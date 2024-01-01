Sams Meats & Deli Wilmington
MEAT DEALS
- PORK DEAL$85.00
Pork Deal: 3 lbs. Fresh Sausage, 6 Boneless Pork Chops, 6 Bone in Pork Chops, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon, 1 Pork Loin. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
- MINI DEAL$105.00
Mini Deal: 3 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 3 N Y Strips, 2 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Sliced Bacon. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
- MEAT DEAL$215.00
Meat Deal: 10 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
- STEAK DEAL$275.00
Steak Deal: 4 T-Bone Steaks, 4 NY Strip Steaks, 4 Rib eye Steaks, 2 Sirloin Steaks, 8 1/2 lb 85 % Lean Ground Beef Patties, 5 lbs. 81 % Lean Ground Beef. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
- JUMBO DEAL$275.00
Jumbo Deal: 15 lbs. 81% Lean Ground Beef, 2 Chuck Roasts, 5 lbs. Sliced Bacon, 4 NY Strips, 4 Sirloin Grillers, 4 Frying Chickens, 3 lbs. Country Style Ribs, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders. Substitutions cannot be made on online orders. If an item is out of stock you will be contacted with replacement options. When your order is complete you will be contacted for pick up.
- C-19 DEAL$200.00
C-19 Deal: 10 lbs. 80% Lean Ground Beef, 5 lbs. Bacon, 3 NY Strips, 3 Rib eyes, 2 Whole Frying Chickens, 2.5 lbs. Breaded Chicken Tenders