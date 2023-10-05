Limited Time Only

Drinks

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$4.25

Elevate your refreshment experience with our Chilled Chai featuring a luxurious Pumpkin Cold Foam topping. It's the perfect blend of traditional and seasonal, delivering a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate *** Only comes in iced***

Pumpkin Latte

$4.25

It’s Coffee its pumpkin! Let’s go!! Asked for it iced or hot

Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cold Foam

$4.25

It’s our signature, cold brew topped with our delicious pumpkin cold foam

Iced Lava Guava

$4.25

Jasmine green tea sweetened with guava over ice

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Our delicious lemonade sweetened with strawberry purée. Very refreshing.

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$4.25

Two espresso shots, hand, shaken with brown sugar, syrup, served over ice with your choice of Vanilla cold foam

Lemonade

$4.25

It’s lemons, sugar and water! :) yum!

Cold Brew

$4.00

Experience coffee in a whole new light with our Cold Brew—an artisanal creation that brings out the true essence of coffee in its coolest form:

Iced Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Jasmine green tea has a mild and soothing flavor profile. The green tea imparts a slightly grassy and vegetal note, while the jasmine blossoms contribute a delicate floral sweetness and aroma. The overall taste is refreshing and aromatic.

Black Tea

$3.50

Black tea is known for its bold and full-bodied flavor. It can range from malty and sweet to brisk and astringent, depending on the variety and origin of the tea leaves.

Passion Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Passion Hibiscus Tea has a tangy, tart, and slightly citrusy flavor profile. It is known for its refreshing and lively taste, which can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Guava Lava

$3.50

Cold Jasmine Green Tea is a refreshing and aromatic beverage made by infusing jasmine-scented green tea leaves with cold water. With added Guava syrup has a sweet and tangy flavor profile that captures the distinctive taste of ripe guava. It combines the tropical fruitiness of guava with a pleasant sweetness.

Peach Green Tea

$3.50

Cold Jasmine Green Tea is a refreshing and aromatic beverage made by infusing jasmine-scented green tea leaves with cold water. With peach syrup that is a sweet and flavorful liquid made from ripe peaches.

Food

Sandwiches

Turkey Pesto

$6.25Out of stock

The turkey pesto sandwich is a melty cheese, flavorful pesto mayo sauce, and a slice of turkey, it is toasted to perfection.

Tomato Basil Mozzarella

$6.25Out of stock

Sourdough bread with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil. Toasted to perfection and melty cheese.

Ham and Cheese croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Fluffy, crisp croissant with smoky ham and havrti cheese YUM!

Chipotle Chicken Sando

$6.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with House Made Chipotle Aioli Sauce on a Croissant.

Breakfast

Wolfie Sando

$5.00Out of stock

This easy English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich with sausage , egg and cheese is my go-to egg sandwich and the best way to start the morning!

Blueberry Parfait

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh & Creamy yogurt parfaits made with plain greek yogurt are filled with fresh fruit and topped with crunchy granola. They are perfect for breakfast or dessert!

Protein Packed Overnight Oats

$4.00Out of stock

They're seasoned, sweetened, and mixed well, then left to soften in the fridge overnight. At their best, they're creamy, spoonable porridges.

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Super chocolately muffin

Wings n Things

Wolfie’s Wings (5pc)

$5.25Out of stock

Get Wolfie’s Wings Leg and drums! You wont be disappointed:)

SJVA Churros (3 pack)

$3.00

Three made to order crispy, SJVA churros! Pack full of the cinnamon sugar goodness

Single Churro (1pc)

$1.00

Just one?!

Student Council

Homecoming Ticket

1 Admission Ticket

$30.00

** IMPORTANT**** FULL NAME of the students this ticket order is for. If buying multiple tickets, please indicate ALL STUDENT’S FULL NAMES. This helps to identify which student(s) have or have not ordered a ticket for the event. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A GUEST TICKET. PLEASE SEE MR.HARRIS FOR GUEST TICKET.

Counseling Department

SJVA Merch

http://bit.ly/sjva Please copy and paste this link in your web browser before purchasing.

Adult Hoodie

$35.00

Adult S-3XL

Adult Zipup

$35.00

Adult S-3XL

Adult Crew neck

$30.00

Adult S-3XL

Adult T shirt

$25.00

Adult S-3XL

Beanie

$15.00

One size

Youth Hoodie

$30.00

Size 5t, Youth S-XL

Youth T-Shirt

$20.00

Size 5T, Youth S-XL

Youth Crew Neck

$25.00

Size 5T, Youth S-XL

Youth Zipup

$30.00

Size 5T, Youth S-XL

Youth Polo

$25.00

Adult Polo

$35.00