2x points now for loyalty members
San Diego Mexican Restaurant
Main Food Menu
Dips
- Small Cheese Dip$5.49
- Large Cheese Dip$8.99
- Small Bean & Cheese Dip$5.99
- Large Bean & Cheese Dip$9.49
- Small Beef & Cheese Dip$6.49
- Large Beef & Cheese Dip$9.99
- Small Guacamole Dip$6.99
- Large Guacamole Dip$8.99
- Small Chunky Guacamole$8.99
- Large Chunky Guacamole$10.99
- Trio Dip$11.99
1 guacamole, 1 cheese dip, and 1 pico de gallo
- San Diego Dip$12.49
Grande cheese dip with grilled steak, shrimp, and chicken. Served with 3 tortillas and side of pico de gallo and jalopenos
- Small Loco Dip$8.99
Grilled chicken, shrimp, diced tomatoes, onion, parsley and cheese sauce. Served with 3 flour tortillas and side of pico de gallo.
- Large Loco Dip$11.99
Grilled chicken, shrimp, diced tomatoes, onion, parsley and cheese sauce. Served with 3 flour tortillas and side of pico de gallo.
Apps, Wings & Tortas
- Sampler Platter$14.49
A perfect combination of 2 tacos, 2 taquitos (cut in half) and 1 quesadilla (cut in three pieces). Choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or combination. Served with lettuce, tomato, 2 oz sour cream, 2 oz guacamole on the side.
- 6 Chicken Wings$7.99
Hot, mild, medium, BBQ, honey hot, garlic parm, lemon pepper or plain served with celery and carrot sticks, and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- 10 Chicken Wings$12.99
Hot, mild, medium, BBQ, honey hot, garlic parm, lemon pepper or plain served with celery and carrot sticks, and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- 15 Chicken Wings$15.99
Hot, mild, medium, BBQ, honey hot, garlic parm, lemon pepper or plain served with celery and carrot sticks, and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Mexican Ceviche$15.99Out of stock
- House Burger$12.50
- Torta De Pollo$11.99Out of stock
- Torta De Steak$11.99Out of stock
- Cheese Balls$6.99
- Street Corn$5.99
- Taquitos$10.25
- Flautas$10.99
Soups & Salads
- Shrimp Soup$14.50
- Cup Caldo De Pollo$4.29
Our well-known Mexican style chicken soup. Made with shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices and tortilla strips.
- Bowl Caldo De Pollo$7.49
Our well-known Mexican style chicken soup. Made with shredded chicken, rice, pico de gallo. Served with avocado slices and tortilla strips.
- Cup Charro Beans$3.99
Special pinto bean soup, seasoned with bacon, Mexican sausage and pico de gallo
- Bowl Charro Beans$6.99
Special pinto bean soup, seasoned with bacon, Mexican sausage and pico de gallo
- Cup Frijoles Negros$3.99
Traditional black bean soup
- Bowl Frijoles Negros$6.99
Traditional black bean soup
- San Diego Salad$13.29
delicious strips of grilled chicken breast, served over a bed of lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, mandarin orange wedges, almonds, tomatoes and tortilla strips
- Taco Salad$9.99
XL Flour tortilla shell, filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken lightly drizzled with cheese dip and topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.
- Texas Fajita Taco Salad$14.99
Served with bell peppers and onions
- Fajita Steak Taco Salad$13.99
Served with bell peppers and onions
- Fajita Chicken Taco Salad$11.99
Served with bell peppers and onions
- Gorrito Salad$3.29
- Guac Salad$5.99
Bowls
- Shredded Chicken Bowl$9.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Ground Beef Bowl$9.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Grilled Chicken Bowl$11.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Steak Bowl$13.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Shrimp Bowl$14.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Texas Bowl$15.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Veggie Bowl$10.99
A delicious bowl made with white rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$8.29
- Beef & Cheese Nachos$9.49
- Shredded Chicken & Cheese Nachos$9.49
- Beef & Bean Nachos$9.49
- San Diego Nachos$12.49
Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Texas Nachos$15.49
Shrimp, steak, and chicken with peppers and onions, over a bed of crispy tortilla chips topped with cheese dip. Served with 2 oz guacamole on the side
- Special Nachos$11.69
Shredded chicken, grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms, over a bed of crispy tortilla chips, topped with cheese dip.
