Sam’s Square Pie 2829 E 10th Street
Appetizers
Pizza
- El Jefe$39.00
Two kinds of pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, brick cheese blend, red sauce, jalapeno garlic ricotta, Mike's hot honey, pecorino and parmesan
- Bitchin Camaro$36.00
Three kinds of pepperoni, brick cheese blend, red sauce, Mike's hot honey, pecorino and parmesan
- Loving Cup$38.00
Char and cup pepperoni and sausage, brick cheese blend, red sauce and pesto side by side, Mike's hot honey, pecorino and parmesan
- Just Kissed My Baby$37.00
Two kinds of pepperoni, brick cheese blend, red sauce, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno garlic ricotta, pecorino and parmesan
- Crush Pie$32.00
Brick cheese blend, red sauce, Mike's hot honey, fresh basil, pecorino and parmesan
- Crushstar$34.00
Brick cheese blend, red sauce and pesto side by side, fresh basil, Mike's hot honey, pecorino and parmesan
- Plain Jane$30.00
Build your own, starting with our brick cheese blend and red sauce
Sam’s Square Pie Location and Ordering Hours
Open now • Closes at 8PM