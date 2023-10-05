The Den and Friends 480 N San Jacinto Ave
Limited Time Only
Drinks
Iced Pumpkin Chai
Elevate your refreshment experience with our Chilled Chai featuring a luxurious Pumpkin Cold Foam topping. It's the perfect blend of traditional and seasonal, delivering a symphony of flavors that dance on your palate *** Only comes in iced***
Pumpkin Latte
It’s Coffee its pumpkin! Let’s go!! Asked for it iced or hot
Cold Brew with Pumpkin Cold Foam
It’s our signature, cold brew topped with our delicious pumpkin cold foam
Iced Lava Guava
Jasmine green tea sweetened with guava over ice
Strawberry Lemonade
Our delicious lemonade sweetened with strawberry purée. Very refreshing.
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Two espresso shots, hand, shaken with brown sugar, syrup, served over ice with your choice of Vanilla cold foam
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Chai
Discover the aromatic allure of our Chai Tea, a fragrant blend of exotic spices and black tea. Experience the comforting warmth and complexity of this traditional favorite.
Matcha
Indulge in the soothing flavors of our Matcha Latte, a harmonious blend of premium matcha and creamy milk. Elevate your daily routine with this delightful green tea experience.
Alpha Wolf
Indulge in the simplicity of a Vanilla Americano, where the boldness of our premium coffee meets the sweetness of smooth out vanilla . It's a classic combination that's both invigorating and comforting.
Vanilla Shaken Espresso
Elevate your energy with our Vanilla Shaken Espresso, a dynamic blend of espresso shots, vanilla and ice, vigorously shaken to create a frothy and invigorating masterpiece. It's the perfect fusion of robust coffee and sweet delight.
Americano
A hot Americano coffee is a simple yet satisfying beverage, It's a classic coffee drink that consists of just two primary ingredients: espresso and hot water.
Latte
Lattes are a popular choice among coffee lovers who enjoy a creamy and milder coffee experience compared to drinks like espresso or Americano. They provide a perfect balance of coffee and milk, making them a versatile canvas for customization and a beloved staple in coffee shops worldwide.
White Mocha
A White Mocha Latte is a delicious and creamy coffee beverage that combines espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk, a delightful treat for coffee lovers who appreciate the combination of coffee and white chocolate flavors in a comforting and indulgent beverage.
Mocha
A Mocha Latte, sometimes simply referred to as a "Mocha," is a delicious and indulgent coffee beverage that combines the flavors of espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk.
Caramel Vanilla Latte
Experience the exquisite Caramel Vanilla Latte, where rich caramel and comforting vanilla blend seamlessly with robust espresso. Savor the balance of sweet and bitter, wrapped in a velvety embrace of frothy milk. It's a moment of pure indulgence, a symphony of flavors that soothes and delights.
Iced Drinks
Lemonade
It’s lemons, sugar and water! :) yum!
Cold Brew
Experience coffee in a whole new light with our Cold Brew—an artisanal creation that brings out the true essence of coffee in its coolest form:
Chai
Discover the aromatic allure of our Chai Tea, a fragrant blend of exotic spices and black tea. Experience the comforting warmth and complexity of this traditional favorite.
Matcha
Indulge in the soothing flavors of our Matcha Latte, a harmonious blend of premium matcha and creamy milk. Elevate your daily routine with this delightful green tea experience.
Alpha Wolf
Indulge in the simplicity of a Vanilla Americano, where the boldness of our premium coffee meets the sweetness of smooth out vanilla . It's a classic combination that's both invigorating and comforting.
Vanilla Shaken Espresso
Elevate your energy with our Vanilla Shaken Espresso, a dynamic blend of espresso shots, vanilla and ice, vigorously shaken to create a frothy and invigorating masterpiece. It's the perfect fusion of robust coffee and sweet delight.
Americano
A hot Americano coffee is a simple yet satisfying beverage, It's a classic coffee drink that consists of just two primary ingredients: espresso and hot water.