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$12.99
Our signature fajitas, served with grilled peppers and onions on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
- Steak Fajita Nachos$13.99
Our signature fajitas, served with grilled peppers and onions on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
- Birria Nachos$14.50
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.99
- Grilled Steak Nachos$12.99
Quesadillas
- Original Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
- Beef Quesadilla$8.49
- Veggie Quesadilla$8.59
Peppers, onions, mushrooms
- Full Moon Quesadilla$11.99
Two 8” flour tortillas, slightly grilled with butter and filled with seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with gorrito salad on top
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.49
Sauteed shrimp, peppers and onions, stuffed in a flour tortilla and topped with shredded cheese
- Fajita Quesadila$14.99
8oz of grilled steak or chicken, peppers and onions, stuffed in a lightly grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Texas Quesadilla$16.69
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, peppers and onions, stuffed in a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Quesadilla Verde$12.99
Choice of grilled steak or chicken, inside a large flour tortilla. Lightly grilled with cheese and topped with salsa verde. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
- Crazy Quesadilla$14.99
A lightly grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken or steak. Topped with our loco sauce. Served with salad and rice
- Crazy Moon Quesadilla$14.99
Our delicious version of the full moon quesadilla. Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our loco dip. Served with gorrito salad
Burritos
- Wild Donkey$13.49
8 oz of our marinated grilled steak, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Burrito Tijuana$13.49
Stuffed with your choice of steak or chicken fajita. Topped with guacamole and sour cream
- Burrito Al Carbon$15.99
Marinated juicy steak, grilled to perfection, stuffed in a large flour tortilla, covered with our mouthwatering cheese dip. Served with rice and gorrito salad.
- Crazy Horse$12.29
8 oz of juicy grilled chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
- Twice Grilled Burrito$13.99
Seasoned steak or chicken, peppers and onions, basted with our zesty BBQ sauce, and grilled again for extra flavor. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with cheese dip and BBQ sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexico Burrito$11.49
Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla, topped with red sauce, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- Jumbo Gran Burro$14.79
Hunger killer this is it!!! Large flour tortilla wrapped with rice, refried beans, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, and guacamole. Topped with salsa and shredded cheese.
- Chicken Burrito Loco$14.49
Choice of steak or chicken, grilled to perfection and wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our loco sauce.
- Steak Burrito Loco$15.99
Choice of steak or chicken, grilled to perfection and wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with our loco sauce.
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas For 1$14.49
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas For 2$26.49
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Fajitas For 1$16.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Steak Fajitas For 2$28.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas For 1$16.66
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas For 2$28.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Texas Fajitas For 1$18.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Texas Fajitas For 2$30.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Mixed Fajitas For 1$17.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
- Mixed Fajitas For 2$29.99
Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and flour or corn tortillas
Enchiladas & Chimichangas
- Enchilangas$11.99
Three shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, topped with our homemade green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice and a gorrito salad.
- Supreme Enchiladas$12.29
One ground beef, one shredded chicken, and one cheese enchilada, all covered with red sauce. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, tomato slice, sour cream and guacamole
- Loco Changas$13.99
Two shredded chicken or ground beef chimichangas covered with our loco sauce. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
- Chimichangas$12.99
Two lightly fried flour tortillas wrapped and filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
From The Grill
- House Special$15.99
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, onions, peppers and mushrooms served over a bed of rice and covered with cheese dip.
- Tacos De Asada$14.29
(TRY THEM STREET STYLE with onions, cilantro & corn tortillas). Grilled steak or chicken tacos. Served with rice and beans and pico de gallo and salsa verde sauce on the side.
- Tacos Locos$14.29
Order of three grilled steak or chicken tacos, covered with our crazy sauce, served with rice or beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
- Molcajete$20.99
Seasoned grilled steak, chicken, shrimp and pork, chorizo, nopales, peppers, onions, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and tortillas
- Birria Tacos$14.99
- Alambres De Pollo$16.50Out of stock
- Alambres De Steak$17.50Out of stock
- Alambres De Texas$18.50Out of stock
- Carnitas Michoacan$14.29
Slow cooked marinated pork chunks, with grilled onions, rice and beans. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and tortillas on the side.
- Huevos Rancheros$12.99
Steaks
- Carne Asada$16.99
8 oz of juicy grilled steak laid on a bed of onions and peppers. Served with rice and beans or charro beans and gorrito salad, corn or flour tortillas.
- Steak Ranchero$16.99
Tender juicy marinated 8oz rib eye steak cooked to your order with onions and peppers, covered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, gorrito salad and tortillas.
- San Diego Steak$14.99
Juicy strips of marinated grilled steak over a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.
