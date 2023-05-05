Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

Popular Items

Sam's BLT

$12.95

Local Sourdough Bread Mounded with Apple Bacon, Mayo, Fresh Leaf Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. Choice of Side.

$10.95

Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.

LUNCH Tinga Burrito

$12.95

Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

Breakfast

Burritos

Served with Chipotle Salsa and Wrapped in Local Hand-Stretched Tortillas.
$10.95

Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.

$10.95

Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.

$10.95

Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.

Machaca & Egg burrito

$10.95

Machaca, hash browns, egg and cheddar cheese.

Sandwiches

$10.95

Pork Sausage Patties, Eggs, Cheddar on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries.

Bacon & Egg Sand

$10.95

Applewood Bacon, Eggs, Gouda on an Oversized English Muffin, and Home Fries

Ham & Egg Sand

$10.95

Applewood ham, egg, american cheese on oversized english muffin with home fries.

Specialities

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit and Country Gravy, and a Side of Home Fries.

$11.95

Buttermilk Pancakes topped with fresh berries, Sausage Patty, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup

$11.95

Buttermilk Waffle, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Butter, and Vermont Maple Syrup

$13.95

Southern Fried Chicken, Cheddar Scallion Biscuit, and Country Gravy and home fries.

Flat Iron steak and eggs

$16.95

Seared Flat iron steak, two eggs any style, hash browns or home fries and toast or english muffin.

Three Egg Omelette

$12.95

Three Eggs with Your Choice of up to five Fillings, Hash Browns or Home Fries, Bacon or Sausage, Toast or English Muffin.

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.95

Two Eggs, Applewood Bacon or Pork Sausage Patties, Hashbrowns or Home Fries, and 12-Grain Bread or English Muffin

Breakfast Sides

Applewood Bacon (3 strips)

$3.50

Avocado

$1.95

Cheddar Scallion Biscuit

$2.95

Egg

$1.95

English Muffin

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Strawberries and Blueberries

Hashbrowns

$3.95

Home Fries

$3.95

Roasted seasoned potatoes

Pancake Each

$4.00

Pork Sausage Patty Each

$2.95

Sliced tomato

$1.95

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

12 Grain Toast

$2.50

Turkey Bacon (3 strips)

$3.50

Waffle Each

$4.00

Lunch

Burritos

Served with Tortilla Chips and Wrapped in Local Hand-Stretched Tortillas.

$12.95

Slow cooked birria beef, crispy potato, cheddar, consomme.

$12.95

Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Fresh Cilantro, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

$12.95

Citrus Braised Carnitas, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

LUNCH Machaca Burrito

$12.95

Machaca beef, crispy potatoes, cheddar.

LUNCH Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Homemade Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, and Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli, Finished with Fresh Cilantro.

LUNCH Tinga Burrito

$12.95

Chicken Tinga, Crispy Potato, White Cheddar Cheese, and Guacamole.

LUNCH Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Slow Simmered Pinto Beans with Fresh Cilantro, Rice, Guacamole, Homemade Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, and Shredded Iceberg Lettuce.

Salads

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, shaved cabbage, matchstick carrots, bell pepper, snap peas, crushed peanuts and Spicy Thai Peanut dressing*.

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine Hearts, Choice of protein, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, and Grape Tomatoes.

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Romaine, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Egg, Grape Tomato, and Croutons, with Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Creamy Balsamic Dressing.

Korean Salad

$11.95

Arugula Mixed with Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumbers, and Carrots Tossed with Gochujang Vinaigrette Finished with Korean BBQ Shrimp and Fresh Cilantro.

Greek Salad

$11.95

Romaine Lettuce, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Red Onion

Sandwiches

Served with House Potato Chips, Hand-Cut Fries, or Arcadia Salad with Sriracha Ranch.

$15.95
$13.95

Ham, Cheddar, Smoked Pork Butt, Pickle, and Mustard, on a Cuban Roll.

Flat Iron Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Seared Flat Iron Steak, cuban roll, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions.

$14.95

Southern Fried Chicken, Shaved Lettuce, Pickle, and mayo, on a local Brioche Bun.

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Herb-Marinated Chicken Breast Grilled, with Olive Relish, Arugula, and Mayo on a brioche bun.