Latte
Lattes are a popular choice among coffee lovers who enjoy a creamy and milder coffee experience compared to drinks like espresso or Americano. They provide a perfect balance of coffee and milk, making them a versatile canvas for customization and a beloved staple in coffee shops worldwide.
White Mocha
A White Mocha Latte is a delicious and creamy coffee beverage that combines espresso, white chocolate, and steamed milk, a delightful treat for coffee lovers who appreciate the combination of coffee and white chocolate flavors in a comforting and indulgent beverage.
Mocha
A Mocha Latte, sometimes simply referred to as a "Mocha," is a delicious and indulgent coffee beverage that combines the flavors of espresso, chocolate, and steamed milk.
Caramel Vanilla Latte
Experience the exquisite Caramel Vanilla Latte, where rich caramel and comforting vanilla blend seamlessly with robust espresso. Savor the balance of sweet and bitter, wrapped in a velvety embrace of frothy milk. It's a moment of pure indulgence, a symphony of flavors that soothes and delights.
Iced Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
Jasmine green tea has a mild and soothing flavor profile. The green tea imparts a slightly grassy and vegetal note, while the jasmine blossoms contribute a delicate floral sweetness and aroma. The overall taste is refreshing and aromatic.
Black Tea
Black tea is known for its bold and full-bodied flavor. It can range from malty and sweet to brisk and astringent, depending on the variety and origin of the tea leaves.
Passion Hibiscus Tea
Passion Hibiscus Tea has a tangy, tart, and slightly citrusy flavor profile. It is known for its refreshing and lively taste, which can be enjoyed hot or cold.
Guava Lava
Cold Jasmine Green Tea is a refreshing and aromatic beverage made by infusing jasmine-scented green tea leaves with cold water. With added Guava syrup has a sweet and tangy flavor profile that captures the distinctive taste of ripe guava. It combines the tropical fruitiness of guava with a pleasant sweetness.
Peach Green Tea
Cold Jasmine Green Tea is a refreshing and aromatic beverage made by infusing jasmine-scented green tea leaves with cold water. With peach syrup that is a sweet and flavorful liquid made from ripe peaches.
Food
Sandwiches
Turkey Pesto
The turkey pesto sandwich is a melty cheese, flavorful pesto mayo sauce, and a slice of turkey, it is toasted to perfection.
Tomato Basil Mozzarella
Sourdough bread with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and basil. Toasted to perfection and melty cheese.
Ham and Cheese croissant
Fluffy, crisp croissant with smoky ham and havrti cheese YUM!
Chipotle Chicken Sando
Grilled Chicken Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with House Made Chipotle Aioli Sauce on a Croissant.
Breakfast
Wolfie Sando
This easy English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich with sausage , egg and cheese is my go-to egg sandwich and the best way to start the morning!
Blueberry Parfait
Fresh & Creamy yogurt parfaits made with plain greek yogurt are filled with fresh fruit and topped with crunchy granola. They are perfect for breakfast or dessert!
Protein Packed Overnight Oats
They're seasoned, sweetened, and mixed well, then left to soften in the fridge overnight. At their best, they're creamy, spoonable porridges.
Chocolate Muffin
Super chocolately muffin
Wings n Things
Student Council
Homecoming Ticket
1 Admission Ticket
** IMPORTANT**** FULL NAME of the students this ticket order is for. If buying multiple tickets, please indicate ALL STUDENT’S FULL NAMES. This helps to identify which student(s) have or have not ordered a ticket for the event. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A GUEST TICKET. PLEASE SEE MR.HARRIS FOR GUEST TICKET.
Counseling Department
SJVA Merch
Adult Hoodie
Adult S-3XL
Adult Zipup
Adult S-3XL
Adult Crew neck
Adult S-3XL
Adult T shirt
Adult S-3XL
Beanie
One size
Youth Hoodie
Size 5t, Youth S-XL
Youth T-Shirt
Size 5T, Youth S-XL
Youth Crew Neck
Size 5T, Youth S-XL
Youth Zipup
Size 5T, Youth S-XL