- Mar and Tierra$17.99
8 oz juicy marinated steak served on a bed of grilled onions, topped with grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, rice & beans.
Chicken
- Cancun Chicken$14.99
8 oz juicy marinated steak served on a bed of grilled onions, topped with grilled shrimp. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, rice & beans.
- Chicken Baja California$14.49
8 oz juicy marinated chicken breast grilled and covered with fresh green tomatillo sauce, laid on a bed of grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, gorrito salad, and flour
- San Diego Chicken$11.99
Juicy strips of marinated grilled chicken over a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.
- Milanesa$13.50
Seafood
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.49
An authentic specialty. (12) shrimp cured in pure lime and tomato juice with pico de gallo and avocado
- Fish Tacos$13.99
3 grilled tilapia tacos topped with your choice of cilantro and onions or homemade coleslaw and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Tacos$14.99
3 grilled shrimp tacos topped with your choice of cilantro and onions or homemade coleslaw and chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Filet of Tilapia$14.49
Tilapia fillets seasoned with garlic butter or blackened and grilled to perfection. Served with steamed vegetables and rice.
- Shrimp Al Mojo De Ajo$16.49
Shrimp sautéed in a creamy garlic butter sauce with onions. Served with rice and gorrito salad.
- Seafood Burrito$15.29
Seasoned grilled tilapia and shrimp, poblano peppers, onions and chopped tomatoes stuffed in a flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp Echiladas$14.29
3 corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with grilled diced shrimp, chopped onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- Shrimp A La Diabla$16.49
(Really Spicy!!) Shrimp seasoned with habanero sauce, onions and peppers. Served with rice and gorrito salad
- Victor's Fish$16.99
- San Diego Shrimp$15.99
Juicy marinated grilled shrimp over a bed of rice and topped with cheese dip.
- Fried Shrimp$16.50Out of stock
Lighter Fare
- Acapulco Special Chicken$13.49
Scrumptious combination of grilled chicken, mixed vegetables, chorizo, onions & mushrooms, topped with melted shredded cheese.
- Acapulco Special Steak$15.49
Scrumptious combination of grilled steak, mixed vegetables, chorizo, onions & mushrooms, topped with melted shredded cheese.
- Acapulco Special Shrimp$16.49
Scrumptious combination of grilled shrimp, mixed vegetables, chorizo, onions & mushrooms, topped with melted shredded cheese.
- Acapulco Special Texas$18.49
Scrumptious combination of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp mixed vegetables, chorizo, onions & mushrooms, topped with melted shredded cheese.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$11.89
Three grilled chicken tacos served with rice or beans, lettuce pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Sonora Burrito Lite$10.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with tomatillo sauce and reduced fat cheese.
Veggie Lovers
- Popeye's Burrito$12.99
Flour tortilla, stuffed with grilled spinach, peppers, celery, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip and salsa. Served with a gorrito salad and choice of rice or beans. Also try this burrito topped with BBQ sauce.
- Mexican Veggie$10.89
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada, grilled veggies, and bean taco. Served with rice or beans, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
- Cheese Trio$10.49
Three cheese enchiladas topped with our red salsa and cheese dip. Served with rice or beans.
- Bean Enchiladas$9.49
Two bean enchiladas covered with cheese dip and salsa. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
- Veggie Nachos$10.49
Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers and onions. Served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip.
