Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Popular Items
Breakfast
Burritos
Brisket & Egg burrito
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg burrito
Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Bacon & Egg burrito
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Machaca & Egg burrito
Machaca, hash browns, egg and cheddar cheese.
Sandwiches
Sausage & Egg Sand
Pork Sausage Patties, Eggs, Cheddar on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries.
Bacon & Egg Sand
Applewood Bacon, Eggs, Gouda on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries
Ham & Egg Sand
Applewood ham, egg, american cheese on oversized english muffin with home fries.
Specialities
Biscuits & Gravy
Cheddar Scallion Biscuit and Country Gravy, and a Side of Home Fries.
Buttermilk Pancakes Order
Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fresh berries, Sausage Patty, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
Buttermilk Waffle Order
Buttermilk Waffle, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup
Chicken & Biscuit
Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Scallion Biscuit, and Country Gravy and home fries.
Flat Iron steak and eggs
Seared Flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns or home fries and toast or english muffin.
Three Egg Omelette
Three Eggs with Your Choice of up to five Fillings, Hash Browns or Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Toast or English Muffin.
Two Egg Breakfast
Two Eggs, Applewood Bacon or Pork Sausage Patties, Hashbrowns or Home Fries, and 12-Grain Bread or English Muffin
Breakfast Sides
Applewood Bacon (3 strips)
Avocado
Cheddar Scallion Biscuit
Egg
English Muffin
Fruit Cup
Strawberries and Blueberries
Hashbrowns
Home Fries
Roasted seasoned potatoes
Pancake Each
Pork Sausage Patty Each
Sliced tomato
Sourdough Toast
12 Grain Toast
Turkey Bacon (3 strips)
Waffle Each
Lunch
Burritos
LUNCH Birria Burrito
Slow cooked birria beef, crispy potato, cheddar, consomme.
LUNCH Brisket burrito
Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
LUNCH Carnitas Burrito
Citrus Braised Carnitas, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
LUNCH Machaca Burrito
Machaca beef, crispy potatoes, cheddar.
LUNCH Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Homemade Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, and Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Finished with Fresh Cilantro.
LUNCH Tinga Burrito
Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.
LUNCH Veggie Burrito
Slow Simmered Pinto Beans with Fresh Cilantro, Rice, Guacamole, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Shredded Iceberg Lettuce.
Salads
Asian Salad
Romaine Lettuce, shaved cabbage, matchstick carrots, bell pepper, snap peas, crushed peanuts and Spicy Thai Peanut dressing*.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Choice of protein, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Grape Tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, and Croutons, with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Creamy Balsamic Dressing.
Korean Salad
Arugula Mixed with Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumbers, and Carrots Tossed with Gochujang Vinaigrette Finished with Korean BBQ Shrimp and Fresh Cilantro.
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion
Sandwiches
Cajun Mahi Sandwich
Cubano Sandwich
Ham, Cheddar, Smoked Pork Butt, Pickle, and Mustard, on a Cuban Roll.
Flat Iron Steak Sandwich
Seared Flat Iron Steak, cuban roll, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and mayo, on a local Brioche Bun.
Herb Chicken Sandwich
Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled, with Olive Relish, Arugula, and Mayo on a brioche bun.
Korean Chicken Sandwich
Korean BBQ Chicken, Asian Slaw, and Sriracha Mayo, on a Local Brioche Bun.
Sam's BLT
Local Sourdough Bread Mounded with Apple Bacon, Mayo, Fresh Leaf Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. Choice of Side.
Veggie Sandwich
Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Tomatoes, and Guacamole, on Local 12-Grain Bread.
Burgers
Signature Veggie Black Bean Burger
Seared Veggie Black Bean Burger, Topped with Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, and ketchup on a Local Brioche Bun.
Diner Burger
Flat Top Seared Beef Burger, Cheddar, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
BBQ Burger
Smoked BBQ Burger, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Applewood Bacon, and American Cheese, on a Local Brioche Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Steakhouse Burger
Grilled Burger, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, onion on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialities
Tacos
Birria Tacos
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Smoked Brisket on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House salsa.
Carnitas Tacos
Carnitas on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened mahi mahi served in local corn or flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeno and onion ,and cotija.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Grilled marinated Shrimp on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Chicken Tinga on Local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.
Double Decker Fajita Tacos
Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, homemade guacamole, and vegan cheese laid inside a crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a warm local flour tortilla, topped with cabbage slaw
Pick 3
Your choice of proteins served in Local Corn Tortillas or Flour Tortillas, cabbage slaw, Pickled jalapeno and Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.
Emit's BBQ Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Slow Smoked brisket on a local brioche bun with onion, pickles, and BBQ sauce.
Pulled Pork sandwich
Slow smoked pulled pork butt on a local brioche bun with onion, pickle, and BBQ sauce.
Turkey
Sourdough Smoked turkey Bacon lettuce tomato bbq sauce
Hot link
Hoagie roll Hot link cole slaw pickle bbq sauce
Emit's BBQ Plates
Brisket Plate
Slow smoked brisket with corn bread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.
Pulled Pork Plate
Slow smoked pork butt, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.
Turkey Plate
Slow smoked turkey breast, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.
Hot Links Plate
Schreiner's hot links, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.
2 Meat Plate
Choice of 2 smoked meats, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.
Sides
House Cut Fries
House cut golden french fries
Home Fries
Roasted seasoned potatoes
Hash Browns
Tater Tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Crinkle Fries
Potato Chips
Thin and crispy potato chips made in house
Arcadia Salad
Arcadia greens, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers
Emit's Cole Slaw (half pint)
Emit's Macaroni Salad (half pint)
Emit's Potato Salad (half pint)
Meats by the pound
Brisket
Slow Smoked Brisket, Sliced and served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Pulled Pork
Slow Smoked pulled pork butt, Seasoned with our signature mop sauce. Served with BBQ on the side.
Turkey Breast
Slow smoked turkey breast, seasoned and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Spare ribs (full rack)
Slow smoked Spare Ribs. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Hot links
Schreiner's fresh made hot links, grilled and sliced. Served with BBQ on the side.
Bakery
Cookies
3 pack Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
3 Pack Snickerdoodle Cookies
3 pack Butterscotch Cookies
3 Pack Peanut Butter Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Butterscotch Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