$13.95

Korean BBQ Chicken, Asian Slaw, and Sriracha Mayo, on a Local Brioche Bun.

Sam's BLT

$12.95

Local Sourdough Bread Mounded with Apple Bacon, Mayo, Fresh Leaf Lettuce, and Sliced Tomato. Choice of Side.

$13.95

Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Tomatoes, and Guacamole, on Local 12-Grain Bread.

Burgers

Served with House Potato Chips, Hand-Cut Fries, or Arcadia Salad with Sriracha Ranch.

Signature Veggie Black Bean Burger

$13.95

Seared Veggie Black Bean Burger, Topped with Vegan Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, onion, and ketchup on a Local Brioche Bun.

Diner Burger

$14.95

Flat Top Seared Beef Burger, Cheddar, Shaved Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Lemon-Herb Aioli, on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

$14.95

Smoked BBQ Burger, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Applewood Bacon, and American Cheese, on a Local Brioche Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Steakhouse Burger

$14.95

Grilled Burger, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, onion on a Local Brioche Bun. CAUTION Consuming raw or undercooked Meats, Poultry, Seafood, Shellfish, or Eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Specialities

$13.95

Buttermilk Southern Fried Chicken, with a Cheddar Scallion Biscuit and Country Gravy.

Chicken and Waffle

$14.95

fried chicken, buttermilk waffle, whipped butter, and Maple syrup.

Brisket and Tots

$15.95

Brisket Hash

$15.95

Tacos

All served with Tortilla Chips.

Birria Tacos

$12.95

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$12.95

Smoked Brisket on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House salsa.

Carnitas Tacos

$12.95

Carnitas on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$14.95

Blackened mahi mahi served in local corn or flour tortillas with cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeno and onion ,and cotija.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Grilled marinated Shrimp on local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$12.95

Chicken Tinga on Local Corn or Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.

Double Decker Fajita Tacos

$12.95

Sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini, homemade guacamole, and vegan cheese laid inside a crisp corn tortilla wrapped in a warm local flour tortilla, topped with cabbage slaw

Pick 3

$12.95

Your choice of proteins served in Local Corn Tortillas or Flour Tortillas, cabbage slaw, Pickled jalapeno and Onion, Cotija Cheese, and House Salsa.

Emit's BBQ Sandwiches

$15.95

Slow Smoked brisket on a local brioche bun with onion, pickles, and BBQ sauce.

$14.95

Slow smoked pulled pork butt on a local brioche bun with onion, pickle, and BBQ sauce.

$14.95

Sourdough Smoked turkey Bacon lettuce tomato bbq sauce

$11.95Out of stock

Hoagie roll Hot link cole slaw pickle bbq sauce

Emit's BBQ Plates

$17.95

Slow smoked brisket with corn bread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

$16.95

Slow smoked pork butt, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Turkey Plate

$15.95Out of stock

Slow smoked turkey breast, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

$14.95Out of stock

Schreiner's hot links, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

$17.95Out of stock

Choice of 2 smoked meats, cornbread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.

Sides

House Cut Fries

$3.95

House cut golden french fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Roasted seasoned potatoes

Hash Browns

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Crinkle Fries

$3.95

Potato Chips

$3.95

Thin and crispy potato chips made in house

Arcadia Salad

$3.95

Arcadia greens, grape tomatoes, and cucumbers

Emit's Cole Slaw (half pint)

$3.95

Emit's Macaroni Salad (half pint)

$3.95

Emit's Potato Salad (half pint)

$3.95

Meats by the pound

Brisket

$22.95

Slow Smoked Brisket, Sliced and served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork

$16.95

Slow Smoked pulled pork butt, Seasoned with our signature mop sauce. Served with BBQ on the side.

Turkey Breast

$16.95

Slow smoked turkey breast, seasoned and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Spare ribs (full rack)

$18.95

Slow smoked Spare Ribs. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.

Hot links

$16.50

Schreiner's fresh made hot links, grilled and sliced. Served with BBQ on the side.

Bakery

Cookies

3 pack Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$6.00

3 Pack Snickerdoodle Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

3 pack Butterscotch Cookies

$5.25Out of stock

3 Pack Peanut Butter Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Butterscotch Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Muffins

Blueberry Muffins

$2.95Out of stock