Combos
- Combo 1$11.49
one taco, one enchilada, rice and beans
- Combo 2$11.49
one taco, one burrito, rice and beans
- Combo 3$11.49
one burrito, one tamale, rice and bean
- Combo 4$11.49
two tacos, rice and beans
- Combo 5$11.49
one burrito, one enchilada, rice and beans
- Combo 6$11.49
one taco, one enchilada, chile relleno, rice or beans
- Combo 7$11.49
one burrito, one chile relleno, rice or beans
- Make Your Own$11.49
Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Chalupa. Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice, beans and salad
Kids Menu
Desserts
Side Orders
- Rice$2.49
- Refried Beans$2.49
- Rice and Beans$4.29
- 3 flour tortillas$1.79
- 3 Corn tortillas$1.79
- French Fries$3.89
- Steamed Veggies$3.49
- 2 oz Cheese Dip$1.49
- Shredded Lettuce$1.49
- Sliced Avocado$2.89
- Small Chips and Salsa$3.59
- Medium Chips and Salsa$4.49
- Large Chips and Salsa$6.49
- Small Salsa$0.99
- Medium Salsa$2.59
- Large Salsa$4.99
- 2oz Diced Onion$0.99
- 5oz Diced Onion$1.69
- 2oz Diced Tomatoes$0.99
- 5oz Diced Tomatoes$1.49
- 2oz Sour Cream$0.99
- 5oz Sour Cream$1.89
- 2 oz Pico De Gallo$0.99
- 5 oz Pico De Gallo$2.29
- 5 oz Shredded Cheese$2.29
- 2 oz Sredded Cheese$1.49
- Grilled Peppers$0.99
- Grilled Onions$0.99
- Grilled Peppers & Onions$3.69
- 2 oz chopped cilantro$0.99
- 5 oz Chopped Cilantro$1.69
- Extra Chips & Salsa$2.99
- 2 oz Pickled Jalapeños$0.99
- 5 oz Pickled Jalapeños$1.69
- 2 oz Fresh Jalapeños$0.99
- 5 oz Fresh Jalapeños$1.69
- 2 oz Guacamole$1.49
- 6 Grilled Shrimp$6.99
- 12 Grilled Shrimp$10.99
- 1 Chile Tor$1.29
- 2 Chile Tor$2.49
- 3 Chile Tor$3.99
- Side Shredded Chicken$6.99
- Side Ground Beef$6.99
- Side Fajita Chicken$7.29
- Side Fajita Steak$7.29
- Side Carnitas$7.29
Our Specials & Mexican Favorites
A La Carte
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.99
- Steak Taco$4.29
- Shrimp Taco$4.29
- Fish Taco$4.29
- Al Pastor Taco$4.29
- Birria Taco$4.29
- Carnitas Taco$4.29
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.99
- Grilled Steak Burrito$7.99
- 1 Burrito$5.99
- 2 Burrito$9.49
- 1 Chile Relleno$5.99
- 2 Chile Relleno$10.99
- 1 Tamale$4.49
- 2 Tamale$5.99
- 3 Tamale$9.99
- 1 Enchilada$2.99
- 2 Enchiladas$5.79
- 3 Enchiladas$8.29
- 1 Chimichanga$5.99
- 2 Chimichanga$7.99
- Grilled chicken Breast$7.29
- Grilled Steak$7.99
- 1 Taco$2.89
- 2 Taco$5.99
- 3 Taco$7.89
- 1 Chalupa$3.69
- 2 Chalupa$6.69
- Tilapia Fillet$6.49
- 1 Tostada$3.59
- 2 Tostadas$5.89
- 1 Toastaguac$5.29
- 2 Toastaguac$9.29
- Taco Tuesday$1.99
Lunch
Lunch Size
- Lunch 1$9.49
CHILE RELLENO, RICE & BEANS
- Lunch 2$9.49
BURRITO, TACO & RICE OR BEANS
- Lunch 3$9.49
BURRITO, RICE & BEANS
- Lunch 4$9.49
SPEEDY GONZALEZ One enchilada, one taco, choice of rice or bean
- Lunch 5$9.49
TACO SALAD Choice: shredded chicken or ground beef.
- Lunch 6$9.49
MINI VERSION FULL MOON QUESADILLA Flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
- Lunch 7$12.49
FAJITAS Choice of chicken or steak lunch portion with rice and beans.
- Lunch 8$9.49
BURRITO SAN DIEGO Ground beef and bean burrito topped with salsa and shredded cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and diced tomatoes
- Lunch 9$9.99
ONE CHIMICHANGA Choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Lunch 10$9.49
FLAUTAS 2 Shredded chicken flautas, rice and beans.
- Lunch 11$11.49
POLLO RANCHERO Grilled chicken breast, topped with grilled onions, red sauce and cheese dip. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
- Lunch 12$10.29
*MINI BURRITO AL CARBON Grilled to perfection steak or chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice or beans, lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole
- Lunch 13$11.79
CARNITAS Lunch portion of marinated pork chunks with grilled onions. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce and tortillas on the side.
NA Beverages
Beverages
- Apple juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Agua Fresca$4.99
- Small Smoothe$4.99
- Large Smoothe$5.99
- Coke$3.29
- Coke Zero$3.29
- Diet Coke$3.29
- Sprite$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Mr. Pibb$3.29
- Cherry Coke$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Unsweet Tea$3.29
- Water
- Pineapple$3.99
- Horchata$3.99
- Jamaica$3.99
- Pineapple Refill$0.99
- Horchata Refill$0.99
- Jamaica Refill$0.99
- Jarritos$3.75
- Mexican Coke$4.50
- Mexican Fanta$4.50
- Club Soda$3.29