atar, homemade jam, cream cheese, beets, tahini, eggplant, tuna, guacamole, and butter. Served with house bread.
- Falafel Pita / Plate$17.99
Pita bread sandwich with humus Israeli salad falafel balls and tahini sauce on top. (optional add jalapeno)
- French Toast$11.99
Challah bread dipped in our homemade batter and served with bananas, blueberries and strawberries
- Green Shakshuka$17.99
2 eggs cooked to your liking with fresh spinach and cream sauce. Served with freshly baked focaccia bread.
- Memphis Monster Omelet$17.50
4 eggs cooked to your liking. Served with sauteed onions, jalapeno peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, a side salad and garlic bread.
- Red Shakshuka$16.99
2 eggs cooked to your liking with a fresh homemade tomato sauce, olive oil and salt and pepper. Served with homemade Focaccia bread (spicy optional)
- Sam’s Corner Continental Breakfast$21.00
2 Eggs cooked to your liking. Served with goat cheese, cream cheese, side of salad, hash brown potatoes, tuna salad. Choice of homemade garlic bread or house bread and a drink of your choice (coffee or orange juice).
- Yogurt Parfait$9.50
Appetizers
- Cauliflower & Tahini$11.00
Roasted Cauliflower Tahini Plate with parsley pesto & olive oil
- Fresh Tomato Salad$11.00
Fresh Israeli feta cheese served with cherry tomato, jalapeno, mint and parsley.
- Guacamole & Garlic Bread$12.99
Freshly made guacamole with house garlic bread
- Israeli Grilled Eggplant$13.00
Grilled Eggplant over homemade tahini with flame grilled vegetables, crumbled feta cheese & mint leaves.(optional jalapeno for spicy)
- Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla filled with carrots, bell peppers, red onion, tomato and mozarella cheese.
Soup/Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce with homemade croutons & Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Aioli dressing. (optional cherry tomato and red onion)
- Fresh Green Salad$12.00
Spring mixed leaves, green apple, arugula leaves, caramelized almonds with cheese of your choice: Gouda Cheese or Goat Cheese. Served with honey vinaigrette dressing.
- Garlic Salmon Salad$21.00
6 ounce fillet salmon on a bed of fresh spring mix, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, corn
- Sam’s Israeli Salad$10.99
Finely chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion & parsley with olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing
- Soup of the Day$8.00+
Healthy homemade Chef’s special soup of the day. Made with fresh vegetables. Served with homemade garlic bread (no added artificial flavors or MSG)
- Tuna Nicoise$15.99
Romaine Lettuce, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, green beans, red onion, hard boiled egg & 2 scoops of tuna salad. Served with Aioli dressing
Sandwiches
- Bagel & Lox$15.99
Salmon Lox, cream cheese & red onion on a toasted NY bagel.
- BYO Sandwich$13.00
- Chef’s Special Egg Sandwich$15.99
Hard Boiled egg, avocado, cream cheese & homemade pesto spread with fresh basil
- Egg Salad & Lox Sandwich$16.99
Egg Salad, lox, cream cheese, fresh tomato and arugula leaves.
- Omelet Sandwich$15.99
2 Eggs, avocado, tomato & cream cheese.
- Spacy Omelette$20.00
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$16.99
Homemade garden tuna salad with a light garlic mayo spread, melted Muenster cheese, avocado, onion & tomato